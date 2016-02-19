Peadiatrics: A Concise Text
1st Edition
Description
Presents brief and comprehensive information addressing the requirements of undergraduates in an interesting and engaging manner.
Key Features
"Pediatrics: A Concise Text" presents brief and comprehensive information addressing the requirements of undergraduates. An enormous expansion of knowledge in various fields of medicine has imposed an increasing demand on medical students’ time with each subject expected to be understood and known in depth. Pediatrics is now an independent subject and separately assessed in examinations. The student must know the fundamentals of Pediatrics and child health as well as have a thorough knowledge of important diseases of children. The present book specifically considers these aspects with emphasis on the topic not well-covered in textbooks of internal medicine. The problems more commonly encountered in developing countries such as neonatal disorders, growth and development, nutritional deficiencies, preventive diseases, and infections are discussed in detail. Each chapter contains a set of "Key Points", meant to assist quick recall of important information.
Table of Contents
Preface v
Contributors vii
1. Introduction and Scope of Pediatrics 1
2. Preventive and Community Pediatrics 3
3. Immunization 11
4. Growth and Development 17
5. History and Physical Examination 27
6. Diseases of the Newborn Infant 31
7. Nutrition and Nutritional Disorders 47
8. Infectious Diseases 61
9. Parasitic Diseases 87
10. Gastrointestinal Diseases 101
11. Respiratory System Disorders 119
12. Cardiovascular Disorders 133
13. Hematological Disorders 157
14. Diseases of Kidney and Urinary Tract 169
15. Diseases of Nervous System 187
16. Endocrine Disorders 213
17. Genetic Disorders 223
18. Collagen Diseases 235
19. Immune Deficiency States 241
20. Critical Care 249
21. Poisoning and Envenomation 259
22. Skin Diseases 263
23. Surgical Disorders 269
24. Bone and Joint Disorders 275
25. Dental Problems 281
26. Diseases of the Eye 283
27. Drug Therapy 287
28. Psychological and Behavioral Disorders 297
Appendix: Normal Biochemical Values 299
Index 303
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131225554
About the Author
S Kabra
Affiliations and Expertise
Additional Professor, Pediatric Pulmonology Division, Department of Pediatrics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
RN Srivastava
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Pediatric Nephrologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi