Pathology
4th Edition
Implications for the Physical Therapist
Understand how a patient’s conditions might affect physical therapy and outcomes so that you can design safe and effective interventions. The only pathology textbook written specifically for physical therapists, Pathology: Implications for the Physical Therapist, Third Edition, offers guidelines, precautions, and contraindications for interventions with patients who have musculoskeletal or neuromuscular problems as well as other conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or pancreatitis. Learn about the cause of these conditions, the pathogenesis, medical diagnosis and treatment, and most importantly, the special implications for the therapist. In addition to addressing specific diseases and conditions, this text emphasizes health promotion and disease prevention strategies and covers issues with implications for physical therapy management, such as injury, inflammation, and healing; the lymphatic system; and biopsychosocial–spiritual impacts on health care. With this practical and evidence-based text, now enhanced with full-color illustrations and the latest research, you’ll know what to factor into your clinical decisions to achieve the best outcomes for your patients.
- Incorporates the Medical Model, the Disablement Model, and the ICF Model
- Incorporates Preferred Practice Patterns from the Guide to Physical Therapist Practice, Second Edition throughout the text
- Presents key information in at-a-glance format that is organized by body system for easy reference
- Provides the basic science information and the clinical implications of disease within the rehabilitation process, covering common illnesses and diseases, adverse effects of drugs, organ transplantation, laboratory values, and much more
- Focuses on health promotion and disease prevention throughout
- “Special Implications for the Therapist” sections present the most likely practice patterns associated with each disease or disorder and address precautions, contraindications, and considerations specific to PTs.
- Current information on conditions, medical testing and treatment, and practice models keeps you up-to-date on the latest research findings and recent changes in the field.
- Companion Evolve site provides easy access to articles referenced in the text with links to Medline.
- Tables and text boxes throughout the text summarize important information and highlight key points.
Table of Contents
SECTION I: INTRODUCTION
1. Introduction to Concepts of Pathology
2. Behavioral, Social, and Environmental Factors Contributing to Disease and Dysfunction
3. The Psychosocial-Spiritual Impact on Health Care
4. Environmental and Occupational Medicine
5. Problems Affecting Multiple Systems
6. Injury, Inflammation and Healing
SECTION II: CLINICAL MEDICINE
7. The Immune System
8. Infectious disease
9. Oncology
10. The Integumentary System
11. The Endocrine and Metabolic Systems
12. The Cardiovascular System
13. The Lymphatic System
14. The Hematologic System
15. The Respiratory System
16. The Gastrointestinal System
17. The Hepatic, Pancreatic, and Biliary Systems
18. The Renal and Urologic Systems
19. The Male Genital/Reproductive System
20. The Female Genital/Reproductive System
21. Transplantation
SECTION III: PATHOLOGY OF THE MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM
22. Introduction to Pathology of the Musculoskeletal System
23. Genetic and Developmental Disorders
24. Metabolic Disorders
25. Infectious Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System
26. Musculoskeletal Neoplasms
27. Soft Tissue, Joint and Bone Disorders
SECTION IV: PATHOLOGY OF THE NERVOUS SYSTEM
28. Introduction to Central Nervous System Disorders
29. Infectious Disorders of the Central Nervous System
30. Central Nervous System Neoplasms
31. Degenerative Diseases of the Central Nervous System
32. Stroke
33. Traumatic Brain Injury
34. Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury
35. Cerebral Palsy
36. Epilepsy
37. Headache
38. Vestibular Disorders
39. The Peripheral Nervous System
40. Laboratory Tests and Values
Appendix A: Summary of Standard Precautions
Appendix B: Guidelines for Activity and Exercise
- No. of pages:
- 1800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 10th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291224
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455745920
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455745913
Catherine Goodman
Medical Multimedia Group, Faculty Affiliate, University of Montana, Missoula, MT
Kenda Fuller
ABPTS Board Certified Specialist in Neurologic Physical Therapy, Co-owner South Valley Physical Therapy, P.C., Denver, CO, Clinical Instructor, Physical Therapy Program, University of Colorado Health Science Center, Denver, CO