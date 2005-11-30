Pathophysiology Applied to Nursing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729537438

Pathophysiology Applied to Nursing

1st Edition

Authors: Esther Chang John Daly
Paperback ISBN: 9780729537438
eBook ISBN:
eBook ISBN: 9780729577434
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 30th November 2005
Description

This valuable resource is designed to provide a foundation for understanding major pathophysiological processes, applied pharmacology, and related nursing implications. It includes a holistic framework for assessing major health problems, based on fundamental concepts drawn from biological and behavioral sciences. The book's engaging case study approach builds in complexity with each chapter, illustrating applications of pathophysiology and pharmacology to nursing practice.

Key Features

  • Content has been assembled by academics and expert clinicians with input from physiologists, pharmacists, medical practitioners and other health professionals.
  • Easy-to-follow body system organization explores pathophysiology concepts related to each system.
  • The clinical case study approach featuring realistic scenarios emphasizes application of pathophysiology and pharmacology concepts in nursing practice.
  • Each chapter includes questions and reflective learning exercises to reinforce important concepts.
  • A holistic framework is presented as a method for assessing major health problems.
  • Key aspects of biological and behavioral sciences are integrated into the chapters.

Table of Contents

  1. Caring for people with health breakdown

    2. Infectious disease health breakdown

    3. Genetic health breakdown

    4. Endocrine health breakdown

    5. Cardiovascular health breakdown

    6. Respiratory health breakdown

    7. Renal health breakdown

    8. Neurological health breakdown

    9. Gastrointestinal health breakdown

    10. Reproductive health breakdown

    11. Musculoskeletal health breakdown

    12. Haematological health breakdown

    13. Immune health breakdown

    14. Oncological health breakdown

    15. Ageing and health breakdown

    16. Mental health breakdown

    17. Palliation and health breakdown

English
© Mosby Australia 2012
Mosby Australia
About the Author

Esther Chang

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Research, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University, NSW

John Daly

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Health, University of Technology Sydney, NSW

