Pattern Recognition
3rd Edition
Description
Pattern recognition is a fast growing area with applications in a widely diverse number of fields such as communications engineering, bioinformatics, data mining, content-based database retrieval, to name but a few. This new edition addresses and keeps pace with the most recent advancements in these and related areas. This new edition: a) covers Data Mining, which was not treated in the previous edition, and is integrated with existing material in the book, b) includes new results on Learning Theory and Support Vector Machines, that are at the forefront of today's research, with a lot of interest both in academia and in applications-oriented communities, c) for the first time treats audio along with image applications since in today's world the most advanced applications are treated in a unified way and d) the subject of classifier combinations is treated, since this is a hot topic currently of interest in the pattern recognition community.
Key Features
- The latest results on support vector machines including v-SVM's and their geometric interpretation
- Classifier combinations including the Boosting approach
- State-of-the-art material for clustering algorithms tailored for large data sets and/or high dimensional data, as required by applications such as web-mining and bioinformatics
- Coverage of diverse applications such as image analysis, optical character recognition, channel equalization, speech recognition and audio classification
Readership
Researchers, scientists, and engineering professionals working in communications and computer engineering; pattern recognition; informatics; data mining; content-based data retrieval; automation; machine intelligence/machine vision; computer-aided medical diagnostics; speech recognition; and image processing
Table of Contents
Introduction; Classifiers Based on Bayes Decision Theory; Linear Classifiers; Nonlinear Classifiers; Feature Selection; Feature Generation I; Feature Generation II; Template Matching; Context-Dependant Classification; System Evaluation; Clustering: Basic Concepts Clustering Algorithms I (Sequential); Clustering Algorithms II (Hierarchical); Clustering Algorithms III (Functional Optimization); Clustering Algorithms IV (Graph Theory); Cluster Validity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 856
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 24th February 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080513614
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123695314
About the Author
Sergios Theodoridis
Sergios Theodoridis is Professor of Signal Processing and Machine Learning in the Department of Informatics and Telecommunications of the University of Athens.
He is the co-author of the bestselling book, Pattern Recognition, and the co-author of Introduction to Pattern Recognition: A MATLAB Approach.
He serves as Editor-in-Chief for the IEEE Transactions on Signal Processing, and he is the co-Editor in Chief with Rama Chellapa for the Academic
Press Library in Signal Processing.
He has received a number of awards including the 2014 IEEE Signal Processing Magazine Best Paper Award, the 2009 IEEE Computational Intelligence Society Transactions on Neural Networks Outstanding Paper Award, the 2014 IEEE Signal Processing Society Education Award, the EURASIP 2014 Meritorious Service Award, and he has served as a Distinguished Lecturer for the IEEE Signal Processing Society and the IEEE Circuits and Systems Society. He is a Fellow of EURASIP and a Fellow of IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Informatics and Telecommunications, University of Athens, Greece
Sergios Theodoridis
Sergios Theodoridis acquired a Physics degree with honors from the University of Athens, Greece in 1973 and a MSc and a Ph.D. degree in Signal Processing and Communications from the University of Birmingham, UK in 1975 and 1978 respectively. Since 1995 he has been a Professor with the Department of Informatics and Communications at the University of Athens.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Informatics and Telecommunications, University of Athens, Greece
Konstantinos Koutroumbas
Konstantinos Koutroumbas acquired a degree from the University of Patras, Greece in Computer Engineering and Informatics in 1989, a MSc in Computer Science from the University of London, UK in 1990, and a Ph.D. degree from the University of Athens in 1995. Since 2001 he has been with the Institute for Space Applications and Remote Sensing of the National Observatory of Athens.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Space Applications & Remote Sensing, National Observatory of Athens, Greece
Reviews
"The book is written in a very readable, no-nonsense style. I found that there was just the right amount of text to describe a concept, without extraneous verbiage. The same is true for the mathematics, enough for description, not too much to overwhelm." Larry O'Gorman, IAPR Newsletter, April 2006