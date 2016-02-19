Peadiatrics: A Concise Text - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131225554

Peadiatrics: A Concise Text

1st Edition

Authors: S Kabra RN Srivastava
ISBN: 9788131225554
Elsevier India
326 pages
Description

Presents brief and comprehensive information addressing the requirements of undergraduates in an interesting and engaging manner.

Key Features

"Pediatrics: A Concise Text" presents brief and comprehensive information addressing the requirements of undergraduates. An enormous expansion of knowledge in various fields of medicine has imposed an increasing demand on medical students’ time with each subject expected to be understood and known in depth. Pediatrics is now an independent subject and separately assessed in examinations. The student must know the fundamentals of Pediatrics and child health as well as have a thorough knowledge of important diseases of children. The present book specifically considers these aspects with emphasis on the topic not well-covered in textbooks of internal medicine. The problems more commonly encountered in developing countries such as neonatal disorders, growth and development, nutritional deficiencies, preventive diseases, and infections are discussed in detail. Each chapter contains a set of "Key Points", meant to assist quick recall of important information.

Table of Contents

Preface v

Contributors vii

1. Introduction and Scope of Pediatrics 1

2. Preventive and Community Pediatrics 3

3. Immunization 11

4. Growth and Development 17

5. History and Physical Examination 27

6. Diseases of the Newborn Infant 31

7. Nutrition and Nutritional Disorders 47

8. Infectious Diseases 61

9. Parasitic Diseases 87

10. Gastrointestinal Diseases 101

11. Respiratory System Disorders 119

12. Cardiovascular Disorders 133

13. Hematological Disorders 157

14. Diseases of Kidney and Urinary Tract 169

15. Diseases of Nervous System 187

16. Endocrine Disorders 213

17. Genetic Disorders 223

18. Collagen Diseases 235

19. Immune Deficiency States 241

20. Critical Care 249

21. Poisoning and Envenomation 259

22. Skin Diseases 263

23. Surgical Disorders 269

24. Bone and Joint Disorders 275

25. Dental Problems 281

26. Diseases of the Eye 283

27. Drug Therapy 287

28. Psychological and Behavioral Disorders 297

Appendix: Normal Biochemical Values 299

Index 303

326
English
© Elsevier India 2011
Elsevier India
9788131225554

S Kabra

Additional Professor, Pediatric Pulmonology Division, Department of Pediatrics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

RN Srivastava

Consultant Pediatric Nephrologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi

