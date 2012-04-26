Patient Care in Radiography - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323080651, 9780323084710

Patient Care in Radiography

8th Edition

With an Introduction to Medical Imaging

Authors: Ruth Ann Ehrlich
eBook ISBN: 9780323084710
eBook ISBN: 9780323277068
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th April 2012
Page Count: 480
Description

With clear, step-by-step instructions and more than 400 detailed full-color illustrations, Patient Care in Radiography, 8th Edition helps you develop the technical and interpersonal skills necessary to effectively care for radiography patients in the clinical environment. Current, comprehensive coverage aligned with ASRT curriculum guidelines helps you connect concepts to clinical applications and confidently master essential procedures and techniques for safety, transfer, positioning, infection control, assessment, and more.

Key Features

  • Integrated patient care tips and procedure descriptions help you ensure high-quality patient care as well as technical proficiency.

  • Infection control content helps you prevent the spread of diseases.

  • Special coverage familiarizes you with appropriate patient care for a wide range of imaging modalities.

  • Procedure photo-essays walk you through essential techniques.

  • Case studies help you build the critical thinking and problem-solving skills to address situations you may encounter on the job.

  • Chapter outlines, objectives, key terms, summaries, review questions, and critical thinking activities highlight the most important chapter content and help you retain information more effectively.

Table of Contents

Part I Introduction to Radiography

1. X-ray Production

2. Technical Factors in Radiography

3. Radiation Effects and Radiation Safety

4. Imaging Services in the Healthcare Delivery System

5. Professional Behavior and Legal Considerations

 

Part II: Patient Care

6. Professional Attitudes and Communications

7. Workplace Safety

8. Infection Control Concepts

9. Infectious Diseases: Preventing Disease Transmission

10. Responding to PatientsÕ Personal and Physical Needs

11. Patient Assessment

12. Patient Transfer

13. Medication Information

14. Medication Administration

15. Emergency Response

16. Dealing with Acute Situations

 

Part III: Patient Care in Specific Procedures and Environments

17. Preparation and Examination of the Gastrointestinal Tract

18. Surgical Asepsis

19. Contrast Media and Special Radiographic Techniques

20. Mobile Radiography, Special Care Units, and Specialty Equipment

21. Surgical Radiography

22. Special Imaging Modalities

 

Appendices

A. Radiography Practice and Standards

B. Informed Consent Form

C. Abbreviated List of Phrases with Guides to Pronunciation for Four Languages

D. Accepted Abbreviations and Descriptive Terms for Charting

E. Incident Report Form/Unusual Occurrence Report

F. Radiology Department Infection Control Procedures

G. Isolation Guidelines

H. Two- and Three-Person Lift

I. Urine Collection

J. Iodinated Contrast Media Products for Radiography

K. Catheterization Technique

Glossary

Illustration Credits

Index

About the Author

Ruth Ann Ehrlich

Affiliations and Expertise

Radiology Faculty (Retired), Western States Chiropractic College, Portland, OR; Adjunct Faculty, Portland Community College, Portland, OR

