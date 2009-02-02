Pathophysiology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416055433, 9781437707342

Pathophysiology

4th Edition

Authors: Lee-Ellen Copstead-Kirkhorn Jacquelyn Banasik
eBook ISBN: 9781437707342
eBook ISBN: 9781455755134
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd February 2009
Page Count: 1392
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With dynamic full-color illustrations and an easy-to-read writing style, Pathophysiology, 4th Edition explores the etiology, pathogenesis, clinical manifestation, and treatment of disease. Each unit covers a specific body system and begins with an illustrated review of anatomy and normal physiology to prepare you for disease processes and abnormalities discussions. Coverage of the latest developments in pathophysiology and a wealth of student-friendly learning resources will help you understand all of the major degenerative, neoplastic, metabolic, immunologic and infectious diseases.

Key Features

  • Highlighted Key Points focus you on the most important information.
  • Key Terms bolded within the text help you identify and understand new and important terms.
  • Key Questions for every chapter emphasize important concepts and develop critical thinking skills needed for practice.
  • Additional content on the Companion CD and the companion Evolve website provide more opportunities for learning with case study worksheets, additional exercises, animations, and much more.
  • Geriatric Considerations boxes discuss the age-related changes associated with each body system.
  • Frontiers in Research essays introduce each unit with an informative commentary on the history of scientific investigation, the current understanding, and potential future breakthroughs.

Table of Contents

ALTERATIONS IN HOMEOSTASIS

Unit I: Pathophysiologic Processes

1. Introduction to Pathophysiology

2. Homeostasis and Adaptive Responses to Stressors


ALTERATIONS IN CELLULAR FUNCTION, GENETICS, AND DEVELOPMENT

Unit II: Cellular Function

3. Cell Structure and Function

4. Cell Injury, Aging, and Death

5. Molecular Genetics and Tissue Differentiation

6. Genetic and Developmental Disorders

7. Neoplasia


ALTERATIONS IN IMMUNE AND INFLAMMATORY RESPONSE

Unit III: Defense

8. Infectious Processes

9. Inflammation and Immunity

10. Alterations in Immune Function

11. Malignant Disorders of White Blood Cells

12. HIV Disease and AIDS


ALTERATIONS IN RESPIRATION AND TISSUE OXYGENATION

Unit IV: Oxygen Transport, Blood Coagulation, Blood Flow, and Blood Pressure

13. Alterations in Oxygen Transport

14. Alterations in Hemostasis and Blood Coagulation

15. Alterations in Blood Flow

16. Alterations in Blood Pressure


Unit V: Cardiac Function

17. Cardiac Function

18. Alterations in Cardiac Function

19. Heart Failure and Dysrhythmias: Common Sequelae of Cardiac Diseases

20. Shock


Unit VI: Respiratory Function

21. Respiratory Function and Alterations in Gas Exchange

22. Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders

23. Restrictive Pulmonary Disorders


ALTERATIONS IN FLUID BALANCE, EXCRETION, AND REPRODUCTION

Unit VII: Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Homeostasis

24. Fluid and Electrolyte Homeostasis and Imbalances

25. Acid-Base Homeostasis and Imbalances


Unit VIII: Renal and Bladder Function

26. Renal Function

27. Intrarenal Disorders

28. Renal Failure

29. Disorders of the Lower Urinary Tract


Unit IX: Genital and Reproductive Function

30. Male Genital and Reproductive Function

31. Alterations in Male Genital and Reproductive Function

32. Female Genital and Reproductive Function

33. Alterations in Female Genital and Reproductive Function

34. Sexually Transmitted Diseases


ALTERATIONS IN METABOLISM AND NURITION

Unit X: Gastrointestinal Function

35. Gastrointestinal Function

36. Gastrointestinal Disorders

37. Alterations in Function of the Gallbladder and Exocrine Pancreas

38. Liver Diseases


Unit XI: Endocrine Function, Metabolism, and Nutrition

39. Mechanisms of Endocrine Control

40. Alterations in Endocrine Control

41. Diabetes Mellitus

42. Alterations in Metabolism and Nutrition


ALTERATIONS IN NEURAL CONTROL AND INTEGRATION

Unit XII: Neural Function

43. Structure and Function of the Nervous System

44. Acute Disorders of Brian Function

45. Chronic Disorders of Neurologic Function

46. Alterations in Special Sensory Function

47. Pain


Unit XIII: Neuropsychological Function

48. Neurobiology of Psychotic Illnesses

49. Neurobiology of Nonpsychotic Illnesses


ALTERATIONS IN MOVEMENT AND SUPPORT

Unit XIV: Musculoskeletal Support and Movement

50. Structure and Function of the Musculoskeletal System

51. Alterations in Musculoskeletal Function: Trauma, Infection, and Disease

52. Alterations in Musculoskeletal Function: Rheumatic Disorders


Unit XV: Integumentary System

53. Alterations in the Integumentary System

54. Burn Injuries


Appendices

A. Clinical and Laboratory Values

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
1392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437707342
eBook ISBN:
9781455755134

About the Author

Lee-Ellen Copstead-Kirkhorn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair of Nursing, Department of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Indiana University -Purdue University, IPFW --Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne, IN

Jacquelyn Banasik

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, WSU Intercollegiate College of Nursing, Washington State University, Spokane, WA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.