Pattern Recognition by Humans and Machines, Volume 2: Visual Perception provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of research on perception. This book focuses on several fundamental problems of pattern recognition in speech perception and visual form perception.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of some of the basic theoretical questions in speech perception. This text then explores the spatiotemporal orchestration of visuosensory attentional and oculomotor processes involved in active visual exploration. Other chapters consider several basic questions concerning visual form perception, including the perception of patterns and features. This book discusses as well the role of eye movements in pattern processing and models of segmentation and pattern recognition. The final chapter describes the distinctions made in perceptual processing between model-driven and data-driven processing.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists in general and specialists in the field of perception. Computer and cognitive scientists will also find this book useful.