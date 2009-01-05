Patient and Person
4th Edition
Interpersonal Skills in Nursing
Authors: Jane Stein-Parbury
eBook ISBN: 9780729578912
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 5th January 2009
Description
Patient & Person provides a practical guide to establishing and building relationships in nursing practice. It systematically addresses the theoretical, practical and personal dimensions of relating to patients and provides guidelines for determining when and how to act. It encourages meaningful nursing practice by focusing on patients as individuals.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2009
- Published:
- 5th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729578912
About the Author
Jane Stein-Parbury
Jane Stein-Parbury lectured at the University of Technology, Sydney Kuring-gai, and has some 30 years nursing experience. Jane Stein-Parbury is currently serving a position on the NSW Nursing Registration Curriculum Board.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney, Australia
