Pediatric Allergy: Principles and Practice
3rd Edition
Description
The third edition of Pediatric Allergy continues this title's steadfast tradition of providing comprehensive, authoritative guidance on the day-to-day diagnosis and management of pediatric allergic and immunologic diseases. You'll have the most up-to-date research at hand thanks to an easily accessible full-color format that highlights a host of new chapters, extensive updates, and clinically focused coverage. Whether you're a student, resident, pediatrician or allergist, you'll appreciate this user-friendly and versatile source for providing optimal care!
Key Features
- Includes diagnostic tests available for asthma, upper respiratory allergy, and more.
- Equips you with an understanding of the immune mechanisms underlying allergic diseases.
- Features coverage of drug allergies and cross-reactivity.
- Highlights clinical pearls discussing the best approaches to the care and treatment of pediatric patients.
- Appendices listing common food allergies and autoantibodies in autoimmune diseases make for quick reference to essential material.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 11th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339476
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339469
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323298759
About the Editor
Donald Leung
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Division of Pediatric Allergy/Immunology, National Jewish Medical and Research Center, Denver CO, USA Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver CO, USA
About the Author
Stanley Szefler
Affiliations and Expertise
Director Pediatric Asthma Research Program and Research Medical Director, The Breathing Institute, Children's Hospital Colorado and Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado
Francisco Bonilla
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Immunology, Children's Hospital Boston, Boston MA, USA Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School, Boston MA, USA
Cezmi Akdis
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Immunology, Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research, Davos, Switzerland