Pathology Secrets
3rd Edition
A two-color page layout, portable size, and a list of the Top 100 Secrets in pathology help students and residents to better meet the challenges they face today. They will find all of the features they rely on the Secret Series For a question-and-answer format, lists, mnemonics, and tables and an informal tone that make reference fast and easy. No matter what questions arise in practice or while preparing for boards, this 3rd Edition has the answers.
- Uses bulleted lists, tables, short answers, and a highly detailed index to expedite reference.
- Features 20 new figures, pearls, tips, memory aids, and "secrets" from the experts.
- Covers all of today’s most common procedures and techniques.
- Includes a list of the "Top 100 Secrets" to keep in mind during a rotation or residency.
- Features a compact, trim size (5 1/4" x 8 1/2") for enhanced portability.
- Makes information easier to find with a two-color page layout and "Key Points" boxes.
- Identifies useful websites to make it easy to find additional information on a specific topic.
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 25th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323074742
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323055949
Ivan Damjanov Author
School of Medicine
Department of Pathology & Laboratory Science
The University of Kansas Medical Center
3901 Rainbow Blvd.
Kansas City, KS 66160-7410
Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, The University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, KS, USA