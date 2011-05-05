Pathology Illustrated
7th Edition
Description
Generations of medical and other health science students have been helped to pass their exams by the acclaimed "Illustrated" books. The clear, visual presentation of the subject matter, divided into one-page units, makes for easy learning and recall.
Pathology remains central to the study of medicine and forms the bridge between the basic sciences and clinical medicine. Now fully revised, Pathology Illustrated covers all the essential information in as clear and concise a way as possible, focusing on what is most clinically important.
Key Features
- Covers both basic and systematic pathology
- Each topic clearly summarised in a single page
- Visual presentation for easy learning and re-call
Table of Contents
Cell and tissue damage. Inflammation. Healing. Infection Immunity. Neoplasia. Circulatory disturbances. Cardiovascular system. Respiratory system. Alimentary system. Liver, gall bladder and pancreas. Haemopoietic and lymphoreticular tissues. Genitourinary system. Nervous system. Musculoskeletal system. Endocrine system.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 686
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 5th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048296
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058066
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702033766
About the Author
Robin Reid
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Senior Lecturer and Consultant Pathologist, University of Glasgow at the Western Infirmary, Glasgow, UK
Fiona Roberts
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Ophthalmic Pathologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer in Pathology, University Department of Pathology, Southern General Hospital, Glasgow, UK
Elaine MacDuff
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pathology, Western Infirmary, Glasgow.