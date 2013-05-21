Patterning and Cell Type Specification in the Developing CNS and PNS
1st Edition
Comprehensive Developmental Neuroscience
Description
The genetic, molecular, and cellular mechanisms of neural development are essential for understanding evolution and disorders of neural systems. Recent advances in genetic, molecular, and cell biological methods have generated a massive increase in new information, but there is a paucity of comprehensive and up-to-date syntheses, references, and historical perspectives on this important subject. The Comprehensive Developmental Neuroscience series is designed to fill this gap, offering the most thorough coverage of this field on the market today and addressing all aspects of how the nervous system and its components develop. Particular attention is paid to the effects of abnormal development and on new psychiatric/neurological treatments being developed based on our increased understanding of developmental mechanisms. Each volume in the series consists of review style articles that average 15-20pp and feature numerous illustrations and full references. Volume 1 offers 48 high level articles devoted mainly to patterning and cell type specification in the developing central and peripheral nervous systems.
Key Features
- Series offers 144 articles for 2904 full color pages addressing ways in which the nervous system and its components develop
- Features leading experts in various subfields as Section Editors and article Authors
- All articles peer reviewed by Section Editors to ensure accuracy, thoroughness, and scholarship
- Volume 1 sections include coverage of mechanisms which: control regional specification, regulate proliferation of neuronal progenitors and control differentiation and survival of specific neuronal subtypes, and controlling development of non-neural cells
Readership
Neurosciencentists (developmental and translational) and developmental biology researchers
Table of Contents
I: Induction and Patterning of the CNS and PNS
Chapter 1 – Telencephalon Patterning - S. Tole, J. Hébert
Chapter 2 – Morphogens, Patterning Centers, and their Mechanisms of Action - E.A. Grove, E.S. Monuki
Chapter 3 – Midbrain Patterning: Isthmus Organizer, Tectum Regionalization, and Polarity Formation - H. Nakamura
Chapter 4 – Area Patterning of the Mammalian Cortex - D.D.M. O'Leary, A.M. Stocker, A. Zembrzycki
Chapter 5 – The Formation and Maturation of Neuromuscular Junctions - C.R. Hayworth, R.J. Balice-Gordon
Chapter 6 – Neural Induction of Embryonic Stem/Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells - K. Brennand, F. Gage
Chapter 7 – Spinal Cord Patterning - W.D. Gifford, M. Hayashi, M. Sternfeld, J. Tsai, W.A. Alaynick, S.L. Pfaff
Chapter 8 – Patterning of the Diencephalon - L. Puelles, S. Martinez
Chapter 9 – Neural Induction Embryonic Stem Cells - C. Kintner, A. Hemmati-Brivanlou
Chapter 10 – Plan of the Developing Vertebrate Nervous System: Relating Embryology to the Adult Nervous System (Prosomere Model, Overview of Brain Organization) - L. Puelles
Chapter 11 – Cerebellar Patterning - J.K. Fahrion, Y. Komuro, N. Ohno, Y. Littner, C. Nelson, T. Kumada, B. Lamb, H. Komuro
Chapter 12 – Hox Genes and Neural Patterning in Drosophila - P.A. Kuert, H. Reichert
Chapter 13 – Induction and Patterning of Neural Crest and Ectodermal Placodes and their Derivatives - J. Begbie
II: Generation of Neuronal Diversity
Chapter 14 – Cell Biology of Neuronal Progenitor Cells - S. Temple, Q. Shen
Chapter 15 – Cell Cycle Regulation in Brain Construction - M. Crespo, M.E. Ross
Chapter 16 – Regulation of Neuronal Survival by Neurotrophins in the Developing Peripheral Nervous System - A.M. Davies
Chapter 17 – Notch and Neural Development - J.J. Breunig, B.R. Nelson
Chapter 18 – bHLH Factors in Neurogenesis and Neuronal Subtype Specification - H.C. Lai, D.M. Meredith, J.E. Johnson
Chapter 19 – Environmental Cues and Signaling Pathways that Regulate Neural Precursor Development - A. Gauthier-Fisher, F.D. Miller
Chapter 20 - Specification of Neural Crest- and Placode-Derived Neurons - L. Sommer
Chapter 21 – The Specification and Generation of Neurons in the Ventral Spinal Cord - M. Matise, K. Sharma
Chapter 22 – Neurogenesis in the Cerebellum - V.V. Chizhikov, K.J. Millen
Chapter 23 – The Generation of Midbrain Dopaminergic Neurons - S.R.W. Stott, S.-L. Ang
Chapter 24 – Neurogenesis in the Basal Ganglia - J.L.R. Rubenstein, K. Campbell
Chapter 25 – Specification of Cortical Projection Neurons: Transcriptional Mechanisms - J.L. MacDonald, R.M. Fame, E. Azim, S.J. Shnider, B.J. Molyneaux, P. Arlotta, J.D. Macklis
Chapter 26 – The Generation of Cortical Interneurons - R. Batista-Brito, G. Fishell
Chapter 27 – Specification of Retinal Cell Types - R.B. Hufnagel, N.L. Brown
Chapter 28 – Neurogenesis in the Postnatal VZ-SVZ and the Origin of Interneuron Diversity - A. Alvarez-Buylla, F. Merkle, L. Fuentealba
Chapter 29 – Neurogenesis in the Damaged Mammalian Brain - M. Nakafuku, A. Grande
Chapter 30 – Neurogenesis in the Nematode Caenorhabditis elegans* - O. Hobert
Chapter 31 – Development of the Drosophila Embryonic Ventral Nerve Cord: From Neuroectoderm to Unique Neurons and Glia - J. Benito-Sipos, M. Baumgardt, S. Thor
Chapter 32 – Neurogenesis in Zebrafish - A. Alunni, M. Coolen, I. Foucher, L. Bally-Cuif
III: Development of Glia, Blood Vessels, Choroid Plexus, Immune Cells in the Nervous System
Chapter 33 – ‘Glial’ Biology: Has it Come to the Beginning of the End? - D. Rowitch, A. Alvarez-Buylla
Chapter 34 – Neural Stem Cells Among Glia - A. Alvarez-Buylla, A. Kriegstein
Chapter 35 – Structure and Function of Myelinated Axons - S.A. Buffington, M.N. Rasband
Chapter 36 – Mechanisms of Astrocyte Development - A.V. Molofsky, C. Hochstim, B. Deneen, D. Rowitch
Chapter 37 – Specification of Macroglia by Transcription Factors: Oligodendrocytes - M. Wegner
Chapter 38 – Specification of Macroglia by Transcription Factors: Schwann Cells - D. Meijer, J. Svaren
Chapter 39 –Signaling Pathways that Regulate Glial Development and Early Migration – Oligodendrocytes - R.H. Miller
Chapter 40 – Signaling Pathways that Regulate Glial Development and Early Migration – Schwann Cells - K.R. Jessen, R. Mirsky
Chapter 41 – Microglia - A.E. Cardona, R.M. Ransohoff, K. Akassoglou
Chapter 42 – Ependyma, Choroid - A. Meunier, K. Sawamoto, N. Spassky
Chapter 43 – Meninges and Vasculature - J.A. Siegenthaler, S.J. Pleasure
Chapter 44 – Neuron–Glial Interactions: Schwann Cells - M.H. Schwab, M.W. Sereda, K.-A. Nave
Chapter 45 – Neuron–Glial Interactions: Neurotransmitter Signaling to Cells of the Oligodendrocyte Lineage - L.M. De Biase, D.E. Bergles
Chapter 46 – Invertebrate Glia - T. Stork, M.R. Freeman
Chapter 47 – Nonmammalian Model Systems: Zebrafish - B. Appel
Chapter 48 – New Approaches in Glial Biology: Imaging Neuroglial Pathology In Vivo - I. Nikić, T. Misgeld, M. Kerschensteiner
Index
Details
About the Editor-in-Chief
John Rubenstein
Dr. Rubenstein is a Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco. He also serves as a Nina Ireland Distinguished Professor in Child Psychiatry at the Nina Ireland Laboratory of Developmental Neurobiology. His research focuses on the regulatory genes that orchestrate development of the forebrain. Dr. Rubenstein's lab has demonstrated the role of specific genes in regulating neuronal specification, differentiation, migration and axon growth during embryonic development and on through adult life. His work may help to explain some of the mechanisms underlying human neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco, USA
Pasko Rakic
Dr. Rakic is currently at the Yale School of Medicine, Department of Neuroscience, where his main research interest is in the development and evolution of the human brain. After obtaining his MD from the University of Belgrade School of Medicine, his research career began in 1962 with a Fulbright Fellowship at Harvard University after which he obtained his graduate degrees in Developmental Biology and Genetics. He held a faculty position at Harvard Medical School for 8 years prior to moving to Yale University, where he founded and served as Chair of the Department of Neurobiology for 37 years, and also founder and director of the Kavli Institute for Neuroscience. In 2015, he returned to work full-time on his research projects, funded by US Public Health Services and various private foundations. He is well known for his studies of the development and evolution of the brain, in particular his discovery of basic cellular and molecular mechanisms of proliferation and migration of neurons in the cerebral cortex. He was president of the Society for Neuroscience and popularized this field with numerous lectures given in over 35 counties. In 2008, Rakic shared the inaugural Kavli Prize in Neuroscience with Thomas Jessell and Stan Grillner. He is currently the Dorys McConell Duberg Professor of Neuroscience and serves on Advisory Boards and Scientific Councils of a number of Institutions and Research Foundations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University, USA
Reviews
"This first volume of the Comprehensive Developmental Neuroscience series, presented by editors Rubenstein and Rakic, draws from developmental biology, cell biology, molecular genetics, and nervous system morphology to give a rounded picture of the course of neurological development… Intended to be useful for researchers, clinicians, and students, the text is extensive with references to primary research and contains many full-color illustrations."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013