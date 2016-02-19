Pathophysiology of Parasitic Infection
Pathophysiology of Parasitic Infection covers the proceedings of the Seventh International Conference of the World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology, held in Thessaloniki, Greece, on July 14-16, 1975. The book summarizes the developments in pathophysiology of parasitism. It includes experiments on parasitic infections and the widespread occurrences of diseases in domestic animals caused by helminths, protozoa, and arthropods. Divided into 21 chapters, the book initially examines the mechanisms of pathogenicity from the structural and physiological processes that may be expressed as the pathophysiology of parasitic infections. The subsequent chapters discuss the plasma protein kinetics; the hematological indices associated with parasitic infections; the mechanisms of the swine trichuriasis disease; and the response of sheep and rabbit to infection with Fasciola hepatica. The book also presents evidence on establishing a predictable population of parasites based from the ratio of mature to immature worms and the ratio of mucosal to lumen dwelling stages. A chapter focuses on the effects of nematode infection on the lymphatic system and on blood vessels. Considerable chapters are devoted to body defense against parasitic infection, including immunoglobulin E-like antibodies, vasoactive amines and peptides, and immunoglobulin M. The book further deals with the hematological aspects and treatment of trypanosomiasis. It also tackles the effects of fever as a pathophysiological factor in the course and pathogenesis of East Coast fever caused by Theileria parva. The concluding chapters deal with immune response to parasitic infection, including the effects of anticomplementary substances, macrophage, and lymphocytes. Veterinary parasitologists, parasitic infection researchers, immunologists, teachers, and students with courses related to parasitic infection will find this book invaluable.
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction to the Conference
Determinants of Parasitism: Factors in Pathogenesis
Malabsorption
Pathophysiology of Parasitic Infection Plasma Protein Metabolism
The Anaemias of Parasitic Infections
Levels of Serum Enzymes and Electrolytes Associated with Swine Trichuriasis
Pathophysiological Studies of Experimental Fasciola hepatica Infections in Sheep and Rabbits
Blood Pepsinogen Estimations and Production Responses in Trichostrongylid Parasitism in Ruminants
A Multistage Multiparasite Model Consisting of Oesophagostomum spp., Hyostrongylus rubidus, and Ascaris suum in Young Swine for Pathological and Anthelmintic Studies
Haematological Changes during the Course of Experimental Infection with Fasciola gigantica in Sheep
Pathology and Pathophysiology of Nematode Infections of the Lymphathatic System and Blood Vessels
The Pathology of Experimental Dracunculus Infection and Its Relevance to Chemotherapy
Homocytotropic Antibodies in Mastomys natalensis Infected with the Filarial Parasite Litomosoides carinii
Vasoactive Amines and Peptides: Their Role in the Pathogenesis of Protozoal Infections
Immunoglobulin Μ in Trypanosomiasis
A Comparative Study of the Hematological Aspects of the Diseases Caused by Trypanosoma vivax and Trypanosoma congolense in Cattle
The Effect of Treatment on the Anaemia of African Trypanosomiasis
Fever: A Critical Factor in the Pathogenesis of East Coast Fever (Theileria parva Infection) in Cattle
Pathophysiology of the Immune Response to Parasites
Anticomplementary Substances Associated with Taeniid metacestodes
Influence of Macrophages and Lymphocytes of Rats on Nippostrongylus brasiliensis in Vitro
The Effect of Acute Trichinosis on Allograft Rejection
Index
