Patient Safety in Obstetrics and Gynecology, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 46-2
1st Edition
Description
In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. William Rayburn, Dr. Paul Gluck has put together a state-of the-art issue of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics of North America devoted to Patient Safety in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Clinical review articles from expert authors are specifically devoted to the following topics: The Patient Experience and Safety; The Certification Process Driving Patient Safety; Just Culture and Patient Safety; Patient’s Role in Patient Safety; Implementing Patient Safety Initiatives; Eliminating Disparities In Perinatal Care; Transparency and Disclosure; Leadership and Teams; Emerging Role of Drills and Simulations in Patient Safety; California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative: The Power of Collaboration; Role of the Patient Safety Organization in Advancing Patient Safety; Office of Patient Safety; Applying Patient Safety to Reduce Maternal Mortality; Benefits and Pitfalls of Ultrasound in Ob/Gyns; Obstetrical Anesthesia; Patient Safety in Outpatient Procedures; and Safety in Minimally Invasive Surgery. Readers will come away with the latest information they need to improve outcomes and safety in obstetric and gynecologic patients.
Paul Gluck Author
Associate Clinical Professor OB/GYN, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine; Past Chair of the Board, National Patient Safety Foundation, Key Biscayne, FL