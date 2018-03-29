Pathophysiology Online for Pathophysiology (Access Code and Textbook Package) - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323654388

Pathophysiology Online for Pathophysiology (Access Code and Textbook Package)

8th Edition

The Biologic Basis for Disease in Adults and Children

Authors: Kathryn McCance Sue Huether
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323654388
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 29th March 2018
English
© Mosby 2019
Mosby
9780323654388

Kathryn McCance

Kathryn L. McCance, RN, PhD

Professor, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Sue Huether

Sue E. Huether, RN, PhD

Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

