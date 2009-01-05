Patient and Person - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780729538916, 9780729578912

Patient and Person

4th Edition

Interpersonal Skills in Nursing

Authors: Jane Stein-Parbury
eBook ISBN: 9780729578912
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 5th January 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Patient & Person provides a practical guide to establishing and building relationships in nursing practice. It systematically addresses the theoretical, practical and personal dimensions of relating to patients and provides guidelines for determining when and how to act. It encourages meaningful nursing practice by focusing on patients as individuals.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729578912

About the Author

Jane Stein-Parbury

Jane Stein-Parbury lectured at the University of Technology, Sydney Kuring-gai, and has some 30 years nursing experience. Jane Stein-Parbury is currently serving a position on the NSW Nursing Registration Curriculum Board.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.