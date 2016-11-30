PCR Guru
1st Edition
An Ultimate Benchtop Reference for Molecular Biologists
Description
PCR Guru: An Ultimate Benchtop Reference for Molecular Biologists is provides researchers in molecular biology with a handy reference for approaching and solving challenging problems associated with PCR setup and optimization. As a laboratory guide, it emphasizes the technical aspects of employing PCR as a tool in molecular biology laboratories. The book covers the history of PCR and the basic science underlying it. It then discusses PCR at the bench level, starting with detailed description and tips on primer design, and continuing with the standard protocols used to perform PCR.
Key Features
- Provides troubleshooting tips for various types of modifications of standard protocols
- Contains unique “Good Practices and Tips” that are indispensable for the beginner and expert alike
- Features “Special Cases” with applications of PCR, optimization, and troubleshooting
- Includes detailed appendices with tables, figures, and key protocols
- Organized as a systematic, concentrated resource to save time when addressing a PCR problem
Readership
Researchers and students in molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology, genetics, and cancer biology
Table of Contents
- Dedications
- Biography
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Note to the Reader
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1. A bit of history
- 1.2. What is PCR?
- 1.3. PCR components
- 1.4. Exponential nature of PCR
- 1.5. Popularity of PCR
- Chapter 2: Procedure
- Abstract
- 2.1. Primer design
- 2.2. Standard PCR setup
- 2.3. Controls
- 2.4. Cycling parameters
- Chapter 3: Good PCR Practices
- Abstract
- Chapter 4: Optimization and Troubleshooting
- Abstract
- 4.1. Optimization rules
- 4.2. General optimization strategies
- 4.3. Troubleshooting specific problems
- Chapter 5: Tips and Tricks
- Abstract
- Chapter 6: Special Cases
- Abstract
- Glossary and Abbreviations
- Appendix A: Agarose Gel Electrophoresis Protocol
- Appendix B: Silver Staining of DNA Gels
- Appendix C: Plasmid Miniprep Protocol (by using “QIAprep Spin Miniprep” Kit)
- Appendix D: Restriction Enzyme Digestion Protocol
- Appendix E: Protocol for DNA Concentration Estimation Using Hoechst 33258
- Appendix F: Formulas
- Appendix G: Common Primers for Sequencing, Promoters, Housekeeping Genes, and Reporters
- Appendix H: Tags
- Appendix I: Thermostable DNA polymerases
- Appendix J: Example of a Daily PCR Log
- Appendix K: Common Buffers and Solutions
- Appendix L: Useful Numbers
- Appendix M: Yeast Colony PCR
- Useful Websites
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 30th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128042465
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128042311
About the Author
Ayaz Najafov
Ayaz was born in Baku, Azerbaijan. He obtained his BSc and MSc degrees in Molecular Biology and Genetics from Bosphorus University, Istanbul, Turkey and got a 2-year training in Biochemistry as an intern at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. Ayaz pursued his PhD in Biochemistry at MRC Protein Phosphorylation Unit at Dundee University, Scotland, UK in Prof. Dario Alessi’s lab. Ayaz is currently a postdoctoral fellow in Prof. Junying Yuan’s lab at Harvard Medical School, Cell Biology Department.
Affiliations and Expertise
Junying Yuan Lab, Department of Cell Biology, Harvard Medical School, USA
Gerta Hoxhaj
Gerta was born in Fier, Albania. She obtained her BSc degrees in Molecular Biology and Genetics, as well as a second major in Chemistry from Bosphorus University, Istanbul, Turkey. Gerta pursued her PhD in Biochemistry at MRC Protein Phosphorylation Unit at Dundee University, Scotland, UK in Prof. Carol MacKintosh’s lab. Gerta is currently a postdoctoral fellow in Prof. Brendan Mannings’s lab at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Department of Genetics and Complex Diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Genetics and Complex Diseases, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, USA