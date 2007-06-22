PCI Compliance
1st Edition
Understand and Implement Effective PCI Data Security Standard Compliance
Description
Identity theft has been steadily rising in recent years, and credit card data is one of the number one targets for identity theft. With a few pieces of key information. Organized crime has made malware development and computer networking attacks more professional and better defenses are necessary to protect against attack. The credit card industry established the PCI Data Security standards to provide a baseline expectancy for how vendors, or any entity that handles credit card transactions or data, should protect data to ensure it is not stolen or compromised. This book will provide the information that you need to understand the PCI Data Security standards and how to effectively implement security on the network infrastructure in order to be compliant with the credit card industry guidelines and protect sensitive and personally identifiable information.
Key Features
- PCI Data Security standards apply to every company globally that processes or transmits credit card transaction data
- Information to develop and implement an effective security strategy to keep infrastructures compliant
- Well known authors have extensive information security backgrounds
Readership
Security professionals
Table of Contents
1: Foreword 2: Introduction 3: Why PCI Is Important 4: Build & Maintain a Secure Network 5: Protect Cardholder Data 6: Vulnerability Management 7: Strong Access Control 8: Logging Access & Events 9: Monitor & Test 10: Monitoring Information Security Policy 11: How to Plan a Project to Meet Compliance 12: Leveraging PCI Compliance efforts with other Compliance Requirements 13: Responsibilities 14: Preparing to Fail Your First Test 15: You're Compliant, Now What
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2007
- Published:
- 22nd June 2007
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556383
About the Author
Anton Chuvakin
Dr. Anton Chuvakin is a recognized security expert in the field of log
management and PCI DSS compliance. He is an author of the books "Security Warrior" and "PCI
Compliance" and has contributed to many others, while also publishing dozens of papers on
log management, correlation, data analysis, PCI DSS, and security management. His blog
(http://www.securitywarrior.org) is one of the most popular in the industry.
Additionaly, Anton teaches classes and presents at many security conferences across the world
and he works on emerging security standards and serves on the advisory boards of
several security start-ups. Currently, Anton is developing his security consulting practice,
focusing on logging and PCI DSS compliance for security vendors and Fortune 500 organizations.
Anton earned his Ph.D. from Stony Brook University.
Affiliations and Expertise
is a recognized security expert in the field of log management and PCI DSS compliance.
Branden Williams
Branden R. Williams (CISSP, CISM, CPISA, CPISM) leads an information security practice in a Global Security Consulting group at a major security firm in Flower Mound, TX and teaches in the NSA Certified Information Assurance program at the University of Dallas's Graduate School of Management. Branden has been involved in information technology since 1994, and focused on information security since 1996. He started consulting on payment security in 2004, assessing companies against the Visa CISP and Mastercard SDP programs. He has a Bachelors of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Texas, Arlington, and a Masters of Business Administration in Supply Chain Management and Market Logistics from the University of Dallas.
Branden publishes a monthly column in the ISSA Journal entitled "Herding Cats," and authors a blog at http://www.brandenwilliams.com/.
Affiliations and Expertise
CISSP, CISM, CPISA, CPISM, and CTO of a Global Security Consulting group at a major security firm in Flower Mound, TX
About the Editor
Tony Bradley
Tony Bradley (CISSP-ISSAP) is the Guide for the Internet/Network Security site on About.com, a part of The New York Times Company. He has written for a variety of other Web sites and publications, including BizTech Magazine, PC World, SearchSecurity.com, WindowsNetworking.com, Smart Computing magazine, and Information Security magazine.
Tony is a CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) and ISSAP (Information Systems Security Architecture Professional). He is Microsoft Certified as an MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer) and MCSA (Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator) in Windows 2000 and an MCP (Microsoft Certified Professional) in Windows NT. Tony is recognized by Microsoft as an MVP (Most Valuable Professional) in Windows security.
On his About.com site, Tony has on average over 600,000 page views per month and over 30,000 subscribers to his weekly newsletter. Tony was also author of Essential Computer Security: Everyone’s Guide to E-mail, Internet, and Wireless Security (ISBN: 1597491144).
Affiliations and Expertise
About.com Guide for Internet / Network Security, co-author of Hacker’s Challenge 3 and author of Essential Computer Security