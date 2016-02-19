Pathophysiology of Parasitic Infection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126553659, 9780323158145

Pathophysiology of Parasitic Infection

1st Edition

Editors: E Soulsby
eBook ISBN: 9780323158145
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1976
Page Count: 276
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Pathophysiology of Parasitic Infection covers the proceedings of the Seventh International Conference of the World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology, held in Thessaloniki, Greece, on July 14-16, 1975. The book summarizes the developments in pathophysiology of parasitism. It includes experiments on parasitic infections and the widespread occurrences of diseases in domestic animals caused by helminths, protozoa, and arthropods. Divided into 21 chapters, the book initially examines the mechanisms of pathogenicity from the structural and physiological processes that may be expressed as the pathophysiology of parasitic infections. The subsequent chapters discuss the plasma protein kinetics; the hematological indices associated with parasitic infections; the mechanisms of the swine trichuriasis disease; and the response of sheep and rabbit to infection with Fasciola hepatica. The book also presents evidence on establishing a predictable population of parasites based from the ratio of mature to immature worms and the ratio of mucosal to lumen dwelling stages. A chapter focuses on the effects of nematode infection on the lymphatic system and on blood vessels. Considerable chapters are devoted to body defense against parasitic infection, including immunoglobulin E-like antibodies, vasoactive amines and peptides, and immunoglobulin M. The book further deals with the hematological aspects and treatment of trypanosomiasis. It also tackles the effects of fever as a pathophysiological factor in the course and pathogenesis of East Coast fever caused by Theileria parva. The concluding chapters deal with immune response to parasitic infection, including the effects of anticomplementary substances, macrophage, and lymphocytes. Veterinary parasitologists, parasitic infection researchers, immunologists, teachers, and students with courses related to parasitic infection will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Introduction to the Conference

Determinants of Parasitism: Factors in Pathogenesis

Malabsorption

Pathophysiology of Parasitic Infection Plasma Protein Metabolism

The Anaemias of Parasitic Infections

Levels of Serum Enzymes and Electrolytes Associated with Swine Trichuriasis

Pathophysiological Studies of Experimental Fasciola hepatica Infections in Sheep and Rabbits

Blood Pepsinogen Estimations and Production Responses in Trichostrongylid Parasitism in Ruminants

A Multistage Multiparasite Model Consisting of Oesophagostomum spp., Hyostrongylus rubidus, and Ascaris suum in Young Swine for Pathological and Anthelmintic Studies

Haematological Changes during the Course of Experimental Infection with Fasciola gigantica in Sheep

Pathology and Pathophysiology of Nematode Infections of the Lymphathatic System and Blood Vessels

The Pathology of Experimental Dracunculus Infection and Its Relevance to Chemotherapy

Homocytotropic Antibodies in Mastomys natalensis Infected with the Filarial Parasite Litomosoides carinii

Vasoactive Amines and Peptides: Their Role in the Pathogenesis of Protozoal Infections

Immunoglobulin Μ in Trypanosomiasis

A Comparative Study of the Hematological Aspects of the Diseases Caused by Trypanosoma vivax and Trypanosoma congolense in Cattle

The Effect of Treatment on the Anaemia of African Trypanosomiasis

Fever: A Critical Factor in the Pathogenesis of East Coast Fever (Theileria parva Infection) in Cattle

Pathophysiology of the Immune Response to Parasites

Anticomplementary Substances Associated with Taeniid metacestodes

Influence of Macrophages and Lymphocytes of Rats on Nippostrongylus brasiliensis in Vitro

The Effect of Acute Trichinosis on Allograft Rejection

Index




Details

No. of pages:
276
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323158145

About the Editor

E Soulsby

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.