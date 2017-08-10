Patient & Person - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780729542562, 9780729586092

Patient & Person

6th Edition

Interpersonal Skills in Nursing

Authors: Jane Stein-Parbury
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542562
eBook ISBN: 9780729586092
eBook ISBN: 9780729586290
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th August 2017
Page Count: 352
Description

Effective communication is vital for nurses to provide quality care for patients and their families.

Patient & Person provides students with an essential framework to establish and build effective interpersonal skills in nursing practice.

Incorporating a person-centred approach, Patient & Person focuses on the importance of relating and interacting with patients as people - a concept central in providing quality nursing care and developing a therapeutic relationship in practice.  

Key Features

  • Focus on interprofessional and team communication throughout

Table of Contents

Part 1 - Introduction
1. Why interpersonal skills?
2. The patient–nurse relationship
3. Nurse as therapeutic agent
4. Considering culture

Part 2 - The Skills
5. Encouraging interaction: listening
6. Building meaning: understanding
7. Collecting information: exploring
8. Intervening: comforting, supporting and enabling

Part 3 - Skills in context
9. Transitions through health and illness
10. Challenging interpersonal encounters
11. Building a supportive workplace

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780729542562
eBook ISBN:
9780729586092
eBook ISBN:
9780729586290

About the Author

Jane Stein-Parbury

Jane Stein-Parbury lectured at the University of Technology, Sydney Kuring-gai, and has some 30 years nursing experience. Jane Stein-Parbury is currently serving a position on the NSW Nursing Registration Curriculum Board.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney, Australia

