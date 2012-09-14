Patient Safety, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739370, 9781455743162

Patient Safety, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 92-1

1st Edition

Authors: Juan Sanchez
eBook ISBN: 9781455743162
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739370
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th September 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Guest Editor Juan Sanchez reviews articles in Safe Surgery for the general surgeon. Articles include iatrogenesis: the nature, frequency, and science of medical errors, risk management and the regulatory framework for safer surgery    medication, lab, and blood banking errors, surgeons' non-technical skills, creating safe and effective surgical teams, human factors and operating room safety, systemic analysis of adverse events: identifying root causes and latent errors, information technologies and patient safety, patient safety and the surgical workforce, measuring and preventing healthcare associated infections, the surgeon's four-phase reaction to error, universal protocols and wrong-site/wrong-patient events, unconscious biases and patient safety, and much more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455743162
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455739370

About the Authors

Juan Sanchez Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery, Saint Mary's Hospital, Waterbury, CT, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.