Patterns of Care for the Subnormal - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080122649, 9781483181127

Patterns of Care for the Subnormal

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Mental Health and Social Medicine Division

Authors: Michael Craft Lewis Miles
Editors: H. L. Freeman
eBook ISBN: 9781483181127
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 152
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Patterns of Care for the Subnormal examines the pattern of care for the mentally subnormal in relation to medical, educational, and social services in England and Wales. Topics covered range from variations on the theme of subnormality to the prevalence of mental subnormality, hospital functions, and trends in hospital and community services. A comprehensive service for the subnormal is also considered. Comprised of 10 chapters, this book begins with an analysis of the term subnormal from the educational, legal, sociological, psychological, and administrative perspectives. The discussion then turns to variations on the theme of subnormality by presenting four case histories to illustrate the usage of the term subnormality. Subsequent chapters focus on the prevalence of mental subnormality; trends in a hospital service and in a community service; subnormality admissions to Welsh subnormality hospitals in 1964; and patients needing all types of subnormality hospital care in Wales in 1965. Patterns of subnormality care in other societies are also considered. The final chapter describes a comprehensive service for the subnormal that encompasses prevention and diagnosis as well as education and training, community social services, and full-time care.
This monograph will be of interest to doctors, psychologists, educationalists, and administrators.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Acknowledgments

1. The Term Subnormal

2. Variations on the Theme of Subnormality

3. The Prevalence of Mental Subnormality

4. Trends in a Hospital Service

5. Trends in a Community Service

6. An Analysis of Subnormality Admissions to Welsh Subnormality Hospitals in 1964

7. An Enumeration of those Needing all Types of Subnormality Hospital Care in Wales on 1.1.65

8. Patterns of Subnormality Care in Other Societies

9. Hospital Functions

10. Towards a Comprehensive Service for The Subnormal

Index

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181127

About the Author

Michael Craft

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Psychiatrist, Bryn-y-Neuadd Hospital, Gwynedd, North Wales

Lewis Miles

About the Editor

H. L. Freeman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.