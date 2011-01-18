Pathology for the Health Professions
4th Edition
Description
Providing a sound foundation of pathology knowledge, Pathology for the Health Professions, 4th Edition gives you a clear, concise, clinically relevant overview of general pathology, including injury, inflammation, and neoplasia, followed by a detailed review of each organ system. A DEPPiCT approach presents each major disease in the same format that includes, when feasible, a description of Disease, Etiology, Pathogenesis, Pathology, Clinical features, and Therapy or prognosis.
Key Features
- A clear, non-technical writing style makes complex concepts more engaging and easier to understand.
- UNIQUE! DEPPiCT approach helps you study more efficiently by presenting each major disease in format that includes a Disease description, Etiology, Pathogenesis, Pathology, Clinical features, and a short discussion on Therapy or prognosis.
- More than 500 full-color images reinforce your understanding of disease conditions and general pathology principles.
- Learning objectives and review questions help you identify the most important concepts and assess your understanding of essential principles.
- Key terms are listed in each chapter and in a comprehensive glossary to help you easily access definitions of terms.
- Study tools on a companion Evolve website help you review key anatomy and physiology and provide answers to review questions in the text.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. Cell Pathology
2. Inflammation
3. Immunopathology
4. Neoplasia
5. Genetic and Developmental Disorders
6. Fluid and Hemodynamic Disorders
7. The Cardiovascular System
8. The Respiratory System
9. The Hematopoietic and Lymphoid Systems
10. The Gastrointestinal System
11. The Liver and Biliary System
12. The Pancreas
13. The Urinary Tract
14. The Male Reproductive System
15. The Female Reproductive System
16. The Breast
17. The Endocrine System
18. The Skin
20. Muscles and Peripheral Nerves
21. The Nervous System
22. The Eye
23. The Ear
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 18th January 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437716498
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455756162
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277051
About the Author
Ivan Damjanov
School of Medicine
Department of Pathology & Laboratory Science
The University of Kansas Medical Center
3901 Rainbow Blvd.
Kansas City, KS 66160-7410
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, The University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, KS, USA