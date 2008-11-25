Pathology Secrets

A two-color page layout, portable size, and a list of the Top 100 Secrets in pathology help students and residents to better meet the challenges they face today. They will find all of the features they rely on the Secret Series For a question-and-answer format, lists, mnemonics, and tables and an informal tone that make reference fast and easy. No matter what questions arise in practice or while preparing for boards, this 3rd Edition has the answers.