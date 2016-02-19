Pattern Recognition by Humans and Machines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126314021, 9781483259611

Pattern Recognition by Humans and Machines

1st Edition

Visual Perception

Editors: Eileen C. Schwab Howard C. Nusbaum
eBook ISBN: 9781483259611
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 1986
Page Count: 260
Description

Pattern Recognition by Humans and Machines, Volume 2: Visual Perception provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of research on perception. This book focuses on several fundamental problems of pattern recognition in speech perception and visual form perception.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of some of the basic theoretical questions in speech perception. This text then explores the spatiotemporal orchestration of visuosensory attentional and oculomotor processes involved in active visual exploration. Other chapters consider several basic questions concerning visual form perception, including the perception of patterns and features. This book discusses as well the role of eye movements in pattern processing and models of segmentation and pattern recognition. The final chapter describes the distinctions made in perceptual processing between model-driven and data-driven processing.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists in general and specialists in the field of perception. Computer and cognitive scientists will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contents of Volume 1

1. Visual Form Perception: An Overview

I. Introduction

II. Measures of Grouping and Configuration

III. Emergent Features and Task Performance

IV. Perceptual Glue

V. The Creation and Destruction of Emergent Features

VI. Summary

References

2. Figure-Ground Organization and the Spatial and Temporal Responses of the Visual System

I. Introduction

II. How Perceived Figure-Ground Affects the Spatial,Temporal, and Orientation Responses of the Visual System

III. How Spatial and Temporal Responses of the Visual System Affect Figure-Ground Organization

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

3. Eye Movements and Visual Pattern Perception

I. Introduction

II. Structures and Mechanisms: Passive Components in Active Looking

III. Central Processes Implicated in the Control of Visual Gaze and Selective Attention

IV. Overview and Extensions

References

4. A Computer Vision Model Based on Psychophysical Experiments

I. What Is Computer Vision?

II. What Can Computational Vision Offer Psychology?

III. Issues Involved in Computational Models

IV. Analysis of Line Drawings

V. Psychophysical Experiments

VI. Creation of a Computational Model

VII. Results of the Edge-Enhancement Model

VIII. Relation to Other Work

IX. Theoretical Points Raised by the Edge-Enhancement Model

X. Psychophysical Research and Computational Vision

References

5. Schemas and Perception: Perspectives from Brain Theory and Artificial Intelligence

I. Introduction

II. Schemas and Action-Oriented Perception

III. Segmentation of Visual Scenes

IV. Competition and Cooperation

V. Epilogue: Unities and Diversities

References

6. Visual Routines: Where Bottom-Up and Top-Down Processing Meet

I. The Perception of Spatial Relations

II. Visual Routines and Their Role in the Processing of Visual Information

III. The Elemental Operations

IV. The Assembly, Compilation, and Storage of Visual Routines

v. Summary

References

7. Knowledge-Mediated Perception

I. Introduction

II. Control Flow

IIL Knowledge Representation

IV. To Mediate or Not to Mediate

V. Knowledge Mediation Put to Use

References

Index

