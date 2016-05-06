Patient Reported Outcomes in Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 42-2

This issue is devoted to patient reported outcomes and their impact in the study of rheumatic diseases and the authors will also discuss PROs and vulnerable populations with rheumatic disease; technology, electronic health records and PROs: past, present and future; the promise of PROMIS – a uniform approach to PROs across rheumatic diseases, quality measures and PROs and how they relate and the importance of PROs in delivering quality care in the rheumatic diseases, and many more exciting articles.