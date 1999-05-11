PCR Applications
1st Edition
Protocols for Functional Genomics
Description
PCR is the most powerful technique currently used in molecular biology. It enables the scientist to quickly replicate DNA and RNA on the benchtop. From its discovery in the early 80's, PCR has blossomed into a method that enables everything from ready mutation of DNA/RNA to speedy analysis of tens of thousands of nucleotide sequences daily.
PCR Applications examines the latest developments in this field. It is the third book in the series, building on the previous publications PCR Protocols and PCR Strategies. The manual discusses techniques that focus on gene discovery, genomics, and DNA array technology, which are contributing factors to the now-occurring bioinformatics boom.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Focuses on gene discovery, genomics, and DNA array technology
- Covers quantitative PCR techniques, including the use of standards and kinetic analysis includes statistical refinement of primer design parameters
- Ilustrates techniques used in microscopic tissue samples, such as single cell PCR, whole cell PCR, laser capture microdissection, and in situ PCR @introbul:Entries provide information on: @bul:* Nomenclature
- Expression
- Sequence analysis
- Structure and function
- Electrophysiology
- Parmacology
- Information retrieval
Readership
Graduate students, postdoctorates, and primary investigators in the fields of molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology, and any field employing PCR techniques--oncology, microbiology, infectious diseases, immunology, genetics, neuroscience, and virology.
Table of Contents
Key Concepts for PCR:
M. Innis and D. Gelfand, Optimization of PCR: Conversations between Michael and David.
J.J. Sninsky, The Convergence of PCR, Computers, and the Human Genome Project: Past, Present and Future.
R.D. Abramson, Thermostable DNA Polymerases: An Update.
B.R. Bloom, Musings on Microbial Genomes.
E.M. Beasley, R.M. Myers, D.R. Cox, and L.C. Lazzeroni, Statistical Refinement of Primer Design Parameters.
G. Zangenberg, R. Saiki, Multiplex PCR: Optimization Guidelines.
R. Wagner and A.D. Dean, The Use of Immobilized Mismatch Binding Protein for the Optimization of PCR Fidelity.
M.A. Northrup, L.A. Christel, W.A. McMillan, K. Petersen, F. Pourhamadi, L. Western, S. Young, A New Generation of PCR Instruments and Nucleic Acid Concentration Systems.
J.M. Kelley and J. Quackenbush, Sequencing PCR Products.
T.W. Myers, Recent Advances in High-Temperature Reverse Transcription and PCR.
S. Kaye, Viral Genotyping by a Quantitative Point Mutation Assay: Application to HIV-1 Drug Resistance.
J.R. Hully, In Situ PCR.
Quantitative PCR:
D.B. Bubois, C.R. WalkerPeach, M.M. Winkler, and B.L. Pasloske, Standards for PCR Assays.
C.T. Wittwer and M.G. Herrmann, Rapid Thermal Cycling and PCR Kinetics.
A.L.Hayward, P.J. Oefner, D.B. Kainer, C.A. Hinojos, and P.A. Doris, Kinetics of Competitive Reverse Transcriptase-PCR.
R. Higuchi and R. Watson, Kinetic PCR Analysis Using a CCD Camera and without Using Oligonucleotide Probes.
S.-Y.P. Chang, Quantification of Telomerase Activity Using Telomeric Repeat Amplification Protocol.
Gene Discovery:
K. Giese, H. Xin, J.C. Stephans, and X. Duan, Differential Display.
P.S. Nelson, Single-Cell cDNA Libraries.
J. Snider, Whole Cell Assays.
F. Mathieu-Daude, N. Benson, F. Kullmann, R. Honeycutt, M. McClelland, and J. Welsh, Screening Differentially Displayed PCR Products by Single-Strand Conformation Polymorphism Gels.
Y. Oh and L. Mao, Microsatellite Protocols.
P.M. Williams and A.L. Tucker, Real-Time Quantitative PCR: Uses in Discovery Research.
A.-L. Reysenbach and C. Vetriani, Homology Cloning: A Molecular Taxonomy of the Archaea.
F. Randazzo, Cloning Mammalian Homologs of Drosophila Genes.
T.Seeley, Cloning Human Homologs of Yeast Genes.
Genomics and Expression Profiling:
J.J. Kang and M.J. Holland, Cellular Transcriptome Analysis Using a Kinetic PCR Assay.
M. Schena and R.W. Davis, Parallel Analysis with Biological Chips.
A.O. Schmitt, R. Herwig, S. Meier-Ewert, and H. Lehrach, High Density cDNA Grids for Hybridization Fingerprinting Experiments.
K. Chin and J.W. Gray, Comparative Genomic Hybridization.
T. Ferea, B. Dunn, D. Botstein, and P. Brown, Genetic Footprinting and Fucntional Maps of the Yeast Genome.
N.L. Simone, J.Y. Lee, M. Huckabee, K.A. Cole, R.F. Chaqui, C. Seshandri, B. Bonner, L.A. Liotta, and M.R. Emmert-Buck, Molecular Analysis of Microdissected Tissue: Laser Capture Microdissection.
T. Pastinen, A.-C. Syvänen, C. Moberg, G. Sitbon, and J. Lönngren, A Fluorescent, Multiplex Solid-Phase Mini Sequencing Method for Genotyping Cytochrome P450 Genes.
M.A.D. Brow, The Cleavase Enzyme for Mutation and Polymorphism Scanning. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 11th May 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080919638
About the Editor
Michael Innis
Affiliations and Expertise
Cetus Corporation, Emeryville, California, U.S.A.
David Gelfand
Affiliations and Expertise
Roche Molecular Systems, Alameda, California, U.S.A.
John Sninsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Roche Molecular Systems, Alameda, California, U.S.A.
Reviews
@from:Praise for PCR Strategies: @qu:"This book succeeds in its goals of providing advanced concepts and procedures for PCR to researchers in both the basic and clinical sciences. This book contains the efforts of a number of laboratories from both industry and academics that are prominent in the field of PCR applications, and it provides a useful companion to the earlier book." Received 4 Star Rating @source:--DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS @from:Praise for PCR Protocols @qu:"For an up-to-date, definitive discussion of technical variations and the wide range of known applications, PCR Protocols is an invaluable reference... While PCR is in its infancy, this work will certainly be updated many times and by many others, however as a reflection of the scope of PCR to date, it will not be replaced or rendered obsolete." @source:--APPLIED CYTOGENETICS @qu:"PCR protocols is an excellent lab manual for making PCR work... The breadth of the applications and methodology described in this book should give even the novice the confidence and skill to make PCR work... In summary, if you have questions about PCR, PCR Protocols probably has the answers." @source:--TRENDS IN GENETICS @qu:"This volume owes its value to the expertise of its contributors, all specialists of international renown in the developing field of PCR... This book is an excellent compilation for all who, having a general background in molecular biology, wish to practice PCR...No user of the PCR technique could wish to miss it." @source:--TIBTECH