Pediatric Allergy: Principles and Practice

Hugh A Sampson, MD, is the Kurt Hirschhorn Professor of Pediatrics, the Dean for Translational Biomedical Sciences, PI and Director of Conduits; Institutes for Translational Sciences (CTSA), and the Director of the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Dr. Sampson completed his allergy/immunology fellowship training at Duke University in 1980 and was a faculty member in the Division of Allergy/Immunology at Duke University and then Johns Hopkins University before coming to Mount Sinai. Dr. Sampson’s research interests have focused primarily on food allergic disorders including the immunopathogenic role of food hypersensitivity in atopic dermatitis and anaphylaxis, characterization of food allergens, and improved diagnostic tests and immunotherapeutic strategies for treating food allergies. Dr. Sampson is the PI of the NIH-sponsored Consortium on Food Allergy Research and an AADCRC program project conducting a number of clinical trials investigating novel therapies for the treatment of food allergy and investigating basic immunologic mechanisms associated with desensitization and the eventual development of tolerance. He has published over 400 articles and 60 book chapters on food allergic disorders and co-edited four books, and was elected to membership in the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies in 2003 for his research in food allergies. Dr. Sampson is past chairman of the Section on Allergy & Immunology of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the past-president of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.