Pathology of the Female Reproductive Tract - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702044977, 9780702055447

Pathology of the Female Reproductive Tract

3rd Edition

Authors: George Mutter Jaime Prat
eBook ISBN: 9780702055447
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702044977
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 27th March 2014
Page Count: 904
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Covering a comprehensive range of common, rare, benign and malignant lesions, Pathology of the Female Reproductive Tract, 3rd Edition, authored by an international panel of subspecialty experts, brings you the latest scientific and diagnostic information for diseases of the female reproductive tract. From basic concepts of pathophysiology and diagnostic criteria to clinical correlation, this updated medical reference book delivers an integrated and practical approach to diagnosis and management of women with reproductive tract disorders.

Key Features

  • Quickly and easily access key information with user-friendly bullet points, diagnostic flowcharts, decision-making algorithms, summary tables, and take-home messages, as well as a "Road Map" at the beginning of each chapter for effortless navigation.

  • Avoid diagnostic errors with the help of practical, expert advice on common pitfalls in differential diagnosis.

  • Browse the complete contents from any location with online access at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

Vulvar dermatoses

The vulva: cysts, neoplasms and related lesions

The vagina

The cervix – benign and non-neoplastic conditions

Colposcopy

The etiology of cervical cancer

Cervical precancer (intraepithelial neoplasia)

Malignant tumors of the cervix

The normal endometrium

Exogenous hormones and endometrium

Endometritis, metaplasias, polyps and miscellaneous changes

Endometrial hyperplasia

Endometrial carcinoma

Endometrial tumors with a stromal component

Uterine smooth muscle tumors

The fallopian tube

Endometriosis

The ovaries: normal appearances and non-neoplastic conditions

Ovarian tumors: classification and clinical perspective

Epithelial/stromal ovarian tumors

Sex cord-stromal and steroid cell tumors of the ovaries

Germ cell tumors of the ovaries

Miscellaneous and metastatic tumors of the ovaries

Nidation and placenta

Gestational trophoblastic diseases

The peritoneum

Embryology and disorders of sexual development

Cutup – the gross description, processing and reporting of specimens

Details

No. of pages:
904
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702055447
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702044977

About the Author

George Mutter

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School and Pathologist, Division of Women ’ s and Perinatal Pathology, Brigham and Women ’ s Hospital Boston, MA, USA.

Jaime Prat

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman of Pathology, Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Autonomous University of Barcelona, Spain.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.