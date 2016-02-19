Pattern Recognition by Humans and Machines
1st Edition
Visual Perception
Pattern Recognition by Humans and Machines, Volume 2: Visual Perception provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of research on perception. This book focuses on several fundamental problems of pattern recognition in speech perception and visual form perception.
Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of some of the basic theoretical questions in speech perception. This text then explores the spatiotemporal orchestration of visuosensory attentional and oculomotor processes involved in active visual exploration. Other chapters consider several basic questions concerning visual form perception, including the perception of patterns and features. This book discusses as well the role of eye movements in pattern processing and models of segmentation and pattern recognition. The final chapter describes the distinctions made in perceptual processing between model-driven and data-driven processing.
This book is a valuable resource for psychologists in general and specialists in the field of perception. Computer and cognitive scientists will also find this book useful.
Preface
1. Visual Form Perception: An Overview
I. Introduction
II. Measures of Grouping and Configuration
III. Emergent Features and Task Performance
IV. Perceptual Glue
V. The Creation and Destruction of Emergent Features
VI. Summary
2. Figure-Ground Organization and the Spatial and Temporal Responses of the Visual System
I. Introduction
II. How Perceived Figure-Ground Affects the Spatial,Temporal, and Orientation Responses of the Visual System
III. How Spatial and Temporal Responses of the Visual System Affect Figure-Ground Organization
IV. Concluding Remarks
3. Eye Movements and Visual Pattern Perception
I. Introduction
II. Structures and Mechanisms: Passive Components in Active Looking
III. Central Processes Implicated in the Control of Visual Gaze and Selective Attention
IV. Overview and Extensions
4. A Computer Vision Model Based on Psychophysical Experiments
I. What Is Computer Vision?
II. What Can Computational Vision Offer Psychology?
III. Issues Involved in Computational Models
IV. Analysis of Line Drawings
V. Psychophysical Experiments
VI. Creation of a Computational Model
VII. Results of the Edge-Enhancement Model
VIII. Relation to Other Work
IX. Theoretical Points Raised by the Edge-Enhancement Model
X. Psychophysical Research and Computational Vision
5. Schemas and Perception: Perspectives from Brain Theory and Artificial Intelligence
I. Introduction
II. Schemas and Action-Oriented Perception
III. Segmentation of Visual Scenes
IV. Competition and Cooperation
V. Epilogue: Unities and Diversities
6. Visual Routines: Where Bottom-Up and Top-Down Processing Meet
I. The Perception of Spatial Relations
II. Visual Routines and Their Role in the Processing of Visual Information
III. The Elemental Operations
IV. The Assembly, Compilation, and Storage of Visual Routines
v. Summary
7. Knowledge-Mediated Perception
I. Introduction
II. Control Flow
IIL Knowledge Representation
IV. To Mediate or Not to Mediate
V. Knowledge Mediation Put to Use
- 260
- English
- © Academic Press 1986
- 1st July 1986
- Academic Press
- 9781483259611