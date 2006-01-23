Pathophysiology Applied to Nursing - E-Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723435433

Pathophysiology Applied to Nursing - E-Book

1st Edition

Authors: Esther Chang John Daly
eBook ISBN: 9780723435433
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 23rd January 2006
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Australia 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780723435433

About the Author

Esther Chang

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Research, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University, NSW

John Daly

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Health, University of Technology Sydney, NSW

