Providing a sound foundation of pathology knowledge, Pathology for the Health Professions, 4th Edition gives you a clear, concise, clinically relevant overview of general pathology, including injury, inflammation, and neoplasia, followed by a detailed review of each organ system. A DEPPiCT approach presents each major disease in the same format that includes, when feasible, a description of Disease, Etiology, Pathogenesis, Pathology, Clinical features, and Therapy or prognosis.