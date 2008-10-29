Pathology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416031185, 9781455777013

Pathology

3rd Edition

Implications for the Physical Therapist

Authors: Catherine Goodman Kenda Fuller Catherine Goodman Kenda Fuller
eBook ISBN: 9781455777013
eBook ISBN: 9781416064367
eBook ISBN: 9780323266468
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th October 2008
Page Count: 1760
Description

Understand how a patient’s conditions might affect physical therapy and outcomes so that you can design safe and effective interventions. The only pathology textbook written specifically for physical therapists, Pathology: Implications for the Physical Therapist, Third Edition, offers guidelines, precautions, and contraindications for interventions with patients who have musculoskeletal or neuromuscular problems as well as other conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or pancreatitis. Learn about the cause of these conditions, the pathogenesis, medical diagnosis and treatment, and most importantly, the special implications for the therapist. In addition to addressing specific diseases and conditions, this text emphasizes health promotion and disease prevention strategies and covers issues with implications for physical therapy management, such as injury, inflammation, and healing; the lymphatic system; and biopsychosocial–spiritual impacts on health care. With this practical and evidence-based text, now enhanced with full-color illustrations and the latest research, you’ll know what to factor into your clinical decisions to achieve the best outcomes for your patients.

Key Features

  • Incorporates the Medical Model, the Disablement Model, and the ICF Model
  • Incorporates Preferred Practice Patterns from the Guide to Physical Therapist Practice, Second Edition throughout the text
  • Presents key information in at-a-glance format that is organized by body system for easy reference
  • Provides the basic science information and the clinical implications of disease within the rehabilitation process, covering common illnesses and diseases, adverse effects of drugs, organ transplantation, laboratory values, and much more
  • Focuses on health promotion and disease prevention throughout
  • “Special Implications for the Therapist” sections present the most likely practice patterns associated with each disease or disorder and address precautions, contraindications, and considerations specific to PTs.
  • Current information on conditions, medical testing and treatment, and practice models keeps you up-to-date on the latest research findings and recent changes in the field.
  • Companion Evolve site provides easy access to articles referenced in the text with links to Medline.
  • Tables and text boxes throughout the text summarize important information and highlight key points.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: INTRODUCTION

1. Introduction to Concepts of Pathology

Catherine Goodman

2. Behavioral, Social, and Environmental Factors Contributing to Disease and Dysfunction

Ira Gorman

Sue Scherer

Catherine Goodman

3. The Psychosocial-Spiritual Impact on Health Care

Bonnie Yost

Catherine Goodman

4. Environmental and Occupational Medicine

Catherine Goodman

5. Problems Affecting Multiple Systems

Celeste Peterson

Catherine Goodman

6. Injury, Inflammation, and Healing

Catherine Goodman

Steve Tepper (First and Second edition)

D. Michael McKeogh (First and Second edition)


SECTION II: CLINICAL MEDICINE

7. The Immune System

Zoher F. Kapasi

8. Infectious Disease

Celeste Peterson

Catherine Goodman

9. Oncology

Catherine Goodman

10. The Integumentary System

Harriett Loehne

Catherine Goodman

11. The Endocrine and Metabolic Systems

Catherine Goodman

12. The Cardiovascular System

Celeste Peterson

Catherine Goodman

Irina V. Smirnova

13. The Lymphatic System

Bonnie Lasinski

14. The Hematologic System

Celeste Peterson

Catherine Goodman

15. The Respiratory System

Beth Ikeda

Catherine Goodman

16. The Gastrointestinal System

Catherine Goodman

17. The Hepatic, Pancreatic, and Biliary Systems

Catherine Goodman

Celeste Peterson

18. The Renal and Urologic Systems

Catherine Goodman

Celeste Peterson

19. The Male Genital/Reproductive System

Catherine Goodman

20. The Female Genital/Reproductive System

Catherine Goodman

21. Transplantation

Chris Wells

Catherine Goodman


SECTION III: PATHOLOGY OF THE MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM

22. Introduction to Pathology of the Musculoskeletal System

Catherine Goodman

23. Genetic and Developmental Disorders

Allan Glanzman

24. Metabolic Disorders

Catherine Goodman

25. Infectious Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System

Catherine Goodman

26. Musculoskeletal Neoplasms

Catherine Goodman

27. Soft Tissue, Joint and Bone Disorders

Catherine Goodman


SECTION IV: PATHOLOGY OF THE NERVOUS SYSTEM

28. Introduction to Central Nervous System Disorders

Kenda Fuller

29. Infectious Disorders of the Central Nervous System

Kenda Fuller

30. Central Nervous System Neoplasms

Sharon Konecne

31. Degenerative Diseases of the Central Nervous System

Kenda Fuller

32. Stroke

Kenda Fuller

33. Traumatic Brain Injury

Kenda Fuller

34. Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury

Kenda Fuller

35.Cerbral Palsy

Allan Glanzman

36. Epilepsy

Kenda Fuller

37. Headache

Kenda Fuller

38. Vestibular Disorders

Kenda Fuller

39. The Peripheral Nervous System

Marcia Smith

40. Laboratory Tests and Values

Glenn Irion

Catherine Goodman


Appendix A: Summary of Standard Precautions

Appendix B: Guidelines for Activity and Exercise

Details

No. of pages:
1760
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455777013
eBook ISBN:
9781416064367
eBook ISBN:
9780323266468

About the Author

Catherine Goodman

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Multimedia Group, Faculty Affiliate, University of Montana, Missoula, MT

Kenda Fuller

Affiliations and Expertise

ABPTS Board Certified Specialist in Neurologic Physical Therapy, Co-owner South Valley Physical Therapy, P.C., Denver, CO, Clinical Instructor, Physical Therapy Program, University of Colorado Health Science Center, Denver, CO

