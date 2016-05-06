Patient Reported Outcomes in Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323445238, 9780323445245

Patient Reported Outcomes in Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 42-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jennifer Barton Patti Katz
eBook ISBN: 9780323445245
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323445238
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th May 2016
Description

This issue is devoted to patient reported outcomes and their impact in the study of rheumatic diseases and the authors will also discuss PROs and vulnerable populations with rheumatic disease; technology, electronic health records and PROs: past, present and future; the promise of PROMIS – a uniform approach to PROs across rheumatic diseases, quality measures and PROs and how they relate and the importance of PROs in delivering quality care in the rheumatic diseases, and many more exciting articles.

Details

About the Authors

Jennifer Barton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Health & Science University

Patti Katz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Francisco

