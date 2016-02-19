Pattern Recognition in Practice II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444878779, 9780444599223

Pattern Recognition in Practice II

1st Edition

Editors: L.N. Kanal E.S. Gelsema
eBook ISBN: 9780444599223
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
43.96
43.96
72.95
58.36
58.36
43.99
35.19
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The 1985 Amsterdam conference brought together researchers active in pattern recognition methodology and the development of practical applications.

The first part of the book covers various methodological aspects of image processing, knowledge based and model driven image understanding systems, 3-D reconstruction methods, and application oriented papers. Part II deals with aspects of statistical pattern recognition, the problem of population classification, and topics common to both pattern recognition and artificial intelligence.

Table of Contents

Image Processing. Image Processing Techniques (Contributors: E. Backer, G.L. Beckers, J. Biemond, A. Boerman, D. Bosman, H. Boterenbrood, A. Choudry, P.A. Devijver, L. Dorst, W. Förstner, J.J. Gerbrands, W. Good, R.M. Haralick, L.O. Hertzberger, G. Koper, A. Pertl, J.S. Ploem, P. Saint-Jean, A.W.M. Smeulders, G.T. Toussaint, W.A.G. van der Hoeven, H. van Huijstee, V. von Hagen, I.T. Young). Knowledge Based and Model Driven Systems (Contributors: J.T.W. Damen, M. Dhome, I. Hofmann, G. Nagy, H. Niemann, E. Persoon, M. Richetin, G. Rives, G. Sagerer, S.C. Seth, G. Stein, S.C. Stoddard, H.S. Tan, H. Tropf,I. Walter). 3-D Reconstruction (Contributors: W. Abmayr, R.M. Bolle, D.B. Cooper, G. Harauz, U. Heinzmann, T. Kaminuma, R. Minamikawa, T.-C. Pong, L.G. Shapiro, G.C. Stockman, I. Suzuki, M. van Heel). Applications (Contributors: H.M. Aus, J.J. Gerbrands, F.C.A. Groen, H. Harms, M.M. Jordan, C.J. Kooiman, R.C. Mann, B.K. Mansfield, A. Oosterlinck, J.A. Parikh, W.J. Perkins, J.H.C. Reiber, A.V.M.C.L. Schulte, J.K. Selkirk, P. Suetens, M. van Heel, R.J. van Meenen, R.J. van Munster, J. van Ommeren). Pattern Recognition. Feature Extraction, Classification, Mapping (Contributors: P. Bertrand, A. Bietti, A. Burani, E. Diday, B. Dubuisson, D. Grenier, L. Kaufman, P. Malvache, S.D. Morgera, W. Pedrycz, P.J. Rousseeuw, M. Sjöström, B. Söderström, H. Stark, J. Talmon, S. Wold, R. Wu, L. Zanello). Population Classification (Contributors: G. Burger, U. Jutting, A.W.M. Smeulders). Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence (Contributors: C. Berenstein, B. Chandrasekaran, L.N. Kanal, D. Lavine). Index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1986
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444599223

About the Editor

L.N. Kanal

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, MD, USA

E.S. Gelsema

Affiliations and Expertise

Erasmus University, Department of Medical Informatics, Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.