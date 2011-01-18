Pathology for the Health Professions - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437716764, 9781437716498

Pathology for the Health Professions

4th Edition

Authors: Ivan Damjanov
eBook ISBN: 9781437716498
eBook ISBN: 9781455756162
eBook ISBN: 9780323277051
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th January 2011
Page Count: 552
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Providing a sound foundation of pathology knowledge, Pathology for the Health Professions, 4th Edition gives you a clear, concise, clinically relevant overview of general pathology, including injury, inflammation, and neoplasia, followed by a detailed review of each organ system. A DEPPiCT approach presents each major disease in the same format that includes, when feasible, a description of Disease, Etiology, Pathogenesis, Pathology, Clinical features, and Therapy or prognosis.

Key Features

  • A clear, non-technical writing style makes complex concepts more engaging and easier to understand.

  • UNIQUE! DEPPiCT approach helps you study more efficiently by presenting each major disease in format that includes a Disease description, Etiology, Pathogenesis, Pathology, Clinical features, and a short discussion on Therapy or prognosis.

  • More than 500 full-color images reinforce your understanding of disease conditions and general pathology principles.

  • Learning objectives and review questions help you identify the most important concepts and assess your understanding of essential principles.

  • Key terms are listed in each chapter and in a comprehensive glossary to help you easily access definitions of terms.

  • Study tools on a companion Evolve website help you review key anatomy and physiology and provide answers to review questions in the text.

Table of Contents

Introduction

1. Cell Pathology

2. Inflammation

3. Immunopathology

4. Neoplasia

5. Genetic and Developmental Disorders

6. Fluid and Hemodynamic Disorders

7. The Cardiovascular System

8. The Respiratory System

9. The Hematopoietic and Lymphoid Systems

10. The Gastrointestinal System

11. The Liver and Biliary System

12. The Pancreas

13. The Urinary Tract

14. The Male Reproductive System

15. The Female Reproductive System

16. The Breast

17. The Endocrine System

18. The Skin

19. The Endocrine System

20. Muscles and Peripheral Nerves

21. The Nervous System

22. The Eye

23. The Ear

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
552
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437716498
eBook ISBN:
9781455756162
eBook ISBN:
9780323277051

About the Author

Ivan Damjanov

School of Medicine

Department of Pathology & Laboratory Science

The University of Kansas Medical Center

3901 Rainbow Blvd.

Kansas City, KS 66160-7410

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, The University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, KS, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.