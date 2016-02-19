Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence, Towards an Integration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444871374, 9781483299457

Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence, Towards an Integration, Volume 7

1st Edition

Proceedings of an International Workshop held in Amsterdam, May 18-20, 1988

Editors: L.N. Kanal E.S. Gelsema
eBook ISBN: 9781483299457
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st November 1988
Page Count: 510
Table of Contents

Part I: Image Processing. Image Processing Systems: (Contributors: R. Bartels, P. Dewaele, A. Oosterlinck, E.H.J. Persoon, R. Roos, J. Vandeneede, D. van den Oudenhoven, P. Wambacq, I.T. Young). Image Processing Algorithms: (Contributors: G.L. Beckers, J. Bigün, P.-E. Danielsson, A.C.M. Dumay, C.A. Essed, A. Falsafi, J.J. Gerbrands, F.C.A. Groen, W.A. Levenbach, H. Minderhoud, G. Nagy, H. Peng, J.H.C. Reiber, K.J. Rijnierse, P.W. Serruys, A.W.M. Smeulders, H. Stark, G.T. Toussaint, P.J.H. van Cuyck, L.J. van Vliet, M. Worring, Q.-Z. Ye, I.T. Young, F. Zijlstra).

Part II: Pattern Recognition (Contributors: E. Backer, R.P.W. Duin, E.S. Gelsema, A.K. Jain, M.J. Kurtz, S.D. Morgera, C.E. Queiros, M.D. Ramaswami, K. Siedlecka, W. Siedlecki, J. Sklansky, M.R. Soleymani, T. Timmers).

Part III: Artificial Intelligence and Pattern Recognition (Contributors: E. Backer, R.K. Bhatnagar, C. Cocca, B.M. Dawant, B. Dubuisson, J. Gordon, G. Harauz, J. Ireland, B.H. Jansen, M.M. Jordan, L.N. Kanal, D. McDougall, E. Mandler, M.A. Musen, A. Oosterlinck, W.J. Perkins, J. Piper, J. Schürmann, C. Smets, A.W.M. Smeulders, P. Suetens, S. Towers, J. van der Lei, A.M. van Ginneken, G. Verbeeck). Discussions. Index.

Description

This volume brings together the results of research into the methodology and applications of pattern recognition, with particular emphasis given to the incorporation of artificial intelligence methodologies into pattern recognition systems.

The first part of this volume covers image analysis and processing software, systems and algorithms. Pattern analysis and classifier design are dealt with in part two, while the last part deals with model based and expert systems, including uncertainty calculus methods in pattern analysis and object recognition.

A number of specific application areas are considered, including such diverse topics as fingerprinting, astronomy, molecular biology and pathology.

About the Editors

L.N. Kanal Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, MD, USA

E.S. Gelsema Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Erasmus University, Department of Medical Informatics, Rotterdam, The Netherlands

