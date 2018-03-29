Pathophysiology Online for Pathophysiology (Access Code and Textbook Package)
8th Edition
The Biologic Basis for Disease in Adults and Children
Authors: Kathryn McCance Sue Huether
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323654388
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 29th March 2018
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 29th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323654388
About the Author
Kathryn McCance
Kathryn L. McCance, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Sue Huether
Sue E. Huether, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
