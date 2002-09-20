Pediatric Acupuncture
1st Edition
This practical introduction to pediatric acupuncture and related techniques explores the important concepts of childhood development and integrates conventional theories with those of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Provides effective acupuncture techniques for treating 22 common childhood conditions, with special emphasis on treatments that are safe, simple, non-invasive, and readily accepted by children.
- A clear and realistic description is provided for the appropriate use of acupuncture in the treatment of children.
- Conventional child development theories are integrated with the TCM paradigms to help devise more appropriate and effective treatment plans.
- Non-invasive acupuncture-related techniques are offered to assist in treating children who have a fear of needles.
- Treatment plans are provided for 22 common childhood conditions - including asthma and eczema.
- Concerns and issues related to diet and immunization in childhood are explored.
- The author is a practicing pediatrician with many years experience in both working with children and as an acupuncture practitioner.
Foreword
Acknowledgements
Introduction
History of pediatrics
The beginning of life
Understanding the physiology and pathophysiology of childhood illnesses
Childhood development according to the Five Elements
Evaluation of children
Pediatric acupuncture modalities and treatment protocols
Dietary management
Childhood infections and immunizations — update and controversies:
Measles
Mumps
Rubella
Pertussis
Diphtheria
Tetanus
Polio
Haemophilus influenzae
Pneumococcus
Hepatitis B
Varicella
Common pediatric conditions — East and West
Introduction
Abdominal pain
Acne
Asthma
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
Colic
Conjunctivitis
Constipation
Diaper rash
Diarrhea
Drooling
Eczema
Enuresis
Fever
Headache
Hiccups
Immune system
Inflammatory bowel disease
Otitis media
Pharyngitis
Seizures
Upper respiratory tract infection
Urinary tract infection
Appendix: Acupuncture meridians
Bibliography of general Chinese medicine texts
Index
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2003
- Published:
- 20th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036279
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443070327
May Loo
Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Pediatrics and Department of Pediatric Anesthesiology, Stanford Medical Center, Palo Alto, CA; Director, Neurodevelopmental Program, Department of Pediatrics, Santa Clara County Valley Medical Center, San Jose, CA