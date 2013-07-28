Pediatric Body Imaging with Advanced MDCT and MRI, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-4

The whole of pediatric imaging is covered in this issue edited by Edward Lee of the Children's Hospital in Boston. Topics include Genitourinary Imaging Evaluation, Pediatric Hepatobiliary MR Imaging, Clinical Application of 3D and 4D MRI Vascular Imaging, CT Pulmonary Angiography, Vascular Anomalies, Static and Functional MDCT and MR Imaging Evaluation of Tracheobronchomalacia, Cartilage Imaging, MR Imaging of Pediatric Muscular Disorders, and MR Imaging of Rheumatologic Diseases.