Peanuts
1st Edition
Genetics, Processing, and Utilization
Description
Peanuts: Genetics, Processing, and Utilization (Oilseed Monograph) presents innovations in crop productivity and processing technologies that help ensure global food security and high quality peanut products. The authors cover three central themes, modern breeding methods for development of agronomic varieties in the U.S., China, West Central Africa, and India, enhanced crop protection and quality through information from the peanut genome sequence, and state-of-the-art processing and manufacturing of products in market environments driven by consumer perception, legislation, and governmental policy.
Key Features
- Discusses modern breeding methods and genetically diverse resources for the development of agronomic varieties in the U.S., China, India, and West Central Africa
- Provides enhanced crop protection and quality through the application of information and genetic tools derived from analysis of the peanut genome sequence
- Includes state-of-art processing and manufacture of safe, nutritious, and flavorful food products
Readership
Oilseed breeders, genetic engineers, biologists, scholars and postgraduate students
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Origin and Early History of the Peanut
- Overview
- Discussion
- Chapter 2. Biology, Speciation, and Utilization of Peanut Species
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Global Resources of Genetic Diversity in Peanut
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 4. Recent Advances in Peanut Breeding and Genetics
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 5. The Peanut Genome: The History of the Consortium and the Structure of the Genome of Cultivated Peanut and Its Diploid Ancestors
- Introduction
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 6. Annotation of Trait Loci on Integrated Genetic Maps of Arachis Species
- Introduction
- Genetic Marker Development
- Genetic Linkage Maps for Diploid and Tetraploid Peanuts
- Trait Mapping Using Family-Based Mapping Populations
- Trait Mapping Using Germplasm Sets
- Advanced-Backcross QTL Mapping
- High Resolution Genetic and Trait Mapping
- Emerging Trait Mapping Strategies
- Issues and Traits, Genetics, and Genomics in West and Central Africa (WCA)
- Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Application of Genomic, Transcriptomic, and Metabolomic Technologies in Arachis Species
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 8. PeanutBase and Other Bioinformatic Resources for Peanut
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Overview of the Peanut Industry Supply Chain
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 10. An Overview of World Peanut Markets
- Overview
- World Peanut Production
- World Peanut Utilization
- World Trade in Peanuts
- Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Peanut Composition, Flavor and Nutrition
- Overview
- Discussion
- Flavor and Nutritional Quality
- Conclusions
- Chapter 12. Mycotoxins and Product Safety
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 13. New Therapeutic Strategies for Peanut-Related Allergy
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 14. Raw Peanut Processing
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 15. Processing and Food Uses of Peanut Oil and Protein
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter 16. Manufacturing Foods with Peanut Ingredients
- Overview
- Conclusions
- Chapter 17. The Role of Peanuts in Global Food Security
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 498
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press and AOCS Press 2016
- Published:
- 31st December 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press and AOCS Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781630670399
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781630670382
About the Editor
Thomas Stalker
H. Thomas Stalker, a Professor of Crop Science and Biotechnology and former Head of the Crop Science Department at North Carolina State University, received undergraduate degrees in Agronomy from the University of Arizona and the Ph.D. in Genetics from the University of Illinois. Dr. Stalker has pioneered the characterization of genetic resources and strategies to move disease resistance genes from wild species into cultivated peanut. His work led to construction of the first molecular map in the genus Arachis, association of the first molecular marker with a disease-resistance trait in peanut, and a large peanut species collection. Dr. Stalker has released 18 germplasm lines with high levels of multiple disease and insect resistances which are widely used for cultivar development in international programs to improve peanut production in the U.S., Asia, South America and Africa. His work is evidenced in more than 100 journal articles, 29 book chapters, and 7 books on topics related to peanut speciation, germplasm enhancement, gene introgression, molecular genetics, and plant breeding.
Affiliations and Expertise
Crop Science Department, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, USA
Richard F. Wilson
Dr. Wilson served the United States Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service (ARS) for 32 years. He led the USDA Soybean & Nitrogen Fixation Research Unit at Raleigh, North Carolina until 2002 when he became the USDA-ARS National Program Leader for all oilseed research. Dr. Wilson holds the rank of Professor Emeritus at North Carolina State University. His personal research helped pioneer breakthroughs in biochemical and genetic regulation of soybean seed composition, with emphasis on improved oil quality traits that provided the foundation for commercial production of high-oleic soybeans. His direction of national USDA research projects enabled the development of high-oleic peanuts, and chromosomal scale sequences of the soybean, dry bean, cacao and peanut genomes.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Peanut Foundation, Oilseed & Bioscience Consulting, Raleigh, NC, USA