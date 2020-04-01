Patterning and Cell Type Specification in the Developing CNS and PNS

I: Induction and Patterning of the CNS and PNS

1. Telencephalon Patterning

S. Tole, J. Hébert

2. Morphogens, Patterning Centers, and their Mechanisms of Action

E.A. Grove, E.S. Monuki

3. Midbrain Patterning: Isthmus Organizer, Tectum Regionalization, and Polarity Formation

H. Nakamura

4. Area Patterning of the Mammalian Cortex

D.D.M. O'Leary, A.M. Stocker, A. Zembrzycki and Shenju Chou

5. The Formation and Maturation of Neuromuscular Junctions

C.R. Hayworth, R.J. Balice-Gordon

6. Neural Induction of Embryonic Stem/Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

K. Brennand, F. Gage

7. Spinal Cord Patterning

W.D. Gifford, M. Hayashi, M. Sternfeld, J. Tsai, W.A. Alaynick, S.L. Pfaff

8. Patterning of the Diencephalon

L. Puelles, S. Martinez

9. Neural Induction Embryonic Stem Cells

C. Kintner, A. Hemmati-Brivanlou

10. Plan of the Developing Vertebrate Nervous System: Relating Embryology to the Adult Nervous System (Prosomere Model, Overview of Brain Organization)

L. Puelles

11. Cerebellar Patterning

J.K. Fahrion, Y. Komuro, N. Ohno, Y. Littner, C. Nelson, T. Kumada, B. Lamb, H. Komuro

12. Hox Genes and Neural Patterning in Drosophila

P.A. Kuert, H. Reichert

13. Induction and Patterning of Neural Crest and Ectodermal Placodes and their Derivatives

J. Begbie

14. Cerebral organoids

Jürgen Knoblich

15. Olfactory epithelium

Stavros Lomvardas

16. Patterning of reptilian forebrain

Tadashi Nomura

17. Fish patterning

Steve Wilson

18. Formation of gyri and sulci

Lisa Ronan

II: Generation of Neuronal Diversity

19. Cell Biology of Neuronal Progenitor Cells

S. Temple, Q. Shen

20. Cell Cycle Regulation in Brain Construction

M. Crespo, M.E. Ross

21. Regulation of Neuronal Survival by Neurotrophins in the Developing Peripheral Nervous System

A.M. Davies

22. Notch and Neural Development

J.J. Breunig, B.R. Nelson

23. bHLH Factors in Neurogenesis and Neuronal Subtype Specification

H.C. Lai, D.M. Meredith, J.E. Johnson

24. Environmental Cues and Signaling Pathways that Regulate Neural Precursor Development

A. Gauthier-Fisher, F.D. Miller

25. Specification of Neural Crest- and Placode-Derived Neurons

L. Sommer

26. The Specification and Generation of Neurons in the Ventral Spinal Cord

M. Matise, K. Sharma

27. Neurogenesis in the Cerebellum

V.V. Chizhikov, K.J. Millen

28. The Generation of Midbrain Dopaminergic Neurons

S.R.W. Stott, S.-L. Ang

29. Neurogenesis in the Basal Ganglia

J.L.R. Rubenstein, K. Campbell

30. Specification of Cortical Projection Neurons: Transcriptional Mechanisms

J.L. MacDonald, R.M. Fame, E. Azim, S.J. Shnider, B.J. Molyneaux, P. Arlotta, J.D. Macklis

31. The Generation of Cortical Interneurons

R. Batista-Brito, G. Fishell

32. Specification of Retinal Cell Types

R.B. Hufnagel, N.L. Brown

33. Neurogenesis in the Postnatal VZ-SVZ and the Origin of Interneuron Diversity

A. Alvarez-Buylla, F. Merkle, L. Fuentealba

34. Neurogenesis in the Damaged Mammalian Brain

M. Nakafuku, A. Grande

35. Neurogenesis in the Nematode Caenorhabditis elegans

O. Hobert

36. Development of the Drosophila Embryonic Ventral Nerve Cord: From Neuroectoderm to Unique Neurons and Glia

J. Benito-Sipos, M. Baumgardt, S. Thor

37. Neurogenesis in Zebrafish

A. Alunni, M. Coolen, I. Foucher, L. Bally-Cuif

38. Epigenetic/enhancer regulation of neural diversity

Alex Nord

39. Single cell sequencing and neuronal diversity

Alex Pollen/Tomasz Nowakowski

40. Sequential generation

Bin Chen

41. Post-transcriptional regulation of corticogenesis

Debra Silver

III: Development of Glia, Blood Vessels, Choroid Plexus, Immune Cells in the Nervous System

42. ‘Glial’ Biology: Has it Come to the Beginning of the End?

D. Rowitch, A. Alvarez-Buylla

43. Neural Stem Cells Among Glia

A. Alvarez-Buylla, A. Kriegstein

44. Structure and Function of Myelinated Axons

S.A. Buffington, M.N. Rasband

45. Mechanisms of Astrocyte Development

A.V. Molofsky, C. Hochstim, B. Deneen, D. Rowitch

46. Specification of Macroglia by Transcription Factors: Oligodendrocytes

M. Wegner

47. Specification of Macroglia by Transcription Factors: Schwann Cells

D. Meijer, J. Svaren

48. Signaling Pathways that Regulate Glial Development and Early Migration

Oligodendrocytes - R.H. Miller

49. Signaling Pathways that Regulate Glial Development and Early Migration

Schwann Cells - K.R. Jessen, R. Mirsky

50. Microglia

A.E. Cardona, R.M. Ransohoff, K. Akassoglou

51. Ependyma, Choroid

A. Meunier, K. Sawamoto, N. Spassky

52. Meninges and Vasculature

J.A. Siegenthaler, S.J. Pleasure

53. Neuron–Glial Interactions: Schwann Cells

M.H. Schwab, M.W. Sereda, K.-A. Nave

54. Neuron–Glial Interactions: Neurotransmitter Signaling to Cells of the Oligodendrocyte Lineage

L.M. De Biase, D.E. Bergles

55. Invertebrate Glia

T. Stork, M.R. Freeman

56. Nonmammalian Model Systems: Zebrafish

B. Appel

57. New Approaches in Glial Biology: Imaging Neuroglial Pathology In Vivo

I. Nikić, T. Misgeld, M. Kerschensteiner