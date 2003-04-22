Pediatric Anesthesia and Critical Care in the Hospital - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750643023

Pediatric Anesthesia and Critical Care in the Hospital

1st Edition

Editors: Neil Morton Jane Peutrell
Paperback ISBN: 9780750643023
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd April 2003
Page Count: 256
Description

The majority of paediatric cases are managed in the general unit, where staff do not necessarily have specialist paediatric experience. This book provides guidance for those working in these units, enabling them to provide the best possible service for paediatric patients.

Table of Contents

Organisation, politics, training requirements, continuing experience; Criteria for referral to specialist paediatric centre; Identification, resuscitation, stabilisation and transport of the critically ill child; Consent issues; Day case anaesthesia and pain control; Anaesthetic techniques; Pain management techniques; Examples of good practice; Appendices: protocols; drug dosage tables, monitoring charts.

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750643023

About the Editor

Neil Morton

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Paedistric Anaesthesia, Intensive Care and Pain Management, Department of Anaesthesia, Royal Hospital for Sick Children; Senior Lecturer in Paediatric Anaesthesia, University of Glasgow; Glasgow, UK

Jane Peutrell

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Paediatric Anaesthesia, Department of Anaesthesia, Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Yorkhill NHS Trust, Glasgow, UK

