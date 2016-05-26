Peanuts: Processing Technology and Product Development

Prof. Wang has carried out research in the field of peanut science and technology over 10 years. His research covers almost all fields of peanut processing and product development. He has presided over more than 20 national projects including National Science and Technology Major Project, Special Fund for Agro-scientific Research in the Public Interest, National Natural Science Foundation of China, Key Program for International S&T Cooperation Projects of China, etc. He was awarded the prestigious Harald Perten Prize (the highest achievement award of the International Association for Cereal Science and Technology) in 2012 and became the first Chinese awardee of this international prize. As the first contributor, he was awarded the second prize of the National Award for Technological Invention. He obtained 17 authorized national patents; developed 6 agricultural industry standards of China; edited 9 books; published more than 150 articles.

Prof. Qiang Wang is deputy director of Key Laboratory of Agro-product Processing and Quality Control, Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), People’s Republic of China, deputy chairman of Agro-product Processing Standards Committee, MOA, vice president of Functional Food Branch of Chinese Institute of Food Science and Technology, standing director of Chinese Cereals and Oils Association, associate Editor-in-Chief of Journal of the Chinese Cereals and Oils Association, board member of Journal of Bioactive Carbohydrates and Dietary Fibre, Journal of Scientia Agricultura Sinica and Chinese Institute of Food Science and Technology