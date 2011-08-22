Patient Education, An Issue of Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710393, 9781455712038

Patient Education, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 46-3

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Krau
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710393
eBook ISBN: 9781455712038
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd August 2011
Page Count: 144
Description

This issue of Nursing Clinics of North America will focus on Patient Education. Article topics will include legal, ethical and social issues in patient education, assessing patient learning styles, patient teaching and health outcomes, tools to measure patient teaching, designing patient education, and roles for patient educators.

About the Authors

Stephen Krau Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University, School of Nursing, Nashville, TN

