Pediatric Body Imaging with Advanced MDCT and MRI, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323188166, 9780323188159

Pediatric Body Imaging with Advanced MDCT and MRI, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-4

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Lee
eBook ISBN: 9780323188159
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188166
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2013
Description

The whole of pediatric imaging is covered in this issue edited by Edward Lee of the Children's Hospital in Boston. Topics include Genitourinary Imaging Evaluation, Pediatric Hepatobiliary MR Imaging, Clinical Application of 3D and 4D MRI Vascular Imaging, CT Pulmonary Angiography, Vascular Anomalies, Static and Functional MDCT and MR Imaging Evaluation of Tracheobronchomalacia, Cartilage Imaging, MR Imaging of Pediatric Muscular Disorders, and MR Imaging of Rheumatologic Diseases.

About the Authors

Edward Lee Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Thoracic Imaging Boston Children's Hospital Boston, MA

