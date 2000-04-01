Patterns and Waves

Part I of this volume surveys the developments in the analysis of nonlinear phenomena in Japan during the past decade, while Part II consists of up-to-date original papers concerning qualitative theories and their applications.

Dealt with here are nonlinear problems related to general analysis, fluid dynamics, mathematical biology and computer sciences, and their underlying mathematical structures, e.g. nonlinear waves and propagations, bifurcation phenomena, chaotic phenomena, and fractals.

The volume is dedicated to Professor Masaya Yamaguti in celebration of his 60th birthday.