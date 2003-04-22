Pediatric Anesthesia and Critical Care in the Hospital
1st Edition
Description
The majority of paediatric cases are managed in the general unit, where staff do not necessarily have specialist paediatric experience. This book provides guidance for those working in these units, enabling them to provide the best possible service for paediatric patients.
Table of Contents
Organisation, politics, training requirements, continuing experience; Criteria for referral to specialist paediatric centre; Identification, resuscitation, stabilisation and transport of the critically ill child; Consent issues; Day case anaesthesia and pain control; Anaesthetic techniques; Pain management techniques; Examples of good practice; Appendices: protocols; drug dosage tables, monitoring charts.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 22nd April 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750643023
About the Editor
Neil Morton
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Paedistric Anaesthesia, Intensive Care and Pain Management, Department of Anaesthesia, Royal Hospital for Sick Children; Senior Lecturer in Paediatric Anaesthesia, University of Glasgow; Glasgow, UK
Jane Peutrell
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Paediatric Anaesthesia, Department of Anaesthesia, Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Yorkhill NHS Trust, Glasgow, UK