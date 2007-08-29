Pathways to a Hydrogen Future - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080467344, 9780080550442

Pathways to a Hydrogen Future

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Drennen Jennifer Rosthal
eBook ISBN: 9780080550442
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 29th August 2007
Page Count: 304
Description

Hydrogen may someday fuel our cars and power and heat our homes and businesses and revolutionize the way we use energy. Moving to a hydrogen economy could help reduce our reliance on foreign oil, improve local air quality, and reduce the risk of climate change. Despite the potential of hydrogen, there is no guarantee that the hydrogen economy will happen as the obstacles are considerable and the competing visions are many.

Pathways to a Hydrogen Future seeks to untangle the competing visions of a hydrogen economy, explain the trade-offs and obstacles and offer recommendations for a path forward. The results are based on a detailed simulation model developed at Sandia National Laboratories: "The Hydrogen Futures Simulation Model (H2Sim)".
The H2Sim is a high-level strategic tool for evaluating the economic and environmental trade-offs of alternative hydrogen production, storage, transport, and end use options in the year 2020.
An executive version of H2Sim is included with the book allowing readers to explore the various scenarios discussed. H2Sim’s ease of use and its ability to provide answers to these types of questions make it a powerful educational and policy making tool.
The model's structure is ideal for exploring "what-if" questions, such as: Can fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) compete economically with current cars if the FCVs are 2.5 times as efficient? Should the hydrogen be produced at fueling stations or at central locations and transported to fueling stations?

Key Features

  • Includes an executive version of H2Sim allowing readers to explore the various scenarios discussed
  • H2Sim's ease of use and ability to provide answers makes it a powerful educational and policy making tool
  • The model's structure is ideal for exploring "what-if" questions, such as: Can fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) compete economically with current cars if the FCVs are 2.5 times as efficient? Should the hydrogen be produced at fueling stations or at central locations and transported to fueling stations?

Readership

Researchers in the hydrogen and fuel cell field and also applicable to graduate courses on the economic aspects of hydrogen systems

Energy analysts and modellers, and those in the long-term planning parts of the energy industry and automotive industry.

Table of Contents

Section I: Overview Chapter 1: The Hydrogen Futures Simulation Model (H2Sim): Pathways to a Hydrogen Future.

Interest in the Hydrogen Economy.
Global Energy Demand and Resource Availability.
Energy Security.
Environmental Considerations.
Pathways to a Hydrogen Future.
Centralized vs. Decentralized Hydrogen Production Options.
Hydrogen Futures Simulation Model.

Section II: Why Hydrogen?
Chapter 2: Justifications for Hydrogen.
Growing Energy Consumption.
Fueling the World.
The United States.
Adequacy of Reserves.
Reserve Estimates.
Reserve Distribution.

Chapter 3: Energy Security
Strategic Value of Oil.
Economic Oil Security.
Modeling and Forecasts of Future Oil Price Shocks.
Historic Price Instability.
Current Areas of Instability.
Infrastructure Vulnerability.

Chapter 4: Environmental Concerns
Climate Change.
Other Environmental Concerns.

Section III: On the Road to Hydrogen Chapter 5: Progress towards a Hydrogen Future.
Fuel Cell Cars.
Other Hydrogen Vehicles.

Portable Applications.
Stationary Applications.

Section IV: The Hydrogen Futures Simulation Model (H2Sim)
Chapter 6: Hydrogen Production.
Carbon Capture and Sequestration.
Sensitivity Analysis.
Carbon Emissions.

Chapter 7: Hydrogen Distribution.
Storage.
Transportation.
Hydrogen Distribution.
Sensitivity Analysis.

Chapter 8: End Use.

Vehicles.
Carbon Emissions.
End Use Costs.
Sensitivity Analysis.

Chapter 9: User's Guide System Requirements.
Starting the Model and Running a Base Case.
Model Operation.
Model Navigation.
Production.
Capital Cost Sensitivity.
Carbon Pathway.
Storage and Delivery.
End Use.

Section V: Conclusion and Discussion Chapter 10: From Here to There: the Transition to a Hydrogen Future.
A Decentralized Approach to Hydrogen Production for the United States.
A Push from Carbon Markets in the European Union The Push from Rapidly Developing Countries.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080550442

About the Author

Thomas Drennen

Affiliations and Expertise

Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Geneva, NY, USA

Jennifer Rosthal

Affiliations and Expertise

Hobart and William Smith Colleges Geneva, NY, USA

