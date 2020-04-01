Patient Care in Radiography
10th Edition
With an Introduction to Medical Imaging
Description
Learn to master radiography patient care with the book that covers it best! With step-by-step instructions and more than 400 full-color illustrations, Patient Care in Radiography, 10th Edition is the perfect resource to help teach you effective radiography patient care. Each chapter expertly guides you through the latest guidelines, carefully making the connection between the topics being discussed and how they relate to patient care. An emphasis is placed on the skills and procedures that are imperative for quality patient care — including safety, transfer, positioning, infection control, and patient assessment. Also included is information on microbiology, emerging diseases, trans-cultural communication, ECGs, administering medications, and bedside radiography to ensure you are well-versed in both the technical and interpersonal skills needed for professional practice.
Key Features
- Coverage of patient care and procedural skills helps provide safe, high-quality patient care and technical proficiency.
- Step-by-step procedures are shown in photo essays, demonstrated with more than 400 full-color illustrations.
- Case studies focus on medicolegal terms, standards, and applications and help build problem-solving skills.
- Coverage of infection control helps emphasize the importance of preventing the spread of diseases.
- Special Imaging Modalities chapter provides an overview of patient care for a wide range of imaging methods.
- Chapter outlines, objectives, key terms, summaries, review questions, and critical thinking exercises focus on the key information in each chapter.
- Answers to the review questions are included in the back of the book.
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction to Radiography
1. Introduction to Radiography
2. Image Quality Factors
3. Radiation Effects and Radiation Safety
4. The Healthcare Delivery System
5. Professional Roles and Behaviors
Part II: Patient Care
6. Professional Attitudes and Communications
7. Safety
8. Patient Transfer
9. Infection Control Concepts
10. Preventing Disease Transmission
11. Surgical Asepsis
12. Response to Patient’s Personal and Physical Needs
13. Patient Assessment
14. Medication Information
15. Medication Administration
16. Emergency Response
Part III: Patient Care in Specific Procedures and Environments
17. Dealing with Acute Situations 18. Preparation and Examination of the Gastrointestinal Tract
19. Contrast Media and Special Radiographic Techniques
20. Bedside Radiography: Special Conditions and Environments
21. Radiography in Surgery
22. Special Imaging Modalities
Answer Key
Bibliography
Appendixes
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323654401
About the Author
Ruth Ann Ehrlich
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiology Faculty (Retired), Western States Chiropractic College, Portland, OR; Adjunct Faculty, Portland Community College, Portland, OR