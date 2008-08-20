Pathophysiology of Kidney Disease and Hypertension
1st Edition
Description
This new text—a collaborative effort between students and teachers at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine—provides a unique introductory overview of renal disease, including hypertension and renal transplantation, topics not always covered in other texts. It fully discusses the pathophysiology of renal disorders, using case histories and contemporary data to help you appreciate the mechanisms of these diseases and gain a better understanding of the treatment options available. A consistent chapter format—featuring chapter objectives, key points boxes, and helpful case questions with clinical applications throughout—makes the book user-friendly and easy to reference, while questions at the end of each chapter help you assess your mastery of the material.
Key Features
- Discusses significant advances in the field—including those related to pathophysiology of glomerular diseases, electrolyte disorders, renal tubular transport systems, hypertension, transplantation, hereditary diseases, and chronic kidney disease—to keep your knowledge current.
- Uses a consistent chapter format—featuring chapter objectives, key points boxes, and helpful case questions with clinical applications throughout—to make the book user-friendly and easy to reference.
- Features questions at the end of each chapter to help you gauge your mastery of the material.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 20th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323529273
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416043911
About the Author
A. Moorthy
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Wisconsin, Section of Nephrology, Madison, WI
Bryan Becker
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Section of Nephrology, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI
Frederick Boehm
Arjang Djamali
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Nephrology Section, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI