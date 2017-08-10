Patient & Person
6th Edition
Interpersonal Skills in Nursing
Description
Effective communication is vital for nurses to provide quality care for patients and their families.
Patient & Person provides students with an essential framework to establish and build effective interpersonal skills in nursing practice.
Incorporating a person-centred approach, Patient & Person focuses on the importance of relating and interacting with patients as people - a concept central in providing quality nursing care and developing a therapeutic relationship in practice.
Key Features
- Focus on interprofessional and team communication throughout
Table of Contents
Part 1 - Introduction
1. Why interpersonal skills?
2. The patient–nurse relationship
3. Nurse as therapeutic agent
4. Considering culture
Part 2 - The Skills
5. Encouraging interaction: listening
6. Building meaning: understanding
7. Collecting information: exploring
8. Intervening: comforting, supporting and enabling
Part 3 - Skills in context
9. Transitions through health and illness
10. Challenging interpersonal encounters
11. Building a supportive workplace
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 10th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542562
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586092
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586290
About the Author
Jane Stein-Parbury
Jane Stein-Parbury lectured at the University of Technology, Sydney Kuring-gai, and has some 30 years nursing experience. Jane Stein-Parbury is currently serving a position on the NSW Nursing Registration Curriculum Board.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney, Australia