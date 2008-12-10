Patient Safety, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 3-4

Perioperative nursing encompasses caring for the patient as a whole being, taking into account physiological, psychological, sociocultural, and spiritual issues. The perioperative nurse is responsible for patient safety throughout the surgery. This issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics focuses on topics such as essential components for an effective patient safety strategy, initiatives to improve quality and safety in health care, medication error prevention in perioperative services, fire prevention, bloodless surgery and patient safety issues, moderate sedation, and preventative measure to reduce incidence of a retained foreign body.