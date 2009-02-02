With dynamic full-color illustrations and an easy-to-read writing style, Pathophysiology, 4th Edition explores the etiology, pathogenesis, clinical manifestation, and treatment of disease. Each unit covers a specific body system and begins with an illustrated review of anatomy and normal physiology to prepare you for disease processes and abnormalities discussions. Coverage of the latest developments in pathophysiology and a wealth of student-friendly learning resources will help you understand all of the major degenerative, neoplastic, metabolic, immunologic and infectious diseases.

Table of Contents

ALTERATIONS IN HOMEOSTASIS



Unit I: Pathophysiologic Processes



1. Introduction to Pathophysiology



2. Homeostasis and Adaptive Responses to Stressors





ALTERATIONS IN CELLULAR FUNCTION, GENETICS, AND DEVELOPMENT



Unit II: Cellular Function



3. Cell Structure and Function



4. Cell Injury, Aging, and Death



5. Molecular Genetics and Tissue Differentiation



6. Genetic and Developmental Disorders



7. Neoplasia





ALTERATIONS IN IMMUNE AND INFLAMMATORY RESPONSE



Unit III: Defense



8. Infectious Processes



9. Inflammation and Immunity



10. Alterations in Immune Function



11. Malignant Disorders of White Blood Cells



12. HIV Disease and AIDS





ALTERATIONS IN RESPIRATION AND TISSUE OXYGENATION



Unit IV: Oxygen Transport, Blood Coagulation, Blood Flow, and Blood Pressure



13. Alterations in Oxygen Transport



14. Alterations in Hemostasis and Blood Coagulation



15. Alterations in Blood Flow



16. Alterations in Blood Pressure





Unit V: Cardiac Function



17. Cardiac Function



18. Alterations in Cardiac Function



19. Heart Failure and Dysrhythmias: Common Sequelae of Cardiac Diseases



20. Shock





Unit VI: Respiratory Function



21. Respiratory Function and Alterations in Gas Exchange



22. Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders



23. Restrictive Pulmonary Disorders





ALTERATIONS IN FLUID BALANCE, EXCRETION, AND REPRODUCTION



Unit VII: Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Homeostasis



24. Fluid and Electrolyte Homeostasis and Imbalances



25. Acid-Base Homeostasis and Imbalances





Unit VIII: Renal and Bladder Function



26. Renal Function



27. Intrarenal Disorders



28. Renal Failure



29. Disorders of the Lower Urinary Tract





Unit IX: Genital and Reproductive Function



30. Male Genital and Reproductive Function



31. Alterations in Male Genital and Reproductive Function



32. Female Genital and Reproductive Function



33. Alterations in Female Genital and Reproductive Function



34. Sexually Transmitted Diseases





ALTERATIONS IN METABOLISM AND NURITION



Unit X: Gastrointestinal Function



35. Gastrointestinal Function



36. Gastrointestinal Disorders



37. Alterations in Function of the Gallbladder and Exocrine Pancreas



38. Liver Diseases





Unit XI: Endocrine Function, Metabolism, and Nutrition



39. Mechanisms of Endocrine Control



40. Alterations in Endocrine Control



41. Diabetes Mellitus



42. Alterations in Metabolism and Nutrition





ALTERATIONS IN NEURAL CONTROL AND INTEGRATION



Unit XII: Neural Function



43. Structure and Function of the Nervous System



44. Acute Disorders of Brian Function



45. Chronic Disorders of Neurologic Function



46. Alterations in Special Sensory Function



47. Pain





Unit XIII: Neuropsychological Function



48. Neurobiology of Psychotic Illnesses



49. Neurobiology of Nonpsychotic Illnesses





ALTERATIONS IN MOVEMENT AND SUPPORT



Unit XIV: Musculoskeletal Support and Movement



50. Structure and Function of the Musculoskeletal System



51. Alterations in Musculoskeletal Function: Trauma, Infection, and Disease



52. Alterations in Musculoskeletal Function: Rheumatic Disorders





Unit XV: Integumentary System



53. Alterations in the Integumentary System



54. Burn Injuries





Appendices



A. Clinical and Laboratory Values



Glossary