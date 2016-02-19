Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence, Towards an Integration, Volume 7
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Workshop held in Amsterdam, May 18-20, 1988
Table of Contents
Part I: Image Processing. Image Processing Systems: (Contributors: R. Bartels, P. Dewaele, A. Oosterlinck, E.H.J. Persoon, R. Roos, J. Vandeneede, D. van den Oudenhoven, P. Wambacq, I.T. Young). Image Processing Algorithms: (Contributors: G.L. Beckers, J. Bigün, P.-E. Danielsson, A.C.M. Dumay, C.A. Essed, A. Falsafi, J.J. Gerbrands, F.C.A. Groen, W.A. Levenbach, H. Minderhoud, G. Nagy, H. Peng, J.H.C. Reiber, K.J. Rijnierse, P.W. Serruys, A.W.M. Smeulders, H. Stark, G.T. Toussaint, P.J.H. van Cuyck, L.J. van Vliet, M. Worring, Q.-Z. Ye, I.T. Young, F. Zijlstra).
Part II: Pattern Recognition (Contributors: E. Backer, R.P.W. Duin, E.S. Gelsema, A.K. Jain, M.J. Kurtz, S.D. Morgera, C.E. Queiros, M.D. Ramaswami, K. Siedlecka, W. Siedlecki, J. Sklansky, M.R. Soleymani, T. Timmers).
Part III: Artificial Intelligence and Pattern Recognition (Contributors: E. Backer, R.K. Bhatnagar, C. Cocca, B.M. Dawant, B. Dubuisson, J. Gordon, G. Harauz, J. Ireland, B.H. Jansen, M.M. Jordan, L.N. Kanal, D. McDougall, E. Mandler, M.A. Musen, A. Oosterlinck, W.J. Perkins, J. Piper, J. Schürmann, C. Smets, A.W.M. Smeulders, P. Suetens, S. Towers, J. van der Lei, A.M. van Ginneken, G. Verbeeck). Discussions. Index.
Description
This volume brings together the results of research into the methodology and applications of pattern recognition, with particular emphasis given to the incorporation of artificial intelligence methodologies into pattern recognition systems.
The first part of this volume covers image analysis and processing software, systems and algorithms. Pattern analysis and classifier design are dealt with in part two, while the last part deals with model based and expert systems, including uncertainty calculus methods in pattern analysis and object recognition.
A number of specific application areas are considered, including such diverse topics as fingerprinting, astronomy, molecular biology and pathology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1988
- Published:
- 1st November 1988
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483299457
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
L.N. Kanal Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, MD, USA
E.S. Gelsema Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Erasmus University, Department of Medical Informatics, Rotterdam, The Netherlands