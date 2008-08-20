Pathophysiology of Kidney Disease and Hypertension - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416043911, 9780323529273

Pathophysiology of Kidney Disease and Hypertension

1st Edition

Authors: A. Moorthy Bryan Becker Frederick Boehm Arjang Djamali
eBook ISBN: 9780323529273
Paperback ISBN: 9781416043911
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th August 2008
Page Count: 240
Description

This new text—a collaborative effort between students and teachers at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine—provides a unique introductory overview of renal disease, including hypertension and renal transplantation, topics not always covered in other texts. It fully discusses the pathophysiology of renal disorders, using case histories and contemporary data to help you appreciate the mechanisms of these diseases and gain a better understanding of the treatment options available. A consistent chapter format—featuring chapter objectives, key points boxes, and helpful case questions with clinical applications throughout—makes the book user-friendly and easy to reference, while questions at the end of each chapter help you assess your mastery of the material.

Key Features

  • Discusses significant advances in the field—including those related to pathophysiology of glomerular diseases, electrolyte disorders, renal tubular transport systems, hypertension, transplantation, hereditary diseases, and chronic kidney disease—to keep your knowledge current.
  • Uses a consistent chapter format—featuring chapter objectives, key points boxes, and helpful case questions with clinical applications throughout—to make the book user-friendly and easy to reference.
  • Features questions at the end of each chapter to help you gauge your mastery of the material.

Details

240
English
© Saunders 2009
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323529273
Paperback ISBN:
9781416043911

About the Author

A. Moorthy

Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Wisconsin, Section of Nephrology, Madison, WI

Bryan Becker

Head, Section of Nephrology, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI

Frederick Boehm

Arjang Djamali

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Nephrology Section, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI

