Pediatric Allergy: Principles and Practice
4th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
With complete, concise coverage of prevention, indications, diagnosis, and treatment, Pediatric Allergy, 4th Edition, is your go-to resource for current, clinically-focused content in the rapidly changing field of allergies and immune-mediated diseases in children. This highly regarded reference fully covers immunology and origins of allergy, growth and development, pregnancy, infancy, and early, middle, and late childhood—all with a new, practical, clinical focus. You’ll find authoritative coverage of the full range of allergies in pediatric patients, from asthma and other common conditions to rare or uncommon allergies, providing a one-stop resource for clinicians across specialties who care for children.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 574
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 22nd October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323674621
About the Editors
Donald Leung
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Division of Pediatric Allergy/Immunology, National Jewish Medical and Research Center, Denver CO, USA Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver CO, USA
Cezmi Akdis
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Immunology, Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research, Davos, Switzerland
Leonard Bacharier
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Clinical Director, Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology and Pulmonary Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, Children's Hospital, St Louis MO, USA
Charlotte Cunningham-Rundles
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Immunology and Pediatrics Icahn School of Medicine Mt Sinai Hospital New York, New York
Scott Sicherer
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, Chief, Pediatrics Allergy and Immunology, Medical Director, General Clinical Research Center, Jaffe Food Allergy Institute, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York NY, USA
Hugh Sampson
Hugh A Sampson, MD, is the Kurt Hirschhorn Professor of Pediatrics, the Dean for Translational Biomedical Sciences, PI and Director of Conduits; Institutes for Translational Sciences (CTSA), and the Director of the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Dr. Sampson completed his allergy/immunology fellowship training at Duke University in 1980 and was a faculty member in the Division of Allergy/Immunology at Duke University and then Johns Hopkins University before coming to Mount Sinai. Dr. Sampson’s research interests have focused primarily on food allergic disorders including the immunopathogenic role of food hypersensitivity in atopic dermatitis and anaphylaxis, characterization of food allergens, and improved diagnostic tests and immunotherapeutic strategies for treating food allergies. Dr. Sampson is the PI of the NIH-sponsored Consortium on Food Allergy Research and an AADCRC program project conducting a number of clinical trials investigating novel therapies for the treatment of food allergy and investigating basic immunologic mechanisms associated with desensitization and the eventual development of tolerance. He has published over 400 articles and 60 book chapters on food allergic disorders and co-edited four books, and was elected to membership in the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies in 2003 for his research in food allergies. Dr. Sampson is past chairman of the Section on Allergy & Immunology of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the past-president of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.