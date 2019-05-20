Patient Safety in Obstetrics and Gynecology, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678452, 9780323677790

Patient Safety in Obstetrics and Gynecology, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 46-2

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Gluck
eBook ISBN: 9780323677790
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678452
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th May 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. William Rayburn, Dr. Paul Gluck has put together a state-of the-art issue of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics of North America devoted to Patient Safety in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Clinical review articles from expert authors are specifically devoted to the following topics: The Patient Experience and Safety; The Certification Process Driving Patient Safety; Just Culture and Patient Safety; Patient’s Role in Patient Safety; Implementing Patient Safety Initiatives; Eliminating Disparities In Perinatal Care; Transparency and Disclosure; Leadership and Teams; Emerging Role of Drills and Simulations in Patient Safety; California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative: The Power of Collaboration; Role of the Patient Safety Organization in Advancing Patient Safety; Office of Patient Safety; Applying Patient Safety to Reduce Maternal Mortality; Benefits and Pitfalls of Ultrasound in Ob/Gyns; Obstetrical Anesthesia; Patient Safety in Outpatient Procedures; and Safety in Minimally Invasive Surgery. Readers will come away with the latest information they need to improve outcomes and safety in obstetric and gynecologic patients.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323677790
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323678452

About the Authors

Paul Gluck Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Clinical Professor OB/GYN, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine; Past Chair of the Board, National Patient Safety Foundation, Key Biscayne, FL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.