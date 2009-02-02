Pathophysiology
4th Edition
Description
With dynamic full-color illustrations and an easy-to-read writing style, Pathophysiology, 4th Edition explores the etiology, pathogenesis, clinical manifestation, and treatment of disease. Each unit covers a specific body system and begins with an illustrated review of anatomy and normal physiology to prepare you for disease processes and abnormalities discussions. Coverage of the latest developments in pathophysiology and a wealth of student-friendly learning resources will help you understand all of the major degenerative, neoplastic, metabolic, immunologic and infectious diseases.
Key Features
- Highlighted Key Points focus you on the most important information.
- Key Terms bolded within the text help you identify and understand new and important terms.
- Key Questions for every chapter emphasize important concepts and develop critical thinking skills needed for practice.
- Additional content on the Companion CD and the companion Evolve website provide more opportunities for learning with case study worksheets, additional exercises, animations, and much more.
- Geriatric Considerations boxes discuss the age-related changes associated with each body system.
- Frontiers in Research essays introduce each unit with an informative commentary on the history of scientific investigation, the current understanding, and potential future breakthroughs.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Pathophysiologic Processes
1. Introduction to Pathophysiology
2. Homeostasis and Adaptive Responses to Stressors
ALTERATIONS IN CELLULAR FUNCTION, GENETICS, AND DEVELOPMENT
Unit II: Cellular Function
3. Cell Structure and Function
4. Cell Injury, Aging, and Death
5. Molecular Genetics and Tissue Differentiation
6. Genetic and Developmental Disorders
7. Neoplasia
ALTERATIONS IN IMMUNE AND INFLAMMATORY RESPONSE
Unit III: Defense
8. Infectious Processes
9. Inflammation and Immunity
10. Alterations in Immune Function
11. Malignant Disorders of White Blood Cells
12. HIV Disease and AIDS
ALTERATIONS IN RESPIRATION AND TISSUE OXYGENATION
Unit IV: Oxygen Transport, Blood Coagulation, Blood Flow, and Blood Pressure
13. Alterations in Oxygen Transport
14. Alterations in Hemostasis and Blood Coagulation
15. Alterations in Blood Flow
16. Alterations in Blood Pressure
Unit V: Cardiac Function
17. Cardiac Function
18. Alterations in Cardiac Function
19. Heart Failure and Dysrhythmias: Common Sequelae of Cardiac Diseases
20. Shock
Unit VI: Respiratory Function
21. Respiratory Function and Alterations in Gas Exchange
22. Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders
23. Restrictive Pulmonary Disorders
ALTERATIONS IN FLUID BALANCE, EXCRETION, AND REPRODUCTION
Unit VII: Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Homeostasis
24. Fluid and Electrolyte Homeostasis and Imbalances
25. Acid-Base Homeostasis and Imbalances
Unit VIII: Renal and Bladder Function
26. Renal Function
27. Intrarenal Disorders
28. Renal Failure
29. Disorders of the Lower Urinary Tract
Unit IX: Genital and Reproductive Function
30. Male Genital and Reproductive Function
31. Alterations in Male Genital and Reproductive Function
32. Female Genital and Reproductive Function
33. Alterations in Female Genital and Reproductive Function
34. Sexually Transmitted Diseases
ALTERATIONS IN METABOLISM AND NURITION
Unit X: Gastrointestinal Function
35. Gastrointestinal Function
36. Gastrointestinal Disorders
37. Alterations in Function of the Gallbladder and Exocrine Pancreas
38. Liver Diseases
Unit XI: Endocrine Function, Metabolism, and Nutrition
39. Mechanisms of Endocrine Control
40. Alterations in Endocrine Control
41. Diabetes Mellitus
42. Alterations in Metabolism and Nutrition
ALTERATIONS IN NEURAL CONTROL AND INTEGRATION
Unit XII: Neural Function
43. Structure and Function of the Nervous System
44. Acute Disorders of Brian Function
45. Chronic Disorders of Neurologic Function
46. Alterations in Special Sensory Function
47. Pain
Unit XIII: Neuropsychological Function
48. Neurobiology of Psychotic Illnesses
49. Neurobiology of Nonpsychotic Illnesses
ALTERATIONS IN MOVEMENT AND SUPPORT
Unit XIV: Musculoskeletal Support and Movement
50. Structure and Function of the Musculoskeletal System
51. Alterations in Musculoskeletal Function: Trauma, Infection, and Disease
52. Alterations in Musculoskeletal Function: Rheumatic Disorders
Unit XV: Integumentary System
53. Alterations in the Integumentary System
54. Burn Injuries
Appendices
A. Clinical and Laboratory Values
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 2nd February 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437707342
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455755134
About the Author
Lee-Ellen Copstead-Kirkhorn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair of Nursing, Department of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Indiana University -Purdue University, IPFW --Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne, IN
Jacquelyn Banasik
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, WSU Intercollegiate College of Nursing, Washington State University, Spokane, WA