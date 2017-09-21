Section I. History and the Current Role of Air and Ground Transport Personnel

1. History of Patient Transport

2. Members of Transport Team

3. Preparation for Practice

Section II. General Principles of Practice

4. Transport Physiology

5. Scene Operations and Safety

6. Communications

7. Teamwork and Human Performance

8. Patient Safety

9. Operational Safety and Survival

Section III. Patient Care Principles

10. Patient Assessment

11. Airway Management

12. Mechanical Ventilation

13. Shock

Section IV. Trauma

14. General Principles of Trauma Management

15. Neurologic Trauma

16. Thoroabdominal Trauma

17. Musculoskeletal and Soft Tissue Trauma

18. Burn Trauma

Section V. Medical Problems and Environmental Emergencies

19. Neurologic Emergencies

20. Cardiovascular Emergencies

21. Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices in Transport

22. Pulmonary Emergencies

23. Abdominal Emergencies

24. Metabolic, Endrocrine, and Electrolyte Disturbances

25. Infectious and Communicable Diseases

26. Heat- and Cold-related Emergencies

27. Toxicologic Emergencies

Section VI. Selected Patient Populations

28. Gynecologic and Obstetric Emergencies

29. Care and Transport of the Newborn

30. The Pediatric Patient

31. Military Patient Transport

Section VII. Professional Issues

32. Professional Issues

33. Accreditation for Air and Ground Medical Transport

34. Wellness