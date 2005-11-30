Pathophysiology Applied to Nursing
1st Edition
Authors: Esther Chang John Daly
Paperback ISBN: 9780729537438
eBook ISBN: 9780729577434
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 30th November 2005
Description
This valuable resource is designed to provide a foundation for understanding major pathophysiological processes, applied pharmacology, and related nursing implications. It includes a holistic framework for assessing major health problems, based on fundamental concepts drawn from biological and behavioral sciences. The book's engaging case study approach builds in complexity with each chapter, illustrating applications of pathophysiology and pharmacology to nursing practice.
Key Features
- Content has been assembled by academics and expert clinicians with input from physiologists, pharmacists, medical practitioners and other health professionals.
- Easy-to-follow body system organization explores pathophysiology concepts related to each system.
- The clinical case study approach featuring realistic scenarios emphasizes application of pathophysiology and pharmacology concepts in nursing practice.
- Each chapter includes questions and reflective learning exercises to reinforce important concepts.
- A holistic framework is presented as a method for assessing major health problems.
- Key aspects of biological and behavioral sciences are integrated into the chapters.
Table of Contents
- Caring for people with health breakdown
2. Infectious disease health breakdown
3. Genetic health breakdown
4. Endocrine health breakdown
5. Cardiovascular health breakdown
6. Respiratory health breakdown
7. Renal health breakdown
8. Neurological health breakdown
9. Gastrointestinal health breakdown
10. Reproductive health breakdown
11. Musculoskeletal health breakdown
12. Haematological health breakdown
13. Immune health breakdown
14. Oncological health breakdown
15. Ageing and health breakdown
16. Mental health breakdown
17. Palliation and health breakdown
Details
- English
- © Mosby Australia 2012
- 30th November 2005
- Mosby Australia
- 9780729537438
- 9780729577434
About the Author
Esther Chang
Director of Research, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University, NSW
John Daly
Dean, Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Health, University of Technology Sydney, NSW
