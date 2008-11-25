Pathology Secrets - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323055949, 9780323074742

Pathology Secrets

3rd Edition

Authors: Ivan Damjanov
eBook ISBN: 9780323074742
Paperback ISBN: 9780323055949
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th November 2008
Page Count: 528
Description

A two-color page layout, portable size, and a list of the Top 100 Secrets in pathology help students and residents to better meet the challenges they face today. They will find all of the features they rely on the Secret Series For a question-and-answer format, lists, mnemonics, and tables and an informal tone that make reference fast and easy. No matter what questions arise in practice or while preparing for boards, this 3rd Edition has the answers.

Key Features

  • Uses bulleted lists, tables, short answers, and a highly detailed index to expedite reference.

  • Features 20 new figures, pearls, tips, memory aids, and "secrets" from the experts.

  • Covers all of today’s most common procedures and techniques.

  • Includes a list of the "Top 100 Secrets" to keep in mind during a rotation or residency.

  • Features a compact, trim size (5 1/4" x 8 1/2") for enhanced portability.

  • Makes information easier to find with a two-color page layout and "Key Points" boxes.

  • Identifies useful websites to make it easy to find additional information on a specific topic.

About the Authors

Ivan Damjanov Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, The University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, KS, USA

