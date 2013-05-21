Patterning and Cell Type Specification in the Developing CNS and PNS

I: Induction and Patterning of the CNS and PNS

Chapter 1 – Telencephalon Patterning - S. Tole, J. Hébert

Chapter 2 – Morphogens, Patterning Centers, and their Mechanisms of Action - E.A. Grove, E.S. Monuki

Chapter 3 – Midbrain Patterning: Isthmus Organizer, Tectum Regionalization, and Polarity Formation - H. Nakamura

Chapter 4 – Area Patterning of the Mammalian Cortex - D.D.M. O'Leary, A.M. Stocker, A. Zembrzycki

Chapter 5 – The Formation and Maturation of Neuromuscular Junctions - C.R. Hayworth, R.J. Balice-Gordon

Chapter 6 – Neural Induction of Embryonic Stem/Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells - K. Brennand, F. Gage

Chapter 7 – Spinal Cord Patterning - W.D. Gifford, M. Hayashi, M. Sternfeld, J. Tsai, W.A. Alaynick, S.L. Pfaff

Chapter 8 – Patterning of the Diencephalon - L. Puelles, S. Martinez

Chapter 9 – Neural Induction Embryonic Stem Cells - C. Kintner, A. Hemmati-Brivanlou

Chapter 10 – Plan of the Developing Vertebrate Nervous System: Relating Embryology to the Adult Nervous System (Prosomere Model, Overview of Brain Organization) - L. Puelles

Chapter 11 – Cerebellar Patterning - J.K. Fahrion, Y. Komuro, N. Ohno, Y. Littner, C. Nelson, T. Kumada, B. Lamb, H. Komuro

Chapter 12 – Hox Genes and Neural Patterning in Drosophila - P.A. Kuert, H. Reichert

Chapter 13 – Induction and Patterning of Neural Crest and Ectodermal Placodes and their Derivatives - J. Begbie

II: Generation of Neuronal Diversity

Chapter 14 – Cell Biology of Neuronal Progenitor Cells - S. Temple, Q. Shen

Chapter 15 – Cell Cycle Regulation in Brain Construction - M. Crespo, M.E. Ross

Chapter 16 – Regulation of Neuronal Survival by Neurotrophins in the Developing Peripheral Nervous System - A.M. Davies

Chapter 17 – Notch and Neural Development - J.J. Breunig, B.R. Nelson

Chapter 18 – bHLH Factors in Neurogenesis and Neuronal Subtype Specification - H.C. Lai, D.M. Meredith, J.E. Johnson

Chapter 19 – Environmental Cues and Signaling Pathways that Regulate Neural Precursor Development - A. Gauthier-Fisher, F.D. Miller

Chapter 20 - Specification of Neural Crest- and Placode-Derived Neurons - L. Sommer

Chapter 21 – The Specification and Generation of Neurons in the Ventral Spinal Cord - M. Matise, K. Sharma

Chapter 22 – Neurogenesis in the Cerebellum - V.V. Chizhikov, K.J. Millen

Chapter 23 – The Generation of Midbrain Dopaminergic Neurons - S.R.W. Stott, S.-L. Ang

Chapter 24 – Neurogenesis in the Basal Ganglia - J.L.R. Rubenstein, K. Campbell

Chapter 25 – Specification of Cortical Projection Neurons: Transcriptional Mechanisms - J.L. MacDonald, R.M. Fame, E. Azim, S.J. Shnider, B.J. Molyneaux, P. Arlotta, J.D. Macklis

Chapter 26 – The Generation of Cortical Interneurons - R. Batista-Brito, G. Fishell

Chapter 27 – Specification of Retinal Cell Types - R.B. Hufnagel, N.L. Brown

Chapter 28 – Neurogenesis in the Postnatal VZ-SVZ and the Origin of Interneuron Diversity - A. Alvarez-Buylla, F. Merkle, L. Fuentealba

Chapter 29 – Neurogenesis in the Damaged Mammalian Brain - M. Nakafuku, A. Grande

Chapter 30 – Neurogenesis in the Nematode Caenorhabditis elegans* - O. Hobert

Chapter 31 – Development of the Drosophila Embryonic Ventral Nerve Cord: From Neuroectoderm to Unique Neurons and Glia - J. Benito-Sipos, M. Baumgardt, S. Thor

Chapter 32 – Neurogenesis in Zebrafish - A. Alunni, M. Coolen, I. Foucher, L. Bally-Cuif

III: Development of Glia, Blood Vessels, Choroid Plexus, Immune Cells in the Nervous System

Chapter 33 – ‘Glial’ Biology: Has it Come to the Beginning of the End? - D. Rowitch, A. Alvarez-Buylla

Chapter 34 – Neural Stem Cells Among Glia - A. Alvarez-Buylla, A. Kriegstein

Chapter 35 – Structure and Function of Myelinated Axons - S.A. Buffington, M.N. Rasband

Chapter 36 – Mechanisms of Astrocyte Development - A.V. Molofsky, C. Hochstim, B. Deneen, D. Rowitch

Chapter 37 – Specification of Macroglia by Transcription Factors: Oligodendrocytes - M. Wegner

Chapter 38 – Specification of Macroglia by Transcription Factors: Schwann Cells - D. Meijer, J. Svaren

Chapter 39 –Signaling Pathways that Regulate Glial Development and Early Migration – Oligodendrocytes - R.H. Miller

Chapter 40 – Signaling Pathways that Regulate Glial Development and Early Migration – Schwann Cells - K.R. Jessen, R. Mirsky

Chapter 41 – Microglia - A.E. Cardona, R.M. Ransohoff, K. Akassoglou

Chapter 42 – Ependyma, Choroid - A. Meunier, K. Sawamoto, N. Spassky

Chapter 43 – Meninges and Vasculature - J.A. Siegenthaler, S.J. Pleasure

Chapter 44 – Neuron–Glial Interactions: Schwann Cells - M.H. Schwab, M.W. Sereda, K.-A. Nave

Chapter 45 – Neuron–Glial Interactions: Neurotransmitter Signaling to Cells of the Oligodendrocyte Lineage - L.M. De Biase, D.E. Bergles

Chapter 46 – Invertebrate Glia - T. Stork, M.R. Freeman

Chapter 47 – Nonmammalian Model Systems: Zebrafish - B. Appel

Chapter 48 – New Approaches in Glial Biology: Imaging Neuroglial Pathology In Vivo - I. Nikić, T. Misgeld, M. Kerschensteiner

Index