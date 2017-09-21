Patient Transport
5th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Whether you’re caring for patients on the ground or in the air, Patient Transport: Principles & Practice, 5th Edition is an essential tool for your success in transport nursing. Developed by ASTNA, this trusted, one-of-a-kind resource has been extensively revised to keep you up-to-date with the latest technological advances, and help you meet the ever-changing needs of this critical nursing field. Comprehensive overviews familiarize you with the most common conditions and injuries encountered in practice, accompanied by important management considerations to help you ensure the most effective communication and the safest patient care in all transport settings. In addition, expanded content on bariatrics are featured throughout the book, along with 350 online questions and answers mapped to the CRFN/CTRN® exams.
Key Features
- Expanded coverage of injuries commonly encountered in flight and ground nursing includes pathophysiology, assessment, planning, implementation, and evaluation discussions.
- Information based on the latest updates from the Federal Aviation Association and the National Transportation Safety Board alerts you to important safety regulations.
- Meets the needs of all healthcare providers dedicated to expert care delivery in transport, including paramedics, physicians, respiratory therapists, pilots, mechanics and communication specialist.
- Detailed coverage of management issues includes scene management, communication, safety, disaster management/triage, quality management, and marketing/public relations.
Table of Contents
Section I. History and the Current Role of Air and Ground Transport Personnel
1. History of Patient Transport
2. Members of Transport Team
3. Preparation for Practice
Section II. General Principles of Practice
4. Transport Physiology
5. Scene Operations and Safety
6. Communications
7. Teamwork and Human Performance
8. Patient Safety
9. Operational Safety and Survival
Section III. Patient Care Principles
10. Patient Assessment
11. Airway Management
12. Mechanical Ventilation
13. Shock
Section IV. Trauma
14. General Principles of Trauma Management
15. Neurologic Trauma
16. Thoroabdominal Trauma
17. Musculoskeletal and Soft Tissue Trauma
18. Burn Trauma
Section V. Medical Problems and Environmental Emergencies
19. Neurologic Emergencies
20. Cardiovascular Emergencies
21. Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices in Transport
22. Pulmonary Emergencies
23. Abdominal Emergencies
24. Metabolic, Endrocrine, and Electrolyte Disturbances
25. Infectious and Communicable Diseases
26. Heat- and Cold-related Emergencies
27. Toxicologic Emergencies
Section VI. Selected Patient Populations
28. Gynecologic and Obstetric Emergencies
29. Care and Transport of the Newborn
30. The Pediatric Patient
31. Military Patient Transport
Section VII. Professional Issues
32. Professional Issues
33. Accreditation for Air and Ground Medical Transport
34. Wellness
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 21st September 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323401104
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323479011
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323479004