Patterning and Cell Type Specification in the Developing CNS and PNS
2nd Edition
Comprehensive Developmental Neuroscience
Description
The genetic, molecular, and cellular mechanisms of neural development are essential for understanding evolution and disorders of neural systems. Recent advances in genetic, molecular, and cellular methods have generated a massive increase in new information, but there is a paucity of comprehensive and up-to-date syntheses, references, and historical perspectives on this important subject. The Comprehensive Developmental Neuroscience series is designed to fill this gap, offering the most thorough coverage of this field on the market today and addressing all aspects of how the nervous system and its components develop.
Patterning and Cell Type Specification in the Developing CNS and PNS provides a much-needed update to underscore the latest research in this rapidly evolving field, with new section editors discussing the technological advances that are enabling the pursuit of new research on brain development. This volume focuses on neural patterning and cell type specification in the developing central and peripheral nervous systems. Deciphering the molecular mechanisms underlying neural patterning is crucial to better understanding how the incredibly diverse nervous system develops.
Key Features
- Series offers ~180 chapters for ~3600 full color pages addressing ways in which the nervous system and its components develop
- Features leading experts in various subfields as Section Editors and article Authors
- All articles peer reviewed by Section Editors to ensure accuracy, thoroughness, and scholarship
- Volume sections include coverage of mechanisms which: control regional specification, regulate proliferation of neuronal progenitors and control differentiation and survival of specific neuronal subtypes, and controlling development of non-neural cells
Readership
Neuroscience, developmental biology researchers, including stem cells, aging, and diseases. Translational neuroscience researchers
Table of Contents
I: Induction and Patterning of the CNS and PNS
1. Telencephalon Patterning
S. Tole, J. Hébert
2. Morphogens, Patterning Centers, and their Mechanisms of Action
E.A. Grove, E.S. Monuki
3. Midbrain Patterning: Isthmus Organizer, Tectum Regionalization, and Polarity Formation
H. Nakamura
4. Area Patterning of the Mammalian Cortex
D.D.M. O'Leary, A.M. Stocker, A. Zembrzycki and Shenju Chou
5. The Formation and Maturation of Neuromuscular Junctions
C.R. Hayworth, R.J. Balice-Gordon
6. Neural Induction of Embryonic Stem/Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
K. Brennand, F. Gage
7. Spinal Cord Patterning
W.D. Gifford, M. Hayashi, M. Sternfeld, J. Tsai, W.A. Alaynick, S.L. Pfaff
8. Patterning of the Diencephalon
L. Puelles, S. Martinez
9. Neural Induction Embryonic Stem Cells
C. Kintner, A. Hemmati-Brivanlou
10. Plan of the Developing Vertebrate Nervous System: Relating Embryology to the Adult Nervous System (Prosomere Model, Overview of Brain Organization)
L. Puelles
11. Cerebellar Patterning
J.K. Fahrion, Y. Komuro, N. Ohno, Y. Littner, C. Nelson, T. Kumada, B. Lamb, H. Komuro
12. Hox Genes and Neural Patterning in Drosophila
P.A. Kuert, H. Reichert
13. Induction and Patterning of Neural Crest and Ectodermal Placodes and their Derivatives
J. Begbie
14. Cerebral organoids
Jürgen Knoblich
15. Olfactory epithelium
Stavros Lomvardas
16. Patterning of reptilian forebrain
Tadashi Nomura
17. Fish patterning
Steve Wilson
18. Formation of gyri and sulci
Lisa Ronan
II: Generation of Neuronal Diversity
19. Cell Biology of Neuronal Progenitor Cells
S. Temple, Q. Shen
20. Cell Cycle Regulation in Brain Construction
M. Crespo, M.E. Ross
21. Regulation of Neuronal Survival by Neurotrophins in the Developing Peripheral Nervous System
A.M. Davies
22. Notch and Neural Development
J.J. Breunig, B.R. Nelson
23. bHLH Factors in Neurogenesis and Neuronal Subtype Specification
H.C. Lai, D.M. Meredith, J.E. Johnson
24. Environmental Cues and Signaling Pathways that Regulate Neural Precursor Development
A. Gauthier-Fisher, F.D. Miller
25. Specification of Neural Crest- and Placode-Derived Neurons
L. Sommer
26. The Specification and Generation of Neurons in the Ventral Spinal Cord
M. Matise, K. Sharma
27. Neurogenesis in the Cerebellum
V.V. Chizhikov, K.J. Millen
28. The Generation of Midbrain Dopaminergic Neurons
S.R.W. Stott, S.-L. Ang
29. Neurogenesis in the Basal Ganglia
J.L.R. Rubenstein, K. Campbell
30. Specification of Cortical Projection Neurons: Transcriptional Mechanisms
J.L. MacDonald, R.M. Fame, E. Azim, S.J. Shnider, B.J. Molyneaux, P. Arlotta, J.D. Macklis
31. The Generation of Cortical Interneurons
R. Batista-Brito, G. Fishell
32. Specification of Retinal Cell Types
R.B. Hufnagel, N.L. Brown
33. Neurogenesis in the Postnatal VZ-SVZ and the Origin of Interneuron Diversity
A. Alvarez-Buylla, F. Merkle, L. Fuentealba
34. Neurogenesis in the Damaged Mammalian Brain
M. Nakafuku, A. Grande
35. Neurogenesis in the Nematode Caenorhabditis elegans
O. Hobert
36. Development of the Drosophila Embryonic Ventral Nerve Cord: From Neuroectoderm to Unique Neurons and Glia
J. Benito-Sipos, M. Baumgardt, S. Thor
37. Neurogenesis in Zebrafish
A. Alunni, M. Coolen, I. Foucher, L. Bally-Cuif
38. Epigenetic/enhancer regulation of neural diversity
Alex Nord
39. Single cell sequencing and neuronal diversity
Alex Pollen/Tomasz Nowakowski
40. Sequential generation
Bin Chen
41. Post-transcriptional regulation of corticogenesis
Debra Silver
III: Development of Glia, Blood Vessels, Choroid Plexus, Immune Cells in the Nervous System
42. ‘Glial’ Biology: Has it Come to the Beginning of the End?
D. Rowitch, A. Alvarez-Buylla
43. Neural Stem Cells Among Glia
A. Alvarez-Buylla, A. Kriegstein
44. Structure and Function of Myelinated Axons
S.A. Buffington, M.N. Rasband
45. Mechanisms of Astrocyte Development
A.V. Molofsky, C. Hochstim, B. Deneen, D. Rowitch
46. Specification of Macroglia by Transcription Factors: Oligodendrocytes
M. Wegner
47. Specification of Macroglia by Transcription Factors: Schwann Cells
D. Meijer, J. Svaren
48. Signaling Pathways that Regulate Glial Development and Early Migration
Oligodendrocytes - R.H. Miller
49. Signaling Pathways that Regulate Glial Development and Early Migration
Schwann Cells - K.R. Jessen, R. Mirsky
50. Microglia
A.E. Cardona, R.M. Ransohoff, K. Akassoglou
51. Ependyma, Choroid
A. Meunier, K. Sawamoto, N. Spassky
52. Meninges and Vasculature
J.A. Siegenthaler, S.J. Pleasure
53. Neuron–Glial Interactions: Schwann Cells
M.H. Schwab, M.W. Sereda, K.-A. Nave
54. Neuron–Glial Interactions: Neurotransmitter Signaling to Cells of the Oligodendrocyte Lineage
L.M. De Biase, D.E. Bergles
55. Invertebrate Glia
T. Stork, M.R. Freeman
56. Nonmammalian Model Systems: Zebrafish
B. Appel
57. New Approaches in Glial Biology: Imaging Neuroglial Pathology In Vivo
I. Nikić, T. Misgeld, M. Kerschensteiner
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1020
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128144053
About the Editor-in-Chief
John Rubenstein
Dr. Rubenstein is a Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco. He also serves as a Nina Ireland Distinguished Professor in Child Psychiatry at the Nina Ireland Laboratory of Developmental Neurobiology. His research focuses on the regulatory genes that orchestrate development of the forebrain. Dr. Rubenstein's lab has demonstrated the role of specific genes in regulating neuronal specification, differentiation, migration and axon growth during embryonic development and on through adult life. His work may help to explain some of the mechanisms underlying human neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco, USA
Pasko Rakic
Dr. Rakic is currently at the Yale School of Medicine, Department of Neuroscience, where his main research interest is in the development and evolution of the human brain. After obtaining his MD from the University of Belgrade School of Medicine, his research career began in 1962 with a Fulbright Fellowship at Harvard University after which he obtained his graduate degrees in Developmental Biology and Genetics. He held a faculty position at Harvard Medical School for 8 years prior to moving to Yale University, where he founded and served as Chair of the Department of Neurobiology for 37 years, and also founder and director of the Kavli Institute for Neuroscience. In 2015, he returned to work full-time on his research projects, funded by US Public Health Services and various private foundations. He is well known for his studies of the development and evolution of the brain, in particular his discovery of basic cellular and molecular mechanisms of proliferation and migration of neurons in the cerebral cortex. He was president of the Society for Neuroscience and popularized this field with numerous lectures given in over 35 counties. In 2008, Rakic shared the inaugural Kavli Prize in Neuroscience with Thomas Jessell and Stan Grillner. He is currently the Dorys McConell Duberg Professor of Neuroscience and serves on Advisory Boards and Scientific Councils of a number of Institutions and Research Foundations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University, USA
About the Editor
Bin Chen
Dr. Chen is Professor of Molecular, Cell, and Developmental Biology at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Research in her laboratory focuses on the cellular and molecular mechanisms that underlie the generation of diverse cell types in the brain, and the assembly of these cell types into functional neural circuits. Dr. Chen completed her graduate study with Dr. Sidney Strickland at Stony Brook University-SUNY, and her post-doctoral training in the laboratory of Dr. Susan McConnell at Stanford University. She has 22 years of experience in genetics and developmental neurobiology research. Her laboratory has been funded by the March of Dimes Foundation, California Institute of Regenerative Medicine, and National Institute of Health.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Santa Cruz, USA
Kenneth Kwan
Dr. Kwan is Assistant Professor of Human Genetics and Research Assistant Professor in the Molecular and Behavioral Neuroscience Institute at the University of Michigan Medical School. Research in his laboratory is aimed at the molecular and cellular mechanisms that underlie normal neural circuit assembly in the cerebral cortex and their dysregulation in human neurodevelopmental disorders, in particular autism spectrum disorder, fragile X syndrome, and schizophrenia. Dr. Kwan completed his graduate and post-doctoral training in the laboratory of Dr. Nenad Sestan at Yale School of Medicine. He has 14 years of experience in developmental neurobiology research and his worked has been recognized by awards from the Brain Research Foundation, March of Dimes Foundation, Simons Foundation, and Cajal Club.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan, USA