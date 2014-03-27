Pathology of the Female Reproductive Tract
3rd Edition
Description
Covering a comprehensive range of common, rare, benign and malignant lesions, Pathology of the Female Reproductive Tract, 3rd Edition, authored by an international panel of subspecialty experts, brings you the latest scientific and diagnostic information for diseases of the female reproductive tract. From basic concepts of pathophysiology and diagnostic criteria to clinical correlation, this updated medical reference book delivers an integrated and practical approach to diagnosis and management of women with reproductive tract disorders.
Key Features
- Quickly and easily access key information with user-friendly bullet points, diagnostic flowcharts, decision-making algorithms, summary tables, and take-home messages, as well as a "Road Map" at the beginning of each chapter for effortless navigation.
- Avoid diagnostic errors with the help of practical, expert advice on common pitfalls in differential diagnosis.
Table of Contents
Vulvar dermatoses
The vulva: cysts, neoplasms and related lesions
The vagina
The cervix – benign and non-neoplastic conditions
Colposcopy
The etiology of cervical cancer
Cervical precancer (intraepithelial neoplasia)
Malignant tumors of the cervix
The normal endometrium
Exogenous hormones and endometrium
Endometritis, metaplasias, polyps and miscellaneous changes
Endometrial hyperplasia
Endometrial carcinoma
Endometrial tumors with a stromal component
Uterine smooth muscle tumors
The fallopian tube
Endometriosis
The ovaries: normal appearances and non-neoplastic conditions
Ovarian tumors: classification and clinical perspective
Epithelial/stromal ovarian tumors
Sex cord-stromal and steroid cell tumors of the ovaries
Germ cell tumors of the ovaries
Miscellaneous and metastatic tumors of the ovaries
Nidation and placenta
Gestational trophoblastic diseases
The peritoneum
Embryology and disorders of sexual development
Cutup – the gross description, processing and reporting of specimens
Details
- No. of pages:
- 904
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2014
- Published:
- 27th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702055447
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702044977
About the Author
George Mutter
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School and Pathologist, Division of Women ’ s and Perinatal Pathology, Brigham and Women ’ s Hospital Boston, MA, USA.
Jaime Prat
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman of Pathology, Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Autonomous University of Barcelona, Spain.