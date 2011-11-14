Pediatric Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injury: A Focus on Prevention and Treatment in the Young Athlete, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711543

Pediatric Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injury: A Focus on Prevention and Treatment in the Young Athlete, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 30-4

1st Edition

Authors: Theodore Ganley
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711543
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th November 2011
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In this issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Dr. Theodore Ganley and colleagues will discuss a wide range of topics in sports medicine pertaining specifically to children and adolescents. Articles will include topics on tibial spine fractures, partial ACL injuries, treatment algorithms based on skeletal maturity, proprioceptive training, preventing injuries by avoiding overtraining and burnout, rehabilitation, and more.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455711543

About the Authors

Theodore Ganley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.