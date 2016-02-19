Pattern Recognition in Practice II
1st Edition
Description
The 1985 Amsterdam conference brought together researchers active in pattern recognition methodology and the development of practical applications.
The first part of the book covers various methodological aspects of image processing, knowledge based and model driven image understanding systems, 3-D reconstruction methods, and application oriented papers. Part II deals with aspects of statistical pattern recognition, the problem of population classification, and topics common to both pattern recognition and artificial intelligence.
Table of Contents
Image Processing. Image Processing Techniques (Contributors: E. Backer, G.L. Beckers, J. Biemond, A. Boerman, D. Bosman, H. Boterenbrood, A. Choudry, P.A. Devijver, L. Dorst, W. Förstner, J.J. Gerbrands, W. Good, R.M. Haralick, L.O. Hertzberger, G. Koper, A. Pertl, J.S. Ploem, P. Saint-Jean, A.W.M. Smeulders, G.T. Toussaint, W.A.G. van der Hoeven, H. van Huijstee, V. von Hagen, I.T. Young). Knowledge Based and Model Driven Systems (Contributors: J.T.W. Damen, M. Dhome, I. Hofmann, G. Nagy, H. Niemann, E. Persoon, M. Richetin, G. Rives, G. Sagerer, S.C. Seth, G. Stein, S.C. Stoddard, H.S. Tan, H. Tropf,I. Walter). 3-D Reconstruction (Contributors: W. Abmayr, R.M. Bolle, D.B. Cooper, G. Harauz, U. Heinzmann, T. Kaminuma, R. Minamikawa, T.-C. Pong, L.G. Shapiro, G.C. Stockman, I. Suzuki, M. van Heel). Applications (Contributors: H.M. Aus, J.J. Gerbrands, F.C.A. Groen, H. Harms, M.M. Jordan, C.J. Kooiman, R.C. Mann, B.K. Mansfield, A. Oosterlinck, J.A. Parikh, W.J. Perkins, J.H.C. Reiber, A.V.M.C.L. Schulte, J.K. Selkirk, P. Suetens, M. van Heel, R.J. van Meenen, R.J. van Munster, J. van Ommeren). Pattern Recognition. Feature Extraction, Classification, Mapping (Contributors: P. Bertrand, A. Bietti, A. Burani, E. Diday, B. Dubuisson, D. Grenier, L. Kaufman, P. Malvache, S.D. Morgera, W. Pedrycz, P.J. Rousseeuw, M. Sjöström, B. Söderström, H. Stark, J. Talmon, S. Wold, R. Wu, L. Zanello). Population Classification (Contributors: G. Burger, U. Jutting, A.W.M. Smeulders). Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence (Contributors: C. Berenstein, B. Chandrasekaran, L.N. Kanal, D. Lavine). Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444599223
About the Editor
L.N. Kanal
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, MD, USA
E.S. Gelsema
Affiliations and Expertise
Erasmus University, Department of Medical Informatics, Rotterdam, The Netherlands