Pathology Informatics, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 8-2

This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics takes a departure from its presentation of Differential Diagnosis, Histopathology, Staging, and Prognosis of tumors in different anatomic sites. This special issue is devoted to topics in pathology informatics as they relate to the practice of surgical pathology. Topics include: Basics of Information Systems (Hardware, Software); Networks, Interfaces and Communications; Databases; Data Representation, Coding and Communication Standards; Laboratory Information Systems; Enhancing and Customizing Laboratory Information Systems to Improve/Enhance Pathologist Workflow; Laboratory Management and Operations; Specialized Laboratory Information Systems; Middleware and Laboratory Automation; Synoptic Reporting in Anatomical Pathology; Bar Coding and Tracking; Molecular Pathology Informatics; Informatics and Autopsy Pathology; Pathology Informatics and Project Management; Digital Imaging Basics; Use of Digital Images in Clinical Practice; Whole Slide Imaging; Telepathology; Mobile Technologies for the Surgical Pathologist; Image Analysis; Advanced Imaging Techniques; Healthcare Information Systems; Data Security and Reliability; Role of Informatics in Patient Safety and Quality Assurance; Role of Pathology Informatics in IT Leadership; Selection and Implementation of New Information Systems; Biomedical Informatics and Research Informatics; Training in Pathology Informatics; and Building Tools for the Surgical Pathologist: Next Generation Pathologist. Editor of this issue, Dr Anil Parwani, is Professor of Pathology and Biomedical Informatics and Director of Division of Pathology Informatics. Dr. Parwani is well known as expert in the area of Anatomical Pathology Informatics, which includes design of quality assurance tools, tissue banking informatics, clinical and research data integration and mining, synoptic reporting in anatomical pathology, clinical applications of whole slide imaging, digital imaging, telepathology, image analysis and lab automation and workflow processes, such as barcoding and voice recognition.