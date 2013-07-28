Pediatric Body Imaging with Advanced MDCT and MRI, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-4
1st Edition
Authors: Edward Lee
eBook ISBN: 9780323188159
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188166
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2013
The whole of pediatric imaging is covered in this issue edited by Edward Lee of the Children's Hospital in Boston. Topics include Genitourinary Imaging Evaluation, Pediatric Hepatobiliary MR Imaging, Clinical Application of 3D and 4D MRI Vascular Imaging, CT Pulmonary Angiography, Vascular Anomalies, Static and Functional MDCT and MR Imaging Evaluation of Tracheobronchomalacia, Cartilage Imaging, MR Imaging of Pediatric Muscular Disorders, and MR Imaging of Rheumatologic Diseases.
Edward Lee Author
Division of Thoracic Imaging Boston Children's Hospital Boston, MA
