Paxinos and Franklin's the Mouse Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates
5th Edition
Description
Paxinos and Franklin’s The Mouse Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, Fifth Edition, emulates in design and accuracy Paxinos and Watson’s The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, the most cited publication in neuroscience.
Key Features
- 100 thoroughly revised coronal diagrams and accompanying photographic plates spaced at approximately 120 µm intervals
- 32 thoroughly revised sagittal diagrams and accompanying photographic plates
- 30 thoroughly revised horizontal diagrams and accompanying photographic plates
- Photographic plates printed from high resolution digital images in color
- The most accurate and virtually universally used stereotaxic coordinate system
- Over 800 structures identified
- Includes the Expert Consult eBook version, compatible with PC, Mac, and most mobile devices and eReaders, which allows readers to browse, search, and interact with content
Readership
Standard neuroanatomy lab atlas for all labs doing neuroanatomy, neurophysiology, neuropharmacology, behavioral neuroscience, or molecular expression/cloning/neurogenetics in the mouse brain
Table of Contents
- Methods
2. Histology
3. Preparation of Images and Drawings
4. Coronal, Sagittal, Horizontal Planes
5. Nomenclature and Abbreviations
6. The Basis of Delineation of Structures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 16th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128161579
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128161944
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128161586
About the Author
George Paxinos
Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
Keith Franklin
Dr. Franklin is Professor Emeritus at McGill University in the Department of Psychology. He is interested in neural mechanisms of motivation, particularly the role of specific neurotransmitter systems. His research uses pharmacological and molecular biological methods to study the role of monoamines, opiate peptides and neurosteroids in pain, memory and drug dependence.
Affiliations and Expertise
McGill University