Description
Understand how a patient’s conditions might affect physical therapy and outcomes so that you can design safe and effective interventions. The only pathology textbook written specifically for physical therapists, Pathology: Implications for the Physical Therapist, Third Edition, offers guidelines, precautions, and contraindications for interventions with patients who have musculoskeletal or neuromuscular problems as well as other conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or pancreatitis. Learn about the cause of these conditions, the pathogenesis, medical diagnosis and treatment, and most importantly, the special implications for the therapist. In addition to addressing specific diseases and conditions, this text emphasizes health promotion and disease prevention strategies and covers issues with implications for physical therapy management, such as injury, inflammation, and healing; the lymphatic system; and biopsychosocial–spiritual impacts on health care. With this practical and evidence-based text, now enhanced with full-color illustrations and the latest research, you’ll know what to factor into your clinical decisions to achieve the best outcomes for your patients.
Key Features
- Incorporates the Medical Model, the Disablement Model, and the ICF Model
- Incorporates Preferred Practice Patterns from the Guide to Physical Therapist Practice, Second Edition throughout the text
- Presents key information in at-a-glance format that is organized by body system for easy reference
- Provides the basic science information and the clinical implications of disease within the rehabilitation process, covering common illnesses and diseases, adverse effects of drugs, organ transplantation, laboratory values, and much more
- Focuses on health promotion and disease prevention throughout
- “Special Implications for the Therapist” sections present the most likely practice patterns associated with each disease or disorder and address precautions, contraindications, and considerations specific to PTs.
- Current information on conditions, medical testing and treatment, and practice models keeps you up-to-date on the latest research findings and recent changes in the field.
- Companion Evolve site provides easy access to articles referenced in the text with links to Medline.
- Tables and text boxes throughout the text summarize important information and highlight key points.
Table of Contents
SECTION I: INTRODUCTION
1. Introduction to Concepts of Pathology
Catherine Goodman
2. Behavioral, Social, and Environmental Factors Contributing to Disease and Dysfunction
Ira Gorman
Sue Scherer
Catherine Goodman
3. The Psychosocial-Spiritual Impact on Health Care
Bonnie Yost
Catherine Goodman
4. Environmental and Occupational Medicine
Catherine Goodman
5. Problems Affecting Multiple Systems
Celeste Peterson
Catherine Goodman
6. Injury, Inflammation, and Healing
Catherine Goodman
Steve Tepper (First and Second edition)
D. Michael McKeogh (First and Second edition)
SECTION II: CLINICAL MEDICINE
7. The Immune System
Zoher F. Kapasi
8. Infectious Disease
Celeste Peterson
Catherine Goodman
9. Oncology
Catherine Goodman
10. The Integumentary System
Harriett Loehne
Catherine Goodman
11. The Endocrine and Metabolic Systems
Catherine Goodman
12. The Cardiovascular System
Celeste Peterson
Catherine Goodman
Irina V. Smirnova
13. The Lymphatic System
Bonnie Lasinski
14. The Hematologic System
Celeste Peterson
Catherine Goodman
15. The Respiratory System
Beth Ikeda
Catherine Goodman
16. The Gastrointestinal System
Catherine Goodman
17. The Hepatic, Pancreatic, and Biliary Systems
Catherine Goodman
Celeste Peterson
18. The Renal and Urologic Systems
Catherine Goodman
Celeste Peterson
19. The Male Genital/Reproductive System
Catherine Goodman
20. The Female Genital/Reproductive System
Catherine Goodman
21. Transplantation
Chris Wells
Catherine Goodman
SECTION III: PATHOLOGY OF THE MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM
22. Introduction to Pathology of the Musculoskeletal System
Catherine Goodman
23. Genetic and Developmental Disorders
Allan Glanzman
24. Metabolic Disorders
Catherine Goodman
25. Infectious Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System
Catherine Goodman
26. Musculoskeletal Neoplasms
Catherine Goodman
27. Soft Tissue, Joint and Bone Disorders
Catherine Goodman
SECTION IV: PATHOLOGY OF THE NERVOUS SYSTEM
28. Introduction to Central Nervous System Disorders
Kenda Fuller
29. Infectious Disorders of the Central Nervous System
Kenda Fuller
30. Central Nervous System Neoplasms
Sharon Konecne
31. Degenerative Diseases of the Central Nervous System
Kenda Fuller
32. Stroke
Kenda Fuller
33. Traumatic Brain Injury
Kenda Fuller
34. Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury
Kenda Fuller
35.Cerbral Palsy
Allan Glanzman
36. Epilepsy
Kenda Fuller
37. Headache
Kenda Fuller
38. Vestibular Disorders
Kenda Fuller
39. The Peripheral Nervous System
Marcia Smith
40. Laboratory Tests and Values
Glenn Irion
Catherine Goodman
Appendix A: Summary of Standard Precautions
Appendix B: Guidelines for Activity and Exercise
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1760
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 29th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777013
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416064367
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266468
About the Author
Catherine Goodman
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Multimedia Group, Faculty Affiliate, University of Montana, Missoula, MT
Kenda Fuller
Affiliations and Expertise
ABPTS Board Certified Specialist in Neurologic Physical Therapy, Co-owner South Valley Physical Therapy, P.C., Denver, CO, Clinical Instructor, Physical Therapy Program, University of Colorado Health Science Center, Denver, CO
