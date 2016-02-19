COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Peacock Bass - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323851572

Peacock Bass

1st Edition

Diversity and Natural History of Tropical Predators

Authors: Kirk O Winemiller Leslie Winemiller Carmen Montana
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323851572
Imprint: Academic Press
Page Count: 242
Description

Peacock Bass: Diversity and Natural History is a unique scientific reference to describe not only the diversity and　natural history of the species but also the ecology, and socioeconomic importance of peacock bass worldwide. The book is written in an easy to follow language to allow readers at any level to understand key aspects of morphology, genetics and evolutionary relationships. Fundamental information on the peacock bass species also known as Cichla species is provided such as their ecological role, diversity, and fisheries management. As the popularity of peacock bass as aquarium fishes has increased, biologists are interested in the important ecological role that peacock bass play as top predators in biodiverse rivers and lakes. This book is essential to fisheries scientists, managers and conservationists in commercial and subsistence fisheries as well as biologists will find this book useful as well as those interested in the species.

Key Features

  • Includes beautiful color photographs taken during field research
  • Presents research vignettes to engage both scientists and laypersons
  • Discusses feeding, cannibalism, and effects on food webs
  • Provides field maps and diagrams

Readership

Ichthyologists, fish ecologists, fisheries scientists and biologists. Students and Professors, Aquarium Enthusiasts, Sport Fisherman

Table of Contents

1. The alluring peacock bass Introductory vignette Natural history Competitors, predators and parasites Traits useful for identification of peacock bass species
2. Butterfly peacock bass, Cichla ocellaris (Bloch and Schneider 1801)
3. Orinoco butterfly peacock bass, Cichla orinocensis
4. Royal peacock bass, Cichla intermedia
5. Speckled peacock bass, Cichla temensis
6. Pinima peacock bass, Cichla pinima
7. Blue peacock bass, Cichla piquiti
8. Xingu peacock bass, Cichla melaniae
9. Fire peacock bass, Cichla mirianae

Details

No. of pages:
242
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323851572

About the Authors

Kirk O Winemiller

Kirk O. Winemiller is an American ecologist, known for research on community ecology, life history theory, food webs, aquatic ecosystems, tropical ecology and fish biology. A strong interest has been convergent evolution and patterns, causes and consequences of biological diversity, particularly with respect to fishes. His research also has addressed the influence of hydrology on the ecological dynamics of fluvial ecosystems and applications of this knowledge for managing aquatic biodiversity and freshwater resources in the United States and other regions of the world. He currently is a University Distinguished Professor and Regents Professor at Texas A&M University and an Elected Fellow of the Ecological Society of America, American Fisheries Society and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Winemiller has produced more than 240 scientific papers and 25 book chapters on topics ranging from food web ecology to the evolutionary ecology of fishes and heads the Winemiller Lab

Affiliations and Expertise

University Distinguished Professor and Regents Professor, Texas A&M University; Elected Fellow, Ecological Society of America, American Fisheries Society and American Association for the Advancement of Science

Leslie Winemiller

Leslie C. Kelso Winemiller is a Senior Lecturer and Professor Honoree at the University of Texas A&M, College of Science. She has ~30 years of teaching experience and was awarded an Exceptional Professor and Mentor Award. She is an invited speaker and expert in Peacock Bass and has published in several journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer and Professor Honoree, University of Texas A&M, College of Science

Carmen Montana

Carmen G. Montana is a Research Professor for the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences at Texas A&M University. He has ~10 years of research and teaching experience and has received 14 fellowships and awards. He has published ~20 review articles and has contributed to book chapters in three publications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Professor, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences, Texas A&M University

