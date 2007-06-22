Dr. Anton Chuvakin is a recognized security expert in the field of log

management and PCI DSS compliance. He is an author of the books "Security Warrior" and "PCI

Compliance" and has contributed to many others, while also publishing dozens of papers on

log management, correlation, data analysis, PCI DSS, and security management. His blog

(http://www.securitywarrior.org) is one of the most popular in the industry.

Additionaly, Anton teaches classes and presents at many security conferences across the world

and he works on emerging security standards and serves on the advisory boards of

several security start-ups. Currently, Anton is developing his security consulting practice,

focusing on logging and PCI DSS compliance for security vendors and Fortune 500 organizations.

Anton earned his Ph.D. from Stony Brook University.