Pathology Illustrated - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780702033766, 9780702048296

Pathology Illustrated

7th Edition

Authors: Robin Reid Fiona Roberts Elaine MacDuff
eBook ISBN: 9780702048296
eBook ISBN: 9780702058066
Paperback ISBN: 9780702033766
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 5th May 2011
Page Count: 686
Description

Generations of medical and other health science students have been helped to pass their exams by the acclaimed "Illustrated" books. The clear, visual presentation of the subject matter, divided into one-page units, makes for easy learning and recall.

Pathology remains central to the study of medicine and forms the bridge between the basic sciences and clinical medicine. Now fully revised, Pathology Illustrated covers all the essential information in as clear and concise a way as possible, focusing on what is most clinically important.

Key Features

  • Covers both basic and systematic pathology
  • Each topic clearly summarised in a single page
  • Visual presentation for easy learning and re-call

Table of Contents

Cell and tissue damage. Inflammation. Healing. Infection Immunity. Neoplasia. Circulatory disturbances. Cardiovascular system. Respiratory system. Alimentary system. Liver, gall bladder and pancreas. Haemopoietic and lymphoreticular tissues. Genitourinary system. Nervous system. Musculoskeletal system. Endocrine system.

Details

About the Author

Robin Reid

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Senior Lecturer and Consultant Pathologist, University of Glasgow at the Western Infirmary, Glasgow, UK

Fiona Roberts

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmic Pathologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer in Pathology, University Department of Pathology, Southern General Hospital, Glasgow, UK

Elaine MacDuff

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pathology, Western Infirmary, Glasgow.

