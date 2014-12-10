Pathology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455745913, 9780323291224

Pathology

4th Edition

Implications for the Physical Therapist

Authors: Catherine Goodman Kenda Fuller
eBook ISBN: 9780323291224
eBook ISBN: 9781455745920
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455745913
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th December 2014
Page Count: 1800
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Understand how a patient’s conditions might affect physical therapy and outcomes so that you can design safe and effective interventions. The only pathology textbook written specifically for physical therapists, Pathology: Implications for the Physical Therapist, Third Edition, offers guidelines, precautions, and contraindications for interventions with patients who have musculoskeletal or neuromuscular problems as well as other conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or pancreatitis. Learn about the cause of these conditions, the pathogenesis, medical diagnosis and treatment, and most importantly, the special implications for the therapist. In addition to addressing specific diseases and conditions, this text emphasizes health promotion and disease prevention strategies and covers issues with implications for physical therapy management, such as injury, inflammation, and healing; the lymphatic system; and biopsychosocial–spiritual impacts on health care. With this practical and evidence-based text, now enhanced with full-color illustrations and the latest research, you’ll know what to factor into your clinical decisions to achieve the best outcomes for your patients.

Key Features

  • Incorporates the Medical Model, the Disablement Model, and the ICF Model
  • Incorporates Preferred Practice Patterns from the Guide to Physical Therapist Practice, Second Edition throughout the text
  • Presents key information in at-a-glance format that is organized by body system for easy reference
  • Provides the basic science information and the clinical implications of disease within the rehabilitation process, covering common illnesses and diseases, adverse effects of drugs, organ transplantation, laboratory values, and much more
  • Focuses on health promotion and disease prevention throughout
  • “Special Implications for the Therapist” sections present the most likely practice patterns associated with each disease or disorder and address precautions, contraindications, and considerations specific to PTs.
  • Current information on conditions, medical testing and treatment, and practice models keeps you up-to-date on the latest research findings and recent changes in the field.
  • Companion Evolve site provides easy access to articles referenced in the text with links to Medline.
  • Tables and text boxes throughout the text summarize important information and highlight key points.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: INTRODUCTION

1. Introduction to Concepts of Pathology

2. Behavioral, Social, and Environmental Factors Contributing to Disease and Dysfunction

3. The Psychosocial-Spiritual Impact on Health Care

4. Environmental and Occupational Medicine

5. Problems Affecting Multiple Systems

6. Injury, Inflammation and Healing

SECTION II: CLINICAL MEDICINE

7. The Immune System

8. Infectious disease

9. Oncology

10. The Integumentary System

11. The Endocrine and Metabolic Systems

12. The Cardiovascular System

13. The Lymphatic System

14. The Hematologic System

15. The Respiratory System

16. The Gastrointestinal System

17. The Hepatic, Pancreatic, and Biliary Systems

18. The Renal and Urologic Systems

19. The Male Genital/Reproductive System

20. The Female Genital/Reproductive System

21. Transplantation

SECTION III: PATHOLOGY OF THE MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM

22. Introduction to Pathology of the Musculoskeletal System

23. Genetic and Developmental Disorders

24. Metabolic Disorders

25. Infectious Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System

26. Musculoskeletal Neoplasms

27. Soft Tissue, Joint and Bone Disorders

SECTION IV: PATHOLOGY OF THE NERVOUS SYSTEM

28. Introduction to Central Nervous System Disorders

29. Infectious Disorders of the Central Nervous System

30. Central Nervous System Neoplasms

31. Degenerative Diseases of the Central Nervous System

32. Stroke

33. Traumatic Brain Injury

34. Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury

35. Cerebral Palsy

36. Epilepsy

37. Headache

38. Vestibular Disorders

39. The Peripheral Nervous System

40. Laboratory Tests and Values

Appendix A: Summary of Standard Precautions

Appendix B: Guidelines for Activity and Exercise

Details

No. of pages:
1800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323291224
eBook ISBN:
9781455745920
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455745913

About the Author

Catherine Goodman

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Multimedia Group, Faculty Affiliate, University of Montana, Missoula, MT

Kenda Fuller

Affiliations and Expertise

ABPTS Board Certified Specialist in Neurologic Physical Therapy, Co-owner South Valley Physical Therapy, P.C., Denver, CO, Clinical Instructor, Physical Therapy Program, University of Colorado Health Science Center, Denver, CO

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.