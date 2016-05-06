Patient Reported Outcomes in Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 42-2
1st Edition
Authors: Jennifer Barton Patti Katz
eBook ISBN: 9780323445245
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323445238
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th May 2016
Description
This issue is devoted to patient reported outcomes and their impact in the study of rheumatic diseases and the authors will also discuss PROs and vulnerable populations with rheumatic disease; technology, electronic health records and PROs: past, present and future; the promise of PROMIS – a uniform approach to PROs across rheumatic diseases, quality measures and PROs and how they relate and the importance of PROs in delivering quality care in the rheumatic diseases, and many more exciting articles.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 6th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323445245
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323445238
About the Authors
Jennifer Barton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Oregon Health & Science University
Patti Katz Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.