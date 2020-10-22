Pediatric Allergy: Principles and Practice - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323674621

Pediatric Allergy: Principles and Practice

4th Edition

Principles and Practice

Editors: Donald Leung Cezmi Akdis Leonard Bacharier Charlotte Cunningham-Rundles Scott Sicherer Hugh Sampson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323674621
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd October 2020
Page Count: 574
Description

With complete, concise coverage of prevention, indications, diagnosis, and treatment, Pediatric Allergy, 4th Edition, is your go-to resource for current, clinically-focused content in the rapidly changing field of allergies and immune-mediated diseases in children. This highly regarded reference fully covers immunology and origins of allergy, growth and development, pregnancy, infancy, and early, middle, and late childhood—all with a new, practical, clinical focus. You’ll find authoritative coverage of the full range of allergies in pediatric patients, from asthma and other common conditions to rare or uncommon allergies, providing a one-stop resource for clinicians across specialties who care for children.

Details

No. of pages:
574
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
22nd October 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323674621

About the Editors

Donald Leung

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Division of Pediatric Allergy/Immunology, National Jewish Medical and Research Center, Denver CO, USA Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver CO, USA

Cezmi Akdis

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Immunology, Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research, Davos, Switzerland

Leonard Bacharier

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics, Clinical Director, Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology and Pulmonary Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, Children's Hospital, St Louis MO, USA

Charlotte Cunningham-Rundles

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Immunology and Pediatrics Icahn School of Medicine Mt Sinai Hospital New York, New York

Scott Sicherer

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, Chief, Pediatrics Allergy and Immunology, Medical Director, General Clinical Research Center, Jaffe Food Allergy Institute, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York NY, USA

Hugh Sampson

Hugh A Sampson, MD, is the Kurt Hirschhorn Professor of Pediatrics, the Dean for Translational Biomedical Sciences, PI and Director of Conduits; Institutes for Translational Sciences (CTSA), and the Director of the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Dr. Sampson completed his allergy/immunology fellowship training at Duke University in 1980 and was a faculty member in the Division of Allergy/Immunology at Duke University and then Johns Hopkins University before coming to Mount Sinai. Dr. Sampson’s research interests have focused primarily on food allergic disorders including the immunopathogenic role of food hypersensitivity in atopic dermatitis and anaphylaxis, characterization of food allergens, and improved diagnostic tests and immunotherapeutic strategies for treating food allergies. Dr. Sampson is the PI of the NIH-sponsored Consortium on Food Allergy Research and an AADCRC program project conducting a number of clinical trials investigating novel therapies for the treatment of food allergy and investigating basic immunologic mechanisms associated with desensitization and the eventual development of tolerance. He has published over 400 articles and 60 book chapters on food allergic disorders and co-edited four books, and was elected to membership in the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies in 2003 for his research in food allergies. Dr. Sampson is past chairman of the Section on Allergy & Immunology of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the past-president of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY, USA

