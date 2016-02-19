Peacekeeper's Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080319216, 9781483160559

Peacekeeper's Handbook

1st Edition

International Peace Academy

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483160559
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 452
Description

Peacekeeper's Handbook is a ready reference for the planning and conduct of peacekeeping operations, both within the framework of the United Nations and in a regional or multinational setting. Topics covered include standing operating procedures, operational handling and techniques, logistics, and communications, along with preparation and preparedness and the role of civilian police in peacekeeping operations. Planning and procedures for medical services for international peacekeeping operations are also considered. This guidebook is comprised of 14 chapters and begins with an overview of the theoretical concept of international peacekeeping, followed by a discussion on the main organs of the United Nations, their functions in relation to international peace and security, and their powers and their responsibilities. The following chapters focus on the principles on which the policy on UN peacekeeping is based; the skill and technique requirements for the chief aspects of a peacekeeper's duties; and the organization and procedures for the logistics support of a UN operation at the level of UN Headquarters, Force Headquarters, and National Contingent. The organization and structure of the communications system within a UN Force are then described, along with the organization and procedure employed by the UN and its Forces/Missions to facilitate good public relations and an effective press information service. This text concludes by outlining the main principles and procedures in establishing a medical service. This handbook will be a valuable resource for diplomats, military officers, policymakers, academicians, students, and those interested in dispute settlement and conflict management.

Table of Contents


About the International Peace Academy

Foreword

Chapter I Introduction

Chapter II The Organs of the United Nations Concerned with the Maintenance of International Peace and Security

Chapter III Principles and Procedures for the Mounting of UN Peacekeeping Operations

Chapter IV Standing Operating Procedures

Chapter V Operational Handling and Techniques

Chapter VI Logistics

Chapter VII Communications

Chapter VIII Military Economic Operations and Humanitarian Relief

Chapter IX Preparation and Preparedness

Chapter X Civilian Police in Peacekeeping Operations

Chapter XI Information and Public Relations

Chapter XII The Law and International Peacekeeping

Chapter XIII The Attitude of the Peacekeeper

Chapter XIV Medical Services-Planning and Procedures

Index

