Patient Safety, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 92-1
1st Edition
Guest Editor Juan Sanchez reviews articles in Safe Surgery for the general surgeon. Articles include iatrogenesis: the nature, frequency, and science of medical errors, risk management and the regulatory framework for safer surgery medication, lab, and blood banking errors, surgeons' non-technical skills, creating safe and effective surgical teams, human factors and operating room safety, systemic analysis of adverse events: identifying root causes and latent errors, information technologies and patient safety, patient safety and the surgical workforce, measuring and preventing healthcare associated infections, the surgeon's four-phase reaction to error, universal protocols and wrong-site/wrong-patient events, unconscious biases and patient safety, and much more!
Juan Sanchez Author
Department of Surgery, Saint Mary's Hospital, Waterbury, CT, USA