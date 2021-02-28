Patient Safety, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 101-1
1st Edition
This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Surgical Patient Safety and is edited by Dr. Feibi Zheng. Articles will include: Human factors approach to surgical patient safety; Teamwork and surgical team based training; Effective handoffs and transfers in surgical patient safety; Effective implementation and utilization of checklists in surgical patient safety; Standardized care pathways as a means to improve patient safety; Evolution of risk calculators and the dawn of artificial intelligence in predicting patient complications; Remote monitoring technology/use of telemedicine to detect and address surgical complications; Rescue after surgical complications; The economics of surgical patient safety; The trainee’s role in patient safety/training residents and medical students in surgical patient safety; The second victim: building surgeon resiliency after complications; Processes to create a culture of surgical patient safety; Provision of defect free care: implementation science in surgical patient safety; Administrative and registry databases for patient safety tracking and quality improvement; and more!
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323776288
About the Editor
Feibi Zheng
