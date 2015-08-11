Pediatric Allergy: Principles and Practice - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323298759, 9780323339476

Pediatric Allergy: Principles and Practice

3rd Edition

Editors: Donald Leung
Authors: Stanley Szefler Francisco Bonilla Cezmi Akdis Hugh Sampson
eBook ISBN: 9780323339476
eBook ISBN: 9780323339469
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323298759
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th August 2015
Page Count: 568
Description

The third edition of Pediatric Allergy continues this title's steadfast tradition of providing comprehensive, authoritative guidance on the day-to-day diagnosis and management of pediatric allergic and immunologic diseases. You'll have the most up-to-date research at hand thanks to an easily accessible full-color format that highlights a host of new chapters, extensive updates, and clinically focused coverage. Whether you're a student, resident, pediatrician or allergist, you'll appreciate this user-friendly and versatile source for providing optimal care!

Key Features

  • Includes diagnostic tests available for asthma, upper respiratory allergy, and more.
  • Equips you with an understanding of the immune mechanisms underlying allergic diseases.
  • Features coverage of drug allergies and cross-reactivity.
  • Highlights clinical pearls discussing the best approaches to the care and treatment of pediatric patients.
  • Appendices listing common food allergies and autoantibodies in autoimmune diseases make for quick reference to essential material.

About the Editor

Donald Leung

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Division of Pediatric Allergy/Immunology, National Jewish Medical and Research Center, Denver CO, USA Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver CO, USA

About the Author

Stanley Szefler

Affiliations and Expertise

Director Pediatric Asthma Research Program and Research Medical Director, The Breathing Institute, Children's Hospital Colorado and Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado

Francisco Bonilla

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Immunology, Children's Hospital Boston, Boston MA, USA Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School, Boston MA, USA

Cezmi Akdis

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Immunology, Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research, Davos, Switzerland

Hugh Sampson

