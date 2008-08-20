Pathophysiology of Kidney Disease and Hypertension

This new text—a collaborative effort between students and teachers at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine—provides a unique introductory overview of renal disease, including hypertension and renal transplantation, topics not always covered in other texts. It fully discusses the pathophysiology of renal disorders, using case histories and contemporary data to help you appreciate the mechanisms of these diseases and gain a better understanding of the treatment options available. A consistent chapter format—featuring chapter objectives, key points boxes, and helpful case questions with clinical applications throughout—makes the book user-friendly and easy to reference, while questions at the end of each chapter help you assess your mastery of the material.