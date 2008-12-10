Patient Safety, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416063360

Patient Safety, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 3-4

1st Edition

Authors: Donna Watson
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416063360
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th December 2008
Description

Perioperative nursing encompasses caring for the patient as a whole being, taking into account physiological, psychological, sociocultural, and spiritual issues. The perioperative nurse is responsible for patient safety throughout the surgery. This issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics focuses on topics such as essential components for an effective patient safety strategy, initiatives to improve quality and safety in health care, medication error prevention in perioperative services, fire prevention, bloodless surgery and patient safety issues, moderate sedation, and preventative measure to reduce incidence of a retained foreign body.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416063360

About the Authors

Donna Watson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Educator, Covidien Energy-Based Devices, Boulder, CO

