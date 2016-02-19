Pattern Recognition and Artificial Intelligence, Towards an Integration, Volume 7

This volume brings together the results of research into the methodology and applications of pattern recognition, with particular emphasis given to the incorporation of artificial intelligence methodologies into pattern recognition systems.

The first part of this volume covers image analysis and processing software, systems and algorithms. Pattern analysis and classifier design are dealt with in part two, while the last part deals with model based and expert systems, including uncertainty calculus methods in pattern analysis and object recognition.

A number of specific application areas are considered, including such diverse topics as fingerprinting, astronomy, molecular biology and pathology.