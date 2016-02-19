Pathophysiology of Parasitic Infection covers the proceedings of the Seventh International Conference of the World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology, held in Thessaloniki, Greece, on July 14-16, 1975. The book summarizes the developments in pathophysiology of parasitism. It includes experiments on parasitic infections and the widespread occurrences of diseases in domestic animals caused by helminths, protozoa, and arthropods. Divided into 21 chapters, the book initially examines the mechanisms of pathogenicity from the structural and physiological processes that may be expressed as the pathophysiology of parasitic infections. The subsequent chapters discuss the plasma protein kinetics; the hematological indices associated with parasitic infections; the mechanisms of the swine trichuriasis disease; and the response of sheep and rabbit to infection with Fasciola hepatica. The book also presents evidence on establishing a predictable population of parasites based from the ratio of mature to immature worms and the ratio of mucosal to lumen dwelling stages. A chapter focuses on the effects of nematode infection on the lymphatic system and on blood vessels. Considerable chapters are devoted to body defense against parasitic infection, including immunoglobulin E-like antibodies, vasoactive amines and peptides, and immunoglobulin M. The book further deals with the hematological aspects and treatment of trypanosomiasis. It also tackles the effects of fever as a pathophysiological factor in the course and pathogenesis of East Coast fever caused by Theileria parva. The concluding chapters deal with immune response to parasitic infection, including the effects of anticomplementary substances, macrophage, and lymphocytes. Veterinary parasitologists, parasitic infection researchers, immunologists, teachers, and students with courses related to parasitic infection will find this book invaluable.