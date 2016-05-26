Peanuts: Processing Technology and Product Development
1st Edition
Description
Peanuts: Processing Technology and Product Development provides an overall review of the latest peanut and peanut-related research development worldwide, including not only peanut production and processing progress, but also peanut-related product (oil, protein) production technologies, and by-products utilization technologies (peptides, polyphenol, polysaccharide, and dietary fiber).
The book focuses on technology practicability, and all the technologies introduced, have been partly or fully applied. It is a valuable book and important reference for technicians and R and D persons in the peanut processing industry, and can also be used as a reference book for professional teaching and scientific research in the field of food science and engineering.
Key Features
- Provides the latest worldwide research in the field of peanut production and processing, incorporating the author’s research findings on new product development
- Presents technologies that have already been partly or fully applied in the peanut industry, providing effective guidance for the processing of peanuts and their by-products
- Includes topics on peanut production, peanut research progress, main peanut components, raw material quality evaluation, processing and utilization of peanut products (oil, protein), and by-products (peptide, polyphenol, polysaccharide, dietary fiber)
Readership
Students majoring in food science and engineering; researchers and scientists in grain and oil processing; technicians in peanut process industries.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1. World Peanut Production
- 1.2. Peanut Components
- 1.3. Progress of International Studies on Peanut Processing
- Chapter 2: Peanut Processing Quality Evaluation Technology
- Abstract
- 2.1. Preamble
- 2.2. Raw Material Inspection Technology for Peanut Processing
- 2.3. Quality Evaluation Technology for Peanuts Suitable for the Production of Gel-Type Protein
- 2.4. Quality Evaluation Technology for Peanuts Suitable for High-Soluble Protein Production
- 2.5. Quality Evaluation Technology for Peanuts Suitable for Peanut Oil Production
- 2.6. Quality Evaluation Technology for Peanuts for Exports
- Chapter 3: Peanut Oil Processing Technology
- Abstract
- 3.1. Pretreatment Technology
- 3.2. Peanut Pressing Technology
- 3.3. Peanut Oil Extraction Technology
- 3.4. Peanut Oil Production Line and Relevant Equipment
- Chapter 4: Peanut Protein Processing Technology
- Abstract
- Preamble
- 4.1. Peanut Protein Powder Processing Technology
- 4.2. Peanut Tissue Protein Processing Technology
- 4.3. Processing Technology of Peanut Protein Concentrate
- 4.4. Processing Technology of Peanut Protein Isolate
- 4.5. Peanut Protein Component Preparation Technology
- 4.6. Peanut Protein Film Preparation Technology
- 4.7. Modification Technology of Peanut Protein
- 4.8. Peanut Protein Production Line Equipment and Relevant Equipment
- Chapter 5: Peanut By-Products Utilization Technology
- Abstract
- 5.1. Peanut Oligopeptides Processing Technology
- 5.2. Peanut Polyphenols Processing Technology
- 5.3. Peanut Polysaccharide Processing Technology
- 5.4. Dietary Fiber in Peanuts
- 5.5. Processing and Utilization Techniques of By-Products From Peanut Oil Production
- Chapter 6: Peanut Allergy
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Peanut Allergen Species
- 6.3. Allergic Mechanism and Clinical Manifestations of Peanut Allergens
- 6.4. Allergen Detection Methods
- 6.5. Allergen Fingerprints Rapid Detection
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 26th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096314
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095959
About the Editor
Qiang Wang
Prof. Wang has carried out research in the field of peanut science and technology over 10 years. His research covers almost all fields of peanut processing and product development. He has presided over more than 20 national projects including National Science and Technology Major Project, Special Fund for Agro-scientific Research in the Public Interest, National Natural Science Foundation of China, Key Program for International S&T Cooperation Projects of China, etc. He was awarded the prestigious Harald Perten Prize (the highest achievement award of the International Association for Cereal Science and Technology) in 2012 and became the first Chinese awardee of this international prize. As the first contributor, he was awarded the second prize of the National Award for Technological Invention. He obtained 17 authorized national patents; developed 6 agricultural industry standards of China; edited 9 books; published more than 150 articles.
Prof. Qiang Wang is deputy director of Key Laboratory of Agro-product Processing and Quality Control, Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), People’s Republic of China, deputy chairman of Agro-product Processing Standards Committee, MOA, vice president of Functional Food Branch of Chinese Institute of Food Science and Technology, standing director of Chinese Cereals and Oils Association, associate Editor-in-Chief of Journal of the Chinese Cereals and Oils Association, board member of Journal of Bioactive Carbohydrates and Dietary Fibre, Journal of Scientia Agricultura Sinica and Chinese Institute of Food Science and Technology
Affiliations and Expertise
Deputy Director of the Institute of Agro-products Processing Science and Technology, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Director of the National Agro-products Processing Research and Development Center