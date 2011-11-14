Pediatric Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injury: A Focus on Prevention and Treatment in the Young Athlete, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 30-4
1st Edition
Authors: Theodore Ganley
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711543
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th November 2011
Description
In this issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Dr. Theodore Ganley and colleagues will discuss a wide range of topics in sports medicine pertaining specifically to children and adolescents. Articles will include topics on tibial spine fractures, partial ACL injuries, treatment algorithms based on skeletal maturity, proprioceptive training, preventing injuries by avoiding overtraining and burnout, rehabilitation, and more.
About the Authors
Theodore Ganley Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
