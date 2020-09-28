Pediatric Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 38-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Alison Perate and Vanessa Olbrecht, focuses on Pediatric Anesthesia. This is one of four issues each year selected by the series consulting editor, Dr. Lee Fleisher. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: The Pediatric Difficult Airway: Updates and Innovations; Current Knowledge of the Impact of Anesthetics on the Developing Brain; Anesthesia for Innovative Pediatric Surgical Procedures; Pediatric Mass Casualty Preparedness; The Pediatric Burn: Current Trends and Future Directions; Managing the Child with Complex Congenital Heart Disease; Modernizing Education of the Pediatric Anesthesiologist; Regional Anesthesia: Options for the Pediatric Patient; Managing the Pediatric Patient for Anesthesia Outside of the OR; New Trends in Fetal Anesthesia; Anesthetic Implications of the Common Congenital Anomalies; Managing the Adult Patient with Congenital Disease; Trends in Pain Management: Thinking Beyond Opioids; Sustainability in the OR: Reducing Our Impact on the Planet; Current Trends in OSA; and Processed EEG Guided Propofol Infusion in Children.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323761314
