Patient Care in Radiography
8th Edition
With an Introduction to Medical Imaging
Description
With clear, step-by-step instructions and more than 400 detailed full-color illustrations, Patient Care in Radiography, 8th Edition helps you develop the technical and interpersonal skills necessary to effectively care for radiography patients in the clinical environment. Current, comprehensive coverage aligned with ASRT curriculum guidelines helps you connect concepts to clinical applications and confidently master essential procedures and techniques for safety, transfer, positioning, infection control, assessment, and more.
Key Features
- Integrated patient care tips and procedure descriptions help you ensure high-quality patient care as well as technical proficiency.
- Infection control content helps you prevent the spread of diseases.
- Special coverage familiarizes you with appropriate patient care for a wide range of imaging modalities.
- Procedure photo-essays walk you through essential techniques.
- Case studies help you build the critical thinking and problem-solving skills to address situations you may encounter on the job.
- Chapter outlines, objectives, key terms, summaries, review questions, and critical thinking activities highlight the most important chapter content and help you retain information more effectively.
Table of Contents
Part I Introduction to Radiography
1. X-ray Production
2. Technical Factors in Radiography
3. Radiation Effects and Radiation Safety
4. Imaging Services in the Healthcare Delivery System
5. Professional Behavior and Legal Considerations
Part II: Patient Care
6. Professional Attitudes and Communications
7. Workplace Safety
8. Infection Control Concepts
9. Infectious Diseases: Preventing Disease Transmission
10. Responding to PatientsÕ Personal and Physical Needs
11. Patient Assessment
12. Patient Transfer
13. Medication Information
14. Medication Administration
15. Emergency Response
16. Dealing with Acute Situations
Part III: Patient Care in Specific Procedures and Environments
17. Preparation and Examination of the Gastrointestinal Tract
18. Surgical Asepsis
19. Contrast Media and Special Radiographic Techniques
20. Mobile Radiography, Special Care Units, and Specialty Equipment
21. Surgical Radiography
22. Special Imaging Modalities
Appendices
A. Radiography Practice and Standards
B. Informed Consent Form
C. Abbreviated List of Phrases with Guides to Pronunciation for Four Languages
D. Accepted Abbreviations and Descriptive Terms for Charting
E. Incident Report Form/Unusual Occurrence Report
F. Radiology Department Infection Control Procedures
G. Isolation Guidelines
H. Two- and Three-Person Lift
I. Urine Collection
J. Iodinated Contrast Media Products for Radiography
K. Catheterization Technique
Glossary
Illustration Credits
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 26th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323084710
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277068
About the Author
Ruth Ann Ehrlich
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiology Faculty (Retired), Western States Chiropractic College, Portland, OR; Adjunct Faculty, Portland Community College, Portland, OR