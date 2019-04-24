Pathways to a Smarter Power System
1st Edition
Description
Pathways to a Smarter Power System studies different concepts within smart grids that are used in both industry and system regulators (e.g. distribution and transmission system operators) and research. This book covers these concepts from multiple perspectives and in multiple contexts, presenting detailed technical information on renewable energy systems, distributed generation and energy storage units, methods to activate the demand side of power systems, market structure needs, and advanced planning concepts and new operational requirements, specifically for power system protection, technological evolvements, and requirements regarding technology in ICT, power electronics and control areas.
This book provides energy researchers and engineers with an indispensable guide on how to apply wider perspectives to the different technological and conceptual requirements of a smarter power system.
Key Features
- Includes concepts regarding conceptual and technological needs and investment planning suggestions for smart grid enabling strategies
- Contains new electric power system operational concepts required by industry, along with R&D studies addressing new solutions to potential operational problems
- Covers pathways to smarter power systems from successful existing examples to expected short, medium and long-term possibilities
Readership
Engineers and Engineering Faculty, Instructors, Teachers, Professors and Researchers
Table of Contents
- History of Electricity
2. Energizing Renewable Energy Systems and Distributed Generation
3. Energy Storage in Smart Grids
4. Smart Meters and Advanced Metering Infrastructure
5. Energizing Demand Side Participation
6. Evolving New Market Structures
7. Transmission and Distribution System Planning Towards a Smarter Grid
8. Power Quality in Smart Grids
9. Data Security and Privacy
10. ICT requirements and recent developments
11. Power Electronics based Smarter Solutions
12. Developments and Requirements in Control Technologies
13. New Power System Protection Schemes in Smarter Power Systems with Higher Penetration of Renewable Energy Systems
14. Regulation and Initiatives of Smart Grids
15. Socio-Economic Challenges for Smart Grid Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 24th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081025932
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025925
About the Editor
Ozan Erdinc
Ozan Erdinç is an Associate Professor at Department of Electrical Engineering, Yildiz Technical University, Turkey. He has worked in various positions in the private sector. He is a senior member of IEEE and the Chair of IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES), Turkey Chapter. He is also an editorial board member of several international journals, including IEEE Transactions on Sustainable Energy and IET Renewable Power Generation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, Yildiz Technical University, Turkey.
Akin Tascıkaraoglu
Akın Taşcıkaraoğlu is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mugla Sitki Kocman University, Turkey. He has previously been a researcher with this department as well as a postdoctoral scholar with the University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA. He is a senior member of IEEE and an editor for IET Renewable Power Generation and Mugla Journal of Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mugla Sitki Kocman University, Turkey